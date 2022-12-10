Read full article on original website
Related
WEATHER TO WATCH: Wintry mix, slushy snow Sunday could accumulate to 1-3 inches
The mix will continue into Sunday night but change over to all snow.
KAAL-TV
Snow Or No Thursday-Friday?
The differences in the overall track of the end-of-the-week storm will be our big hurdle to overcome. That will be the difference maker between whether we see accumulating snow, like the European model is suggesting, or not, like the GFS model is hinting at. Right now the latest trends do favor the European model, with the impacts from the snow really being felt Thursday night – early Friday. Travel impacts are looking very possible during this time as well. And we aren’t done with the snow just yet, as another system is on the heels of this one for early next week.
Farmers' Almanac's extended winter forecast predicts freezing rain, storm tracks and severe cold - pass the hot chocolate!
According to the Farmers’ Almanac, winter-like temperatures are going to hit the United States much sooner than expected - and last a very long time
Feet of snow for the West this weekend
Two storm systems will bring snow to the western US, while the eastern half will see scattered showers. CNN meteorologist Derek Van Dam has the latest forecast.
NWS: Light snow flurries expected; accumulations not
Patchy areas of light snow flurries are possible through early evening. Accumulations or adverse impacts are not expected.
New storm to bring heavy rain and snow to the West
A new storm system will bring heavy rain and snow to the West in the coming days. CNN meteorologist Derek Van Dam has the forecast.
natureworldnews.com
Blast of Cold Air to Bring Snow in Mid-December; What to Expect This Winter in the United States
As the winter becomes noticeable with the arrival of Meteorological winter on December 1, 2020, it is expected that the blast of cold air could bring snow in mid-December in portions of the United States. According to forecasts, rain and snow could unload this winter in the country. The Meteorological...
Severe storm threat for parts of the South Tuesday
The West is getting hit with rain and snow, which will shift east and lead to a severe storm threat for the South. CNN meteorologist Pedram Javaheri has the forecast.
Back-to-back winter storms bring heavy snow, critical fire conditions and even a possible haboob to the West
Two winter storms in less than a week will bring more than a foot of snow to the mountains, wind gusts of over 70 mph leading to the possibility of a wall of dust and the high danger of fire to the central and western US.
Foot of snow temporarily closes key road at Rocky Mountain National Park
Bear Lake Road, a stretch of road that goes through Rocky Mountain National Park, was temporarily closed on Tuesday as plows worked to clear snow. According to RMNP officials, the Bear Lake Area received about a foot of new snow in a storm that began on Monday evening. The closure was located at the junction of Bear Lake Road and US 36.
natureworldnews.com
Potential Storm Could Bring Heavy Rain and Snow to Eastern US, Affecting Thanksgiving
As many Americans prepared their travel for the 2022 Thanksgiving, the latest forecast revealed that a developing storm could bring heavy rain and snow in portions of the Eastern United States, causing it to affect the Thanksgiving. With just over a week before the much-awaited Thanksgiving, many have been preparing...
natureworldnews.com
Renewed Lake Effect Snowstorm to Impact the Great Lakes as Winter Season Draws Near
A lake effect snowstorm will strike the Great Lakes region and the Northeast US once again, while a heavy snowfall events will envelop the Western US as the winter season draws near. US weather authorities say different low pressure systems are responsible for the looming threat. Prior to December, the...
natureworldnews.com
Snow and Rain to Sweep Across Northeast and Plains as Winter Comes Near
The latest weather forecasts reported that portions of the Northeast and Plains could expect snow and potential rain starting Monday. According to reports, the unseasonable weather could bring snow to many areas of the United States. The temperatures becoming colder in the second week of November marks the arrival of...
natureworldnews.com
Wintry Weather to Expect in Upper Midwest Bringing Rain and Snow to First Week of December
As December begins bringing colder air for the coming winter season, the latest weather forecast showed that residents in the Upper Midwest could expect wintry weather. It could bring rain and snow. People living in the said areas should prepare for colder weather and always keep an umbrella and raincoat...
Today's Forecast: Rain / snow mix with seasonal temperatures
Clouds continue to build overnight as our next widespread system moves into Michigan. Today's system will bring primarily light snow showers, however moments of light rain can't be ruled out.
natureworldnews.com
New Developing Storm Could Unleash Rain, Snow in Pacific Northwest, Causing Significant Travel Delays and Wet Roads
The latest forecast showed that a developing storm could unload this week in Pacific Northwest, causing significant delays and wet roads. The forecast added that cold and snowy weather could emerge. Residents and motorists traveling outdoors should stay updated with the weather as it could cause slick roads and poor...
Comments / 0