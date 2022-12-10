ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson City, TN

wcyb.com

Bowling Green snaps ETSU win streak

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — The ETSU women's basketball team lost to Bowling Green on Sunday afternoon 82-64. The loss snaps ETSU's four-game winning streak. The Falcons jumped on ETSU early in the game, snatching an 11-2 lead in the first quarter while shooting more than 50% from the floor.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
wcyb.com

ETSU women's basketball ready for matchup against Bowling Green

After a week off due to Finals Week, the ETSU women's basketball team returns to action Sunday against Bowling Green. The Bucs look to continue their hot start, entering Sunday's matchup winners of four-straight. ETSU is playing at a high-level thanks to their defense. The Bucs are holding opponents to...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
wcyb.com

Morehead State wins 61-57 over East Tennessee State

MOREHEAD, Ky. (AP) — Alex Gross scored 13 points as Morehead State beat East Tennessee State 61-57 on Sunday. Gross had eight rebounds for the Eagles (5-5). Drew Thelwell was 4 of 8 shooting (1 for 4 from distance) to add nine points. Jake Wolfe recorded nine points and finished 4 of 6 from the field. Drew Thelwell and Mark Freeman also had nine each.
MOREHEAD, KY
wcyb.com

Historical marker of influential figure unveiled in Johnson City

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — A marker was unveiled Sunday for 1900s suffragist, Eliza Shaut White, in Johnson City. This marker is really bringing out the history of something we didn't know about that occurred here in Johnson City," Johnson City Commissioner, Jenny Brock said. Brock says the local...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

VOTE: Best Steak in the Tri-Cities

This story is part of Tri-Cities Best, a viewer-driven segment of News Channel 11’s community coverage. Nominees are written in, and winners are chosen by popular vote. (WJHL) – We’re one step closer to crowning the best steak in the Tri-Cities, but we need your help to do so. After hundreds of nominations, these finalists […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WATE

Newport business damaged in shooting

An investigation is ongoing after someone shot through the windows of Rocky Top Grafix. The suspect in the shooting is Gary Ball, who was taken into custody Friday after a search lasting several hours. Newport business damaged in shooting. An investigation is ongoing after someone shot through the windows of...
NEWPORT, TN
wcyb.com

Kingsport property facing numerous code violations

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WCYB) — A property at the intersection of West Sullivan Street and Fulton Avenue is facing numerous code violations, according to the city. Originally, a house was located on the property, but it was demolished after the city decided it was unfit for human habitation. City officials...
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

ECU returning $15 million to members

KINGSPORT — Eastman Credit Union members can expect to share another $15 million Extraordinary Dividend in January 2023. Recently approved by ECU’s volunteer board of directors, this payout will bring the new total to $177 million returned to members since it began in 1998.
KINGSPORT, TN
wcyb.com

Elizabethton's first brewery opens its doors

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WCYB) — Elizabethton's first brewery recently opened its doors and marked its place in history. Appalachian Sun Brewery is located on Sycamore Street close to downtown and offers a family friendly environment. They try to give their beers a local touch with brews like The Bonnie, Kate...
ELIZABETHTON, TN
WJHL

BrightRidge, TVA unveil Johnson City Smart Poles

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – BrightRidge along with the Tennessee Valley Authority cut the ribbon on 49 new Smart Poles that were installed in downtown Johnson City. According to a release from BrightRidge the smart poles will monitor flood sensors along Brush Creek running through Founders Park and provide loudspeakers for music and emergency alerts. […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Disabled grandmother relies on kindness of others

KINGSPORT — Kingsport’s Kimberly Dougherty says she’s “one of the most grateful grandmas you’re ever going to meet.”. Over the past two years, Dougherty has watched God work through the generosity of others — helping her to navigate challenge after challenge when she unexpectedly gained custody of five of her grandchildren.
KINGSPORT, TN
wcyb.com

Washington County, Tenn. commissioners approve new election office

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. — Washington County, Tennessee's election commission is moving into a new space after a search that's gone on for more than two decades. The vote was unanimous Monday night, county commissioners approved the election office move from the county courthouse to the old Princeton Arts Center in Johnson City.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN
WJHL

No additional offers to develop in Tri-Cities Airport Aerospace Park

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Political leaders at the TRI Legislation Day Friday asked questions about the development of the Aerospace Park. After experiencing some setbacks due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the airport is hopeful that this meeting with area political figures will help get them involved and offer them a space to ask questions. […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
cardinalnews.org

Pitch contest winners announced in Bristol; more . . .

Here’s a round-up of news briefs from around Southwest and Southside. Send yours for possible inclusion to news@cardinalnews.org. Five companies have been named winners of the Southwest Virginia Regional Bristol Casino Pitch Contest sponsored by Virginia Community Capital and the Hard Rock Casino Bristol. The five winners received $10,000...
BRISTOL, VA
WJHL

LIST: Tri-Cities weekend events for Dec. 10-11

(WJHL) — You know what Friday means: it’s almost the weekend! That means we have two days to catch up on chores and homework, spend time with friends and family, and maybe even relax a little. That’s why News Channel 11 compiled a list of events the entire family can enjoy. Saturday, Dec. 10 Jonesborough […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN

