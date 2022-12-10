Read full article on original website
Update to this year’s Minot Air Force Base airmen cookie drive
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - If you’re planning on donating Christmas cookies to airmen stationed at Minot Air Force Base, there’s been a slight schedule change. The last drop-off times are now Tuesday, between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. Delivery to the base has been changed to 4 p.m....
Minot Mother of two seeks treatment in Mexico
MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — According to the National Library of Medicine, Multiple Sclerosis affects approximately 400,000 people in the United States and over 2 million people worldwide. Multiple Sclerosis is a disease that impacts the brain, spinal cord, and optic nerves, which make up the central nervous system and controls everything we do. There are […]
City of Minot offering free disposal of holiday waste
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - The city of Minot will be offering free dumping at the city landfill for a while after Christmas Day. Residents may dump their holiday waste for free by bringing a current water bill for verification from Dec. 17 to Jan. 7. On Christmas Day, there will...
Minot State junior named Division II All-American
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - Minot State football defensive back Knylen Miller-Levi earned recognition for a record-setting season. The American Football Coaches Association named Miller-Levi, a junior, to the Division II Coaches’ All-American Second Team on Monday. Miller-Levi totaled an MSU NCAA Division II-era school record six interceptions this season.
Woman killed in two-vehicle weekend crash in central North Dakota
ANAMOOSE, N.D. (KFGO) – The state patrol has released the name of a woman who was killed in a head-on collision on Hwy. 52 in McHenry County in central North Dakota. Killed was 38-year-old Miranda Weninger of Anamoose. Her car collided with a pickup driven by 88-year-old Donald Weninger of Harvey. He suffered serious injuries and first was first taken to the hospital in Harvey and then to Trinity Hospital in Minot.
First Western Bank partners with Lord’s Cupboard Food Pantry for ‘100 Cheers’
MINOT, N.D (KMOT) – A business that started in Minot is making a non-profit impact at a local food pantry. First Western Bank and long-time volunteers converged at the Lord’s Cupboard Food Pantry to ensure people don’t stay hungry. Ryan Lester said he’s been a volunteer since the COVID lockdowns.
McHenry County Crash Victim Identified
Minot crews prepare for winter storm
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – Snowplows are set and ready to go in Minot as soon as heavy snow starts falling. Derek Hackett, a spokesperson for the city, said they’ve been filling trucks with sand and fuel, and sharpening the edges of plowing equipment. Broadway and Burdick Expressway, the...
Fatal head-on crash in McHenry County
One dead, one injured Friday after three-way crash in McHenry County
One woman killed in head-on crash, charges pending for 88-year-old Harvey man
Anamoose Woman Dies In Crash Near Anamoose
Class A Basketball: Majettes post triple digit win; Legacy boys win at home
The Class A basketball slate was thin on Saturday with just a handful of games on the schedule. Minot 103 Dickinson 47 Final-Girls Legacy 68 Williston 42 Final-Boys Turtle Mountain 80 Dickinson 74 Final-Boys
