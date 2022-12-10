ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Fe, FL

mainstreetdailynews.com

Ridaught: It’s all about family at Hawthorne

Two years ago, I wrote that it’s a family atmosphere at Hawthorne. Hornets’ football coach Cornelius Ingram, who is the school’s girls basketball coach, is the younger brother of boys basketball coach Greg Bowie, who is the offensive coordinator for the Hawthorne football team. On Saturday night,...
HAWTHORNE, FL
WCJB

Hawthorne welcomes home state champions

HAWTHORNE, Fla. (WCJB) - After two consecutive losses in the state championship, the Hawthorne Hornets finally crossed over into the promised land and brought home the school’s first ever state championship. More than a hundred fans came out to Hawthorne High School to welcome home their state champions. It’s...
HAWTHORNE, FL
Independent Florida Alligator

Rickards leads Gators to win over Hurricanes in overtime thriller

Clinging onto a three-point lead late in overtime, the Florida Gators needed a stop to extend their win streak to eight games and defeat the Miami Hurricanes. Florida senior guard KK Deans took on Miami’s leading scorer, guard Haley Cavinder, and sent back her 3-point attempt with a game-sealing block as the seconds ticked away. Cavinder threw up one more desperation shot as the clock expired, but it fell short.
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Gators say they’ll be ready for Las Vegas Bowl

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -For the final time in 2022, it’s Game Week for the Gator football team. Since learning their team would be playing in the Las Vegas Bowl against Oregon State, Gator Nation has been skeptical that the team would be ready. But inside the football building, the players have a positive attitude.
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Florida guard O’Cyrus Torrence voted to the AP All-American First Team

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -In just one season, guard O’Cyrus Torrence made his mark on the Florida Gator football program. Opposing defenders will tell you it was a welt. Torrence was voted to the AP All-American First Team on Monday, becoming the first Gator offensive lineman to be recognized to the First Team since Mike Pearson in 2001. Torrence joins a list of only four UF offensive linemen to ever be named First Team All-Americans. Jason Odom (1995) and Lomas Brown (1984) are the others.
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Russell Report: Can the Gator’s end their football season with a bowl win over Oregon State?

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida’s bowl game is this weekend against a good and motivated Oregon State team and certainly the Gators would like to end a tough year with a win. But win or lose, the most important time coming up is the offseason. Recruiting. The transfer portal. Roster management. Talent acquisition. Get used to these buzz words because doing these things right is vital to how well a program will do. There is no question coach Billy Napier has a lot of work to do to get the Gators truly competitive again and that work starts now.
GAINESVILLE, FL
First Coast News

When is the first freeze on average for Jacksonville, Florida?

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — According to the National Weather Service December 12th is on average the first freeze for Jacksonville, Florida. Of course this is on average with the earliest being November 3rd and just last year not arriving until January 18th. Our first frost on average has been pushed...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
WCJB

Crane Ramen in Gainesville to close permanently

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The first ramen shop in downtown Gainesville is closing permanently after the holiday season. In a post on Facebook on Monday, the owners of Crane Ramen announced the restaurant will be permanently closing on Jan. 1, 2023. The business first opened their doors on Dec. 1, 2014. The post did not elaborate on the reason behind the closure.
GAINESVILLE, FL
guidetogreatergainesville.com

Southern Tide Rolling into Butler Enterprises

The Coastal Lifestyle Brand Extends Florida Footprint. Southern Tide, the leader in premium coastal lifestyle apparel, has partnered with Butler Enterprises to add a popup location at 3597 SW 32nd Court, Suite 20. Since 2006, Southern Tide has become a southern staple offering coastal apparel options for men, women, and youth outfitting.
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Keep Alachua County Beautiful will hold an urban tree planting

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Officials at Keep Alachua County Beautiful will have an urban tree planting on Tuesday. They want to remind everyone attending to wear long pants and closed-toed shoes as well as to bring a water bottle. Attendees will meet at meet at the Alachua County District Library...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Conflict over Dogwood Village proposal reaches breaking point

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Frustration is boiling in Gainesville over the concentration of affordable housing complexes. “We don’t need nothing that’s gonna perpetuate a cycle and having people that are living off of the system,” said East Gainesville Ernest Brockington. Alachua County Commissioner Ken Cornell told me...
GAINESVILLE, FL

