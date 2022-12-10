ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cocoa, FL

Cocoa claims program's fifth state title in overtime thriller, beats FSU High for 2S crown

By Andy Villamarzo
Scorebook Live
Scorebook Live
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oUTRU_0jdoYvbg00

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - A chance for redemption from last year's state title loss to Cardinal Gibbons in the most exciting fashion possible.

That's what Friday night's Class 2S state championship presented the Cocoa Tigers when they faced the home team Florida State University High at Gene Cox Stadium in front of 3,374 in attendance.

When it was all over, vindication came full circle for Cocoa and fireworks provided the perfect closure to what had seemed like a long time coming.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2I6BbW_0jdoYvbg00

Photo by Matt Christopher

Cocoa linebacker Dai'veon Parham scooped up a Florida State High fumble, clinching the win in overtime for the Tigers 38-31 over the Seminoles. The championship is the fifth title in program history

"They kept fighting the entire night," Schnieder said. "Crowd was great, they were supporting us the entire night. Everyone wants to talk about this and talk about that in our area. They all can shut up now because we've got champions here."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40Ybhg_0jdoYvbg00

Photo by Matt Christopher

Team speed disparity looked like in might be a concern in the early going, but those worries quickly went away midway through the first quarter. Cocoa did get on the board first via a 25-yard field goal make by junior Mao Saito with 2:21 in the first period.

The equalizer for the Seminoles up against the Tigers was running back Micahi Danzy (198 yards rushing), with the the junior speedster displaying his track speed all night. It would be Jalon Carter breaking through for FSU High on a two-yard plunge, making it 7-3 Seminoles midway through the second quarter.

Cocoa would respond with a 14-play, 75-yard drive that concluded with a Blake Boda to CJ Bragg 23-yard touchdown and giving the Tigers a 10-7 advantage.

One of the longest pass plays of the entire game came when FSU High quarterback Jeremy Johnston (157 yards, two scores) hit Ashton Hampton on a quick slant and the fleet-footed wide receiver did the rest. The 61-yard strike made it 14-10 in favor of the Seminoles and the score remained that way heading into intermission.

It became more of a back-and-forth affair in the second half between the two teams as the Tigers regained the lead when Boda was flushed to his right and scored from seven yards out, giving Cocoa a 17-14 lead. On the ensuing possession for the Seminoles, defensive back Caleb Dobbs picked off Johnston and returned the pass 50 yards to pay dirt.

Cocoa (11-3) seemed to create some distance from Florida State High in the fourth quarter when Boda hit Dayday Farmer (11 catches, 145 yards) on a 29-yard touchdown pass to make it 31-21. Boda ended the game with 256 yards passing, giving him 4,020 yards and 49 touchdowns for the 2022 campaign.

"I'll never forget this moment," Boda said. "I get to fight with the best group I could ever ask for. I love my teammates, my coaching staff, the community. They all came out and supported. I wouldn't want to do it with any other team."

The Seminoles (14-1) fought their way back to tie the game in the fourth quarter, after a Cole Allbaugh 30-yard field goal make at the 4:59 mark. The game-tying score was aided by multiple penalties on Cocoa in the final drive for FSU High.

"It was hard to see," Schnieder said of the penalties that aided FSU High on their final regulation possession. "It was a fast paced game. The officials were doing the best they could. Who am I to say what's right or wrong."

In regulation trailing 31-24, it came down to a fourth down and 10, with Johnston being flushed to his left, but finding a wide open Rhyder Poppell on a 15-yard score to knot things up at 31 apiece.

In the overtime period, Cocoa would take advantage of a offsides penalty by FSU High and Boda would score on a five-yard keeper to give the Tigers a 38-31 lead. The Seminoles third running play, Poppell would fumble and linebacker Dai'veon Parham scooped up the loose ball, sending the team into jubilation from the sidelines.

"We were in an over front and we all have our responsibilities," Parham said. "I filled my gap, my teammates filled theirs. Filled my gap, ball was on the ground and I dove on it and hey, that was the game."

