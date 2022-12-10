ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

KAAL-TV

Snow Or No Thursday-Friday?

The differences in the overall track of the end-of-the-week storm will be our big hurdle to overcome. That will be the difference maker between whether we see accumulating snow, like the European model is suggesting, or not, like the GFS model is hinting at. Right now the latest trends do favor the European model, with the impacts from the snow really being felt Thursday night – early Friday. Travel impacts are looking very possible during this time as well. And we aren’t done with the snow just yet, as another system is on the heels of this one for early next week.
CNN

Feet of snow for the West this weekend

Two storm systems will bring snow to the western US, while the eastern half will see scattered showers. CNN meteorologist Derek Van Dam has the latest forecast.
natureworldnews.com

Potential Storm Could Bring Heavy Rain and Snow to Eastern US, Affecting Thanksgiving

As many Americans prepared their travel for the 2022 Thanksgiving, the latest forecast revealed that a developing storm could bring heavy rain and snow in portions of the Eastern United States, causing it to affect the Thanksgiving. With just over a week before the much-awaited Thanksgiving, many have been preparing...
natureworldnews.com

Snow and Rain to Sweep Across Northeast and Plains as Winter Comes Near

The latest weather forecasts reported that portions of the Northeast and Plains could expect snow and potential rain starting Monday. According to reports, the unseasonable weather could bring snow to many areas of the United States. The temperatures becoming colder in the second week of November marks the arrival of...
INDIANA STATE

