Effective: 2022-12-13 06:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-13 09:15:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Faulkner; Lonoke; Perry; Pulaski; Saline; White .Areas of dense fog this morning Areas of dense fog will persist this morning across the metropolitan area. This fog is producing reduced visibility as low as a quarter of a mile at times. Please exercise extreme caution on your morning commute and be prepared for areas of reduced visibility. The fog will be slow to lift this morning as moisture laden air continues to flow into the region.

