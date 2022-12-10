Read full article on original website
Related
Alaska’s elections head reflects on significant career, acknowledges issues with rural votes
On her last day as director of the Alaska Division of Ds on Friday, Gail Fenumiai walked into her office in downtown Juneau and found about a hundred balloons everywhere – covering the floor, all the surfaces and chairs. Her whiteboard said, “It’s the final countdown” with the no. 1 underneath. “I’m feeling a sense […] The post Alaska’s elections head reflects on significant career, acknowledges issues with rural votes appeared first on Alaska Beacon.
kmxt.org
Midday Report December 12, 2022
On today’s Midday report with host Terry Haines: “The birthplace of the winds” is considering building wind farms. In Alaska the state routinely under-funds wildfire costs up front, only to pay them off later. And Sitka is exploring the use of public land for housing development.
David Ignell: If ethical rules matter to Dunleavy, his attorney general must resign
On Dec. 1, I sent a letter to Gov. Mike Dunleavy requesting the resignation of Attorney General Treg Taylor. For the complete basis of my request, you may read my five-page letter here. For a summary of my letter, please read on. The Alaska Court Rules of Professional Conduct establish...
alaskasnewssource.com
Sat 12-10-22 Eve Update Heavy Snow SC
New activity book for kids helps to keep Alutiiq culture alive. Alaska saw no fisherman deaths both in the 2015 fiscal year and the 2022 fiscal year. Anchorage School District says it knows four snow days in a row is tough for some families. Updated: 8 hours ago. The district...
alaskasnewssource.com
Judgment in Alaska elder abuse case not likely to keep accused from taking political office in Texas
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - An Alaska Superior Court judge entered a nearly $1.5 million judgment against James Vernon Sigler and Carla Sigler last month, the largest verdict ever in an Alaska elder abuse case. It followed an investigation by the Office of Elder Fraud and Assistance, which found the couple...
Survey of Alaska Native Corporations on adapting to climate change shows urgent work is needed
In 2021, I was awarded research funding to complete my undergraduate thesis for a Bachelor of Arts in rural development at the University of Alaska Fairbanks. The funding was sourced by the UAF Institute of Arctic Biology through the National Science Foundation. My research idea was to survey shareholders, staff and board directors of Alaska […] The post Survey of Alaska Native Corporations on adapting to climate change shows urgent work is needed appeared first on Alaska Beacon.
Idaho Hunters Experience the Sting of the “Taylor Swift Effect”
Idaho's Department of Fish and Game hosted its annual hunting tag sale last week. In years past, the event has come and gone with little-to-no attention, making the 2022 sale an anomaly. The Switch to Digital. In 2020, Idaho Fish and Game transitioned to digital tag sales through Go Outdoors...
webcenterfairbanks.com
‘40 satellites, one rocket’: a new launch may improve Alaskan internet quality
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - On the afternoon of Thursday, December 8, Florida hosted the launch of a SpaceX rocket with special significance for the State of Alaska. The company OneWeb is deploying 40 satellites the size of washing machines into orbit, adding to those it has already circling. According to...
'Into the 21st century': Idaho's historical markers are getting an update
T hroughout Idaho’s highways and byways, brown wooden signs call out to passersby, looking to tell stories of the past to those who will listen. The Idaho Highway Historical Marker Program is a distinctly recognizable joint project by the Idaho Historical Society and the Idaho Transportation Department. A few years ago a series of events occurred that changed the program forever.
KUOW
The price of a high-capacity magazine in Washington: Today So Far
Washington's Attorney General's Office is targeting these gun stores. Sen. Patty Murray says Senate Democrats now have breathing room. Did Seattle landlords break the law when they all used the same software (which ended up inflating rent prices)?. This post originally appeared in KUOW's Today So Far newsletter for December...
Washington Woman Goes Missing While Snorkeling In Hawaii
The victim's husband and witnesses reported seeing a huge shark in the water when she disappeared.
kezi.com
Oregon Elections Director to resign, citing proliferation of disinformation
SALEM, Ore. -- Oregon Elections Director Deborah Scroggin has submitted her letter of resignation and will leave office on January 20, 2023, the Oregon Secretary of State’s office announced Friday. In her letter of resignation, Scroggin thanked Oregon Secretary of State Shemia Fagan for the opportunity to serve Oregonians...
mydakotan.com
North Dakota Proposed Bills Addressing Transgender Surgeries
BISMARCK — Some legislators are drafting bills that would address transgender surgeries on minors. Representative Brandon Prichard, R-Dis. 8, Bismarck, is planning to sponsor a bill that would provide a civil penalty to such surgeries, wherein the person that was affected by the surgery could sue both their legal guardians and the doctor who completed the surgery within a 30-year time period. A draft of the bill can be found here.
ABC 15 News
Analysis: Republican defection responsible for Lake defeat
PHOENIX — There are red states and blue states, but Arizona is one of the few purple states. In a photo finish, Democrat Katie Hobbs narrowly defeated Republican Kari Lake in the race to be Arizona’s next Governor, and it happened in an environment where more Republicans turned out to vote than Democrats.
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming GOP Committeewoman Charged With Reckless Endangerment While Hunting
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Nina Webber, a Wyoming Republican Party national committeewoman and two-time state House candidate from Cody, is facing misdemeanor charges for reckless endangering while hunting. Webber, 58, was cited by the Park County Sheriff’s Office along the North Fork Highway outside Wapiti...
Chronicle
State Rep. Abbarno Prefiles Four Bills Ahead of Legislative Session Beginning Jan. 9
State Rep. Peter Abbarno, R-Centralia, prefiled four bills this week for the upcoming 2023 legislative session that begins on Jan. 9. According to a news release from Abbarno’s office, the bills are aimed at making Washington state a “safer and more prosperous place.”. "Affordability and economic security are...
Hawaii search ends for Washington state snorkeler missing after shark spotted
The search for a 60-year-old Washington state woman whose husband couldn’t find her after spotting a shark while they were snorkeling in Hawaii was called off Friday. The woman’s husband and others reported spotting a large shark about 50 yards (45 meters) from shore at at Keawakapu Point in south Maui on Thursday, according to the state Department of Land and Natural Resources.
alaskasnewssource.com
New air traffic control tower to be tallest building in Alaska
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A new project is ramping up that will put a new name at the top of the list of tallest buildings in the state. A new traffic control tower is scheduled to be built at Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport, replacing the old one that has been in operation since it was constructed in 1977.
cowboystatedaily.com
Water Experts: Wyoming Can’t Avoid Potential ‘Doomsday’ Colorado River Crisis
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. From Wyoming, the growing crisis spurred by prolonged drought along the Colorado River through seven Western may seem like the distant troubles of others. But Wyoming also is poised to be impacted by the strain of the crisis that some fear...
webcenterfairbanks.com
Interior Alaska feels magnitude 3.7 earthquake
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - Interior Alaska experienced an earthquake on Wednesday, December 7 that could be felt in the Fairbanks area. The event occurred at 7:21 a.m. and its epicenter was located about 19 miles south of Fairbanks and Ester. As of noon on Wednesday, no damage was reported ....
Comments / 0