FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Local Jewish Community Prepares for Chanukah CelebrationJohn M. DabbsBlountville, TN
Santa's Christmas Village Continues Historic Jonesborough's Month-Long CelebrationJohn M. DabbsJonesborough, TN
Hard Rock International Breaks Ground on Permanent Hard Rock Hotel & Casino - BristolJohn M. DabbsBristol, VA
A Holiday Gift Arrived Early for Someone This Year - Thanks to a Sweet WifeJohn M. DabbsJohnson City, TN
Santa Paws Are Coming to Town in Historic Jonesborough This Saturday to CelebrateJohn M. DabbsJonesborough, TN
wcyb.com
Bowling Green snaps ETSU win streak
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — The ETSU women's basketball team lost to Bowling Green on Sunday afternoon 82-64. The loss snaps ETSU's four-game winning streak. The Falcons jumped on ETSU early in the game, snatching an 11-2 lead in the first quarter while shooting more than 50% from the floor.
wcyb.com
ETSU women's basketball ready for matchup against Bowling Green
After a week off due to Finals Week, the ETSU women's basketball team returns to action Sunday against Bowling Green. The Bucs look to continue their hot start, entering Sunday's matchup winners of four-straight. ETSU is playing at a high-level thanks to their defense. The Bucs are holding opponents to...
wcyb.com
Morehead State wins 61-57 over East Tennessee State
MOREHEAD, Ky. (AP) — Alex Gross scored 13 points as Morehead State beat East Tennessee State 61-57 on Sunday. Gross had eight rebounds for the Eagles (5-5). Drew Thelwell was 4 of 8 shooting (1 for 4 from distance) to add nine points. Jake Wolfe recorded nine points and finished 4 of 6 from the field. Drew Thelwell and Mark Freeman also had nine each.
wcyb.com
Historical marker of influential figure unveiled in Johnson City
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — A marker was unveiled Sunday for 1900s suffragist, Eliza Shaut White, in Johnson City. This marker is really bringing out the history of something we didn't know about that occurred here in Johnson City," Johnson City Commissioner, Jenny Brock said. Brock says the local...
VOTE: Best Steak in the Tri-Cities
This story is part of Tri-Cities Best, a viewer-driven segment of News Channel 11’s community coverage. Nominees are written in, and winners are chosen by popular vote. (WJHL) – We’re one step closer to crowning the best steak in the Tri-Cities, but we need your help to do so. After hundreds of nominations, these finalists […]
wcyb.com
Love the Locals: Java Juice House to open fourth location in Bristol, Virginia
BRISTOL, Va. (WCYB) — A restaurant that specializes in healthy treats, smoothies, and crepes is opening in Bristol on Thursday. Java Juice House is opening in the Falls Development at Exit 5, next to Planet Fitness. This is Java Juice House's fourth location. They also have restaurants in Johnson...
WATE
Newport business damaged in shooting
An investigation is ongoing after someone shot through the windows of Rocky Top Grafix. The suspect in the shooting is Gary Ball, who was taken into custody Friday after a search lasting several hours. Newport business damaged in shooting. An investigation is ongoing after someone shot through the windows of...
‘She was a trailblazer’: Family learns of suffragist grandmother’s work
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Johnson City celebrates the historical marker of the home of women’s rights suffragist, Eliza Shaut White. White was a suffragist in Johnson City who organized a parade that took people down to Fountain Square. There is a mural on Ashe Street that commemorates that parade. The Women’s Suffrage Coalition of […]
wcyb.com
Kingsport property facing numerous code violations
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WCYB) — A property at the intersection of West Sullivan Street and Fulton Avenue is facing numerous code violations, according to the city. Originally, a house was located on the property, but it was demolished after the city decided it was unfit for human habitation. City officials...
No gloves, marinara sauce thrown out at Morristown pizza place
The pizza restaurant with the low score is in Hamblen County.
Kingsport Times-News
ECU returning $15 million to members
KINGSPORT — Eastman Credit Union members can expect to share another $15 million Extraordinary Dividend in January 2023. Recently approved by ECU’s volunteer board of directors, this payout will bring the new total to $177 million returned to members since it began in 1998.
wcyb.com
Elizabethton's first brewery opens its doors
ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WCYB) — Elizabethton's first brewery recently opened its doors and marked its place in history. Appalachian Sun Brewery is located on Sycamore Street close to downtown and offers a family friendly environment. They try to give their beers a local touch with brews like The Bonnie, Kate...
BrightRidge, TVA unveil Johnson City Smart Poles
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – BrightRidge along with the Tennessee Valley Authority cut the ribbon on 49 new Smart Poles that were installed in downtown Johnson City. According to a release from BrightRidge the smart poles will monitor flood sensors along Brush Creek running through Founders Park and provide loudspeakers for music and emergency alerts. […]
Kingsport Times-News
Disabled grandmother relies on kindness of others
KINGSPORT — Kingsport’s Kimberly Dougherty says she’s “one of the most grateful grandmas you’re ever going to meet.”. Over the past two years, Dougherty has watched God work through the generosity of others — helping her to navigate challenge after challenge when she unexpectedly gained custody of five of her grandchildren.
wcyb.com
Washington County, Tenn. commissioners approve new election office
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. — Washington County, Tennessee's election commission is moving into a new space after a search that's gone on for more than two decades. The vote was unanimous Monday night, county commissioners approved the election office move from the county courthouse to the old Princeton Arts Center in Johnson City.
No additional offers to develop in Tri-Cities Airport Aerospace Park
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Political leaders at the TRI Legislation Day Friday asked questions about the development of the Aerospace Park. After experiencing some setbacks due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the airport is hopeful that this meeting with area political figures will help get them involved and offer them a space to ask questions. […]
cardinalnews.org
Pitch contest winners announced in Bristol; more . . .
Here’s a round-up of news briefs from around Southwest and Southside. Send yours for possible inclusion to news@cardinalnews.org. Five companies have been named winners of the Southwest Virginia Regional Bristol Casino Pitch Contest sponsored by Virginia Community Capital and the Hard Rock Casino Bristol. The five winners received $10,000...
LIST: Tri-Cities weekend events for Dec. 10-11
(WJHL) — You know what Friday means: it’s almost the weekend! That means we have two days to catch up on chores and homework, spend time with friends and family, and maybe even relax a little. That’s why News Channel 11 compiled a list of events the entire family can enjoy. Saturday, Dec. 10 Jonesborough […]
