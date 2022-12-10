Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
You Can See Wild Horses and Bison in this Florida PreserveL. CaneGainesville, FL
Nebraska Football lands commitment from long snapper Marco OrtizThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Fiction: I Thought My Mother Was Too Poor To Buy Me A Graduation Present, But She Surprised MeDspeakerAlachua, FL
Keystone Heights man arrested for grand theft auto, drug possession, deputies sayZoey FieldsKeystone Heights, FL
Clay County curbside recycling collection resumes Dec. 5 after year-long suspensionZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Related
mainstreetdailynews.com
Ridaught: It’s all about family at Hawthorne
Two years ago, I wrote that it’s a family atmosphere at Hawthorne. Hornets’ football coach Cornelius Ingram, who is the school’s girls basketball coach, is the younger brother of boys basketball coach Greg Bowie, who is the offensive coordinator for the Hawthorne football team. On Saturday night,...
WCJB
Hawthorne welcomes home state champions
HAWTHORNE, Fla. (WCJB) - After two consecutive losses in the state championship, the Hawthorne Hornets finally crossed over into the promised land and brought home the school’s first ever state championship. More than a hundred fans came out to Hawthorne High School to welcome home their state champions. It’s...
WCJB
Florida women’s basketball team rallies to beat Miami in overtime
CORAL GABLES, Fla. (WCJB) - The Florida women’s basketball team packed up their six-game winning streak and took a road trip to Coral Gables to take on their final in-state opponent of their non-conference schedule. The Gators (10-1) won their seventh game in a row by overcoming a 10-point...
Independent Florida Alligator
Rickards leads Gators to win over Hurricanes in overtime thriller
Clinging onto a three-point lead late in overtime, the Florida Gators needed a stop to extend their win streak to eight games and defeat the Miami Hurricanes. Florida senior guard KK Deans took on Miami’s leading scorer, guard Haley Cavinder, and sent back her 3-point attempt with a game-sealing block as the seconds ticked away. Cavinder threw up one more desperation shot as the clock expired, but it fell short.
WCJB
Gators say they’ll be ready for Las Vegas Bowl
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -For the final time in 2022, it’s Game Week for the Gator football team. Since learning their team would be playing in the Las Vegas Bowl against Oregon State, Gator Nation has been skeptical that the team would be ready. But inside the football building, the players have a positive attitude.
WCJB
Florida guard O’Cyrus Torrence voted to the AP All-American First Team
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -In just one season, guard O’Cyrus Torrence made his mark on the Florida Gator football program. Opposing defenders will tell you it was a welt. Torrence was voted to the AP All-American First Team on Monday, becoming the first Gator offensive lineman to be recognized to the First Team since Mike Pearson in 2001. Torrence joins a list of only four UF offensive linemen to ever be named First Team All-Americans. Jason Odom (1995) and Lomas Brown (1984) are the others.
WCJB
Russell Report: Can the Gator’s end their football season with a bowl win over Oregon State?
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida’s bowl game is this weekend against a good and motivated Oregon State team and certainly the Gators would like to end a tough year with a win. But win or lose, the most important time coming up is the offseason. Recruiting. The transfer portal. Roster management. Talent acquisition. Get used to these buzz words because doing these things right is vital to how well a program will do. There is no question coach Billy Napier has a lot of work to do to get the Gators truly competitive again and that work starts now.
Florida LS Marco Ortiz Announces Transfer
Long snapper Marco Ortiz is the second Florida player to find a new team through the transfer portal this postseason.
First Coast News
When is the first freeze on average for Jacksonville, Florida?
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — According to the National Weather Service December 12th is on average the first freeze for Jacksonville, Florida. Of course this is on average with the earliest being November 3rd and just last year not arriving until January 18th. Our first frost on average has been pushed...
WCJB
Brothers Keeper will hold a Toys for Tots distribution in Marion County
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - There is a Toys for Tots distribution in Marion County on Tuesday. Brothers Keeper will be holding this event. The distribution will run today and tomorrow from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. It will be held at the Blessed Trinity Catholic School campus at the Knights...
WCJB
Crane Ramen in Gainesville to close permanently
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The first ramen shop in downtown Gainesville is closing permanently after the holiday season. In a post on Facebook on Monday, the owners of Crane Ramen announced the restaurant will be permanently closing on Jan. 1, 2023. The business first opened their doors on Dec. 1, 2014. The post did not elaborate on the reason behind the closure.
WCJB
Gainesville Health and Fitness: Exercising with a partner part two
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Working out with a friend can be better than by yourself. On this weeks Gainesville Health and Fitness, learn three new supersets.
News4Jax.com
Prominent Jacksonville pastor dies at 67 after fight with cancer
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A prominent minister in Jacksonville has died after a fight with cancer. Garry Wiggins was the pastor of Evangel Temple on the city’s westside. He served there for more than four decades. He was 67 years old. Wiggins was known as a fiery and passionate...
guidetogreatergainesville.com
Southern Tide Rolling into Butler Enterprises
The Coastal Lifestyle Brand Extends Florida Footprint. Southern Tide, the leader in premium coastal lifestyle apparel, has partnered with Butler Enterprises to add a popup location at 3597 SW 32nd Court, Suite 20. Since 2006, Southern Tide has become a southern staple offering coastal apparel options for men, women, and youth outfitting.
WCJB
Ocala CEP highlights the Country Club of Ocala
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - There is a lavish country club in Ocala. Our friends at the weekly buzz tell us more about the Country Club of Ocala.
WCJB
Keep Alachua County Beautiful will hold an urban tree planting
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Officials at Keep Alachua County Beautiful will have an urban tree planting on Tuesday. They want to remind everyone attending to wear long pants and closed-toed shoes as well as to bring a water bottle. Attendees will meet at meet at the Alachua County District Library...
WCJB
Conflict over Dogwood Village proposal reaches breaking point
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Frustration is boiling in Gainesville over the concentration of affordable housing complexes. “We don’t need nothing that’s gonna perpetuate a cycle and having people that are living off of the system,” said East Gainesville Ernest Brockington. Alachua County Commissioner Ken Cornell told me...
WCJB
ASO is investigating a shooting at “The Crossing at Santa Fe” apartments
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a deadly shooting at a Gainesville apartment complex, from December 9th. Deputies say one man was killed in a shooting around 8 p.m. on December 9th. The shooting happened at building 21 of “The Crossing at Santa Fe” apartments....
WCJB
College of Central Florida will hold a Farm Share drive-through food distribution
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Representative Yvonne Hayes Hinson will host a Farm Share drive-through food distribution on Friday. This is in partnership with former Ocala representative Joe Harding, Ocala city councilman Ire Bethea and the College of Central Florida. The event will take place at the College of Central...
Early morning crash in Putnam ends fatal: Vehicle torn in half
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Reports from the Florida Highway Patrol state that at approximately 1:20 a.m. Saturday morning, a motorcyclist was traveling south on Highway 17 when, for reasons still unknown at this time, he lost control of his bike. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. Reports state that...
Comments / 0