news3lv.com
Regional Transportation Commission celebrates 30 years in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada (RTC) is celebrating 30 years of providing rides to Nevadans in our community. The RTC has supplied more than 1.5 billion rides since its inception, and it has been a valuable resource for those needing transportation. The transit...
news3lv.com
New report ranks Las Vegas one of ten best cities for New Year's celebrations
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Sin City knows how to party. In its annual report, Wallethub ranked the ten best cities for New Year's, with Las Vegas taking bronze behind New York and Orlando. The financial website looked at different metrics like entertainment and food, costs, safety and accessibility, ranking...
news3lv.com
More than 30 Las Vegas employers seek hires at Healthcare Career Fair
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Las Vegas healthcare industry is seeking employers at its upcoming job fair. More than 30 local employers will be offering positions at the Healthcare Career Fair on Tuesday, Dec. 13. Guests can walk in from 2 p.m. - 5 p.m. at the Student Union...
news3lv.com
Nevada set to divide $35.5 million in opioid settlement money
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Nevada State Attorney Aaron Ford says his office is turning over a total of $35.5 million from the latest legal action against drug manufacturers and distributors responsible for the nation's opioid crisis. "These recoveries will allow governments at all levels across the state to quickly...
news3lv.com
Up to the Challenge: Kelly Curran takes on hotel housekeeping
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — For Up to the Challenge, your favorite News 3 Today personalities take on some of the everyday jobs around Las Vegas. This week, Kelly Curran learns what it takes to be a hotel housekeeper. She went to Virgin Hotels Las Vegas to find out more.
news3lv.com
Las Vegas Metro Police Department welcomes special honorary officer
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Las Vegas Metro Police Department would like to welcome honorary Officer DJ Daniel. According to LVMPD, Devarjaye “DJ” Daniel, 11, from Pearland, Texas, is battling brain cancer and is on a mission to be sworn in by as many law enforcement agencies as possible.
news3lv.com
City of Las Vegas, Caridad host downtown holiday cleanup
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Las Vegans propped on their best ugly Christmas sweater and joined the community in giving back this season. The City of Las Vegas Department of Neighborhood Services partnered up with Caridad for a community clean-up in downtown Las Vegas. Volunteers joined in on the Christmas...
news3lv.com
Scene of 14-car crash cleared on 215, I-15 in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — UPDATE (6:36 p.m.):. All lanes are open on the 215 eastbound. Police are on scene of a 14-car crash on the eastbound 215 Beltway approaching I-15. Multiple victims were transported with non-life-threatening injuries. According to Nevada State Police, all cars have been moved to the...
news3lv.com
News 3's Krystal Allan recieves honors at 2022 Athena International Awards
Las Vegas (KSNV) — The Women's Chamber of Commerce of Nevada honored some women making a difference in our community over the weekend. Our very own Krystal Allan was honored for her media work during the 19th annual Athena Awards program. She and other local women were honored for...
news3lv.com
Nevada gas prices fall ahead of holiday season
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Families are getting ready for a holiday road trip as the Christmas season approaches. As travelers are preparing to hit the road, Nevada is seeing gas prices fall. Experts with Gas Buddy believe the national average of fuel could hit $3 by the end of...
news3lv.com
North Las Vegas police investigating homicide after man found with trauma at intersection
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Police say they are now investigating a homicide after a man was found suffering from blunt-force trauma at a North Las Vegas intersection last week. Officers responded around 10:40 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 7, on a report of an injured person at Craig Road and Berg Street, just east of Losee Road, North Las Vegas Police said in a news release.
news3lv.com
9 people getting help after fire at southwest valley apartment complex
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Red Cross is helping nine people affected by a fire that broke out in an apartment building Sunday night. The fire was reported around 6:38 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11, on Durango Drive near Blue Diamond Road, the Clark County Fire Department said in a statement.
news3lv.com
Clark County firefighters kick off 'Fill the Fire Truck' toy drive
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Clark County firefighters kicked off their three-week-long toy drive with the community on Saturday. The Clark County Fire Department partnered up with the firefighters of Southern Nevada Burn Foundation for the 21st annual "Fill the Fire Truck" holiday toy drive. Fire engines and volunteer off-duty...
news3lv.com
One person killed in three-vehicle crash on Desert Inn Road near Valley View
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — One person is dead after a three-vehicle crash in the central Las Vegas valley Monday, according to police. The crash was reported around 11:12 a.m. on Desert Inn Road, west of Valley View Boulevard, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said in a statement. Evidence at the...
news3lv.com
Finger-licking Food Tours
Las Vegas (KSNV) — With all the food vegas has to offer, why not taste it all with the help of your own personal tour guide?. Joining me now is the founder of Finger-Licking Foodie Tours, Donald Contursi.
news3lv.com
National Guard Starbase offers local students STEM instruction
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The National Guard Starbase in Henderson has become a hub for STEM education. The base has transformed into hands-on classrooms for science, technology, engineering, and math. Fifth graders in Clark County schools participate in the program, focusing on kids in Title I schools. "I always...
news3lv.com
Sand Dollar Lounge serves up Christmas spirits
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Sand Dollar Lounge and Sand Dollar Downtown are back with holiday spirits. Chase Gordon joined us to talk about how Sand Dollar will serve up some festive events over the next few days.
news3lv.com
Woman arrest following deadly east valley stabbing
Las Vegas (KSNV) — A 47-year-old has been arrested following a fatal stabbing near Charleston and Pecos last week. The incident happened on December 8 at an apartment complex located at the 0 block of North Pecos Road. According to police, officers made contact with Rotesha Battle and located...
news3lv.com
National Finals Rodeo brings in over 170k attendees during ten-day fest
Las Vegas (KSNV) — The final numbers are in, and it's showing just how many people attended the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo (NFR) as it just wrapped up. More than 170,000 people attended this year's NFR event, which is more people compared to 2021's numbers. Jess Pope took home...
news3lv.com
Suspect arrested for murder after man found stabbed to death in Las Vegas alley
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A suspect has been arrested for murder after a man was found stabbed to death in an alley in Las Vegas last week, according to police. Officers found an unresponsive man on Saturday, Dec. 3, in the alley of 1300 Sombrero Drive, near Desert Inn and Maryland Parkway, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said.