Cocoa linebackers Dai’veon Parham and Samadrae Hawkins 12-9-2022 (; 2:30)
Cocoa quarterback Blake Boda 12-9-2022 (; 1:25)

Here are photos from Friday night's state championship game in Tallahassee:

All photos by Matt Christopher

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jQ3Y1_0jdoYvbg00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IjkC2_0jdoYvbg00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1czeQs_0jdoYvbg00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UPzcu_0jdoYvbg00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37uWPl_0jdoYvbg00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NW45S_0jdoYvbg00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dGqAY_0jdoYvbg00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zEFKb_0jdoYvbg00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XRCxP_0jdoYvbg00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XKgn7_0jdoYvbg00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25wlVy_0jdoYvbg00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Sz6tD_0jdoYvbg00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WvecI_0jdoYvbg00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qn9EE_0jdoYvbg00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cxF6W_0jdoYvbg00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FXc2y_0jdoYvbg00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iVAQZ_0jdoYvbg00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ojkn4_0jdoYvbg00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NorAc_0jdoYvbg00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GVYYx_0jdoYvbg00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TlP1r_0jdoYvbg00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27hD9G_0jdoYvbg00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VEyhG_0jdoYvbg00

Andy Villamarzo can be reached at andyvillamarzo@gmail.com and follow him on Twitter @Andy_Villamarzo.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Independent Florida Alligator

Rickards leads Gators to win over Hurricanes in overtime thriller

Clinging onto a three-point lead late in overtime, the Florida Gators needed a stop to extend their win streak to eight games and defeat the Miami Hurricanes. Florida senior guard KK Deans took on Miami’s leading scorer, guard Haley Cavinder, and sent back her 3-point attempt with a game-sealing block as the seconds ticked away. Cavinder threw up one more desperation shot as the clock expired, but it fell short.
GAINESVILLE, FL
247Sports

DB target Edwin Joseph wins State Championship in Tallahassee then enjoys official visit with Florida State

TALLAHASSEE -- Chaminade Madonna (Fla.) three-star defensive back Edwin Joseph was in Tallahassee on Thursday night -- but not for his Florida State official visit. Him and his squad traveled up to Tallahassee for their state championship game -- which they won 48-14 over Clearwater Central Catholic. After the big win, Joseph made his way to his hotel to begin his FSU official.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
247Sports

Cornerback transfer Davonte Brown recaps FSU official visit

TALLAHASSEE -- UCF transfer cornerback Davonte Brown enjoyed his official visit to Florida State, he shared with Noles247 and others after the visit. The three-year starter at cornerback was joined on the visit, unofficially, by his younger brother and four-star cornerback prospect Damari Brown. He said afterwards that playing with his little brother is something that's been discussed, although he noted that both he and his brother will make decisions individually based on what fits them best.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

Man recovering after weekend shooting in Frenchtown neighborhood

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A man was recovering after he was shot Saturday night, according to the Tallahassee Police Department. Officers were dispatched to Dover Street around 11:40 p.m. on Saturday, and found the man with injuries, TPD said on Monday. The man was taken to the hospital for treatment.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

Update: No criminal charges in fatal Appleyard Drive crash

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Nearly two months after a man was hit by a car and later died near Lively Technical College, no criminal charges are expected. The Tallahassee Police Department released an update Monday, indicating that investigators and the State Attorney’s Office determined there was not enough evidence to “substantiate a criminal charge in this case.”
TALLAHASSEE, FL
fox13news.com

Missing Florida teen from Taylor County found safe, officials say

PERRY, Fla. - Within two hours of issuing a statewide alert for a missing Florida teen, officials say she was found safe. Law enforcement officials were searching for a 14-year-old girl who may have been traveling with an 82-year-old woman. The Missing Child Alert was issued around 3:50 a.m. Monday but ended around 5:40 a.m.
TAYLOR COUNTY, FL
arizonasuntimes.com

Florida State University Research Links Common Sweetener Aspartame with Anxiety

Scientists in Florida say they have established a link between the common artificial sweetener aspartame and anxiety-like behavior in mice test subjects. A press release out of Florida State University revealed that the researchers “provid[ed] mice with drinking water containing aspartame at approximately 15% of the FDA-approved maximum daily human intake.”
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Scorebook Live

Scorebook Live

New York, NY
19K+
Followers
10K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news on high school athletics from across the country.

 https://www.scorebooklive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy