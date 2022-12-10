BISMARCK — Some legislators are drafting bills that would address transgender surgeries on minors. Representative Brandon Prichard, R-Dis. 8, Bismarck, is planning to sponsor a bill that would provide a civil penalty to such surgeries, wherein the person that was affected by the surgery could sue both their legal guardians and the doctor who completed the surgery within a 30-year time period. A draft of the bill can be found here.

BISMARCK, ND ・ 3 DAYS AGO