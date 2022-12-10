ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Las Vegas, NV

Regional Transportation Commission celebrates 30 years in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada (RTC) is celebrating 30 years of providing rides to Nevadans in our community. The RTC has supplied more than 1.5 billion rides since its inception, and it has been a valuable resource for those needing transportation. The transit...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Nevada set to divide $35.5 million in opioid settlement money

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Nevada State Attorney Aaron Ford says his office is turning over a total of $35.5 million from the latest legal action against drug manufacturers and distributors responsible for the nation's opioid crisis. "These recoveries will allow governments at all levels across the state to quickly...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Up to the Challenge: Kelly Curran takes on hotel housekeeping

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — For Up to the Challenge, your favorite News 3 Today personalities take on some of the everyday jobs around Las Vegas. This week, Kelly Curran learns what it takes to be a hotel housekeeper. She went to Virgin Hotels Las Vegas to find out more.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Las Vegas Metro Police Department welcomes special honorary officer

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Las Vegas Metro Police Department would like to welcome honorary Officer DJ Daniel. According to LVMPD, Devarjaye “DJ” Daniel, 11, from Pearland, Texas, is battling brain cancer and is on a mission to be sworn in by as many law enforcement agencies as possible.
LAS VEGAS, NV
City of Las Vegas, Caridad host downtown holiday cleanup

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Las Vegans propped on their best ugly Christmas sweater and joined the community in giving back this season. The City of Las Vegas Department of Neighborhood Services partnered up with Caridad for a community clean-up in downtown Las Vegas. Volunteers joined in on the Christmas...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Scene of 14-car crash cleared on 215, I-15 in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — UPDATE (6:36 p.m.):. All lanes are open on the 215 eastbound. Police are on scene of a 14-car crash on the eastbound 215 Beltway approaching I-15. Multiple victims were transported with non-life-threatening injuries. According to Nevada State Police, all cars have been moved to the...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Nevada gas prices fall ahead of holiday season

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Families are getting ready for a holiday road trip as the Christmas season approaches. As travelers are preparing to hit the road, Nevada is seeing gas prices fall. Experts with Gas Buddy believe the national average of fuel could hit $3 by the end of...
NEVADA STATE
North Las Vegas police investigating homicide after man found with trauma at intersection

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Police say they are now investigating a homicide after a man was found suffering from blunt-force trauma at a North Las Vegas intersection last week. Officers responded around 10:40 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 7, on a report of an injured person at Craig Road and Berg Street, just east of Losee Road, North Las Vegas Police said in a news release.
NORTH LAS VEGAS, NV
Clark County firefighters kick off 'Fill the Fire Truck' toy drive

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Clark County firefighters kicked off their three-week-long toy drive with the community on Saturday. The Clark County Fire Department partnered up with the firefighters of Southern Nevada Burn Foundation for the 21st annual "Fill the Fire Truck" holiday toy drive. Fire engines and volunteer off-duty...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Finger-licking Food Tours

Las Vegas (KSNV) — With all the food vegas has to offer, why not taste it all with the help of your own personal tour guide?. Joining me now is the founder of Finger-Licking Foodie Tours, Donald Contursi.
LAS VEGAS, NV
National Guard Starbase offers local students STEM instruction

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The National Guard Starbase in Henderson has become a hub for STEM education. The base has transformed into hands-on classrooms for science, technology, engineering, and math. Fifth graders in Clark County schools participate in the program, focusing on kids in Title I schools. "I always...
HENDERSON, NV
Sand Dollar Lounge serves up Christmas spirits

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Sand Dollar Lounge and Sand Dollar Downtown are back with holiday spirits. Chase Gordon joined us to talk about how Sand Dollar will serve up some festive events over the next few days.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Woman arrest following deadly east valley stabbing

Las Vegas (KSNV) — A 47-year-old has been arrested following a fatal stabbing near Charleston and Pecos last week. The incident happened on December 8 at an apartment complex located at the 0 block of North Pecos Road. According to police, officers made contact with Rotesha Battle and located...
LAS VEGAS, NV

