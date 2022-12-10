Cocoa claims program's fifth state title in overtime thriller, beats FSU High for 2S crown

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - A chance for redemption from last year's state title loss to Cardinal Gibbons in the most exciting fashion possible.

That's what Friday night's Class 2S state championship presented the Cocoa Tigers when they faced the home team Florida State University High at Gene Cox Stadium in front of 3,374 in attendance.

When it was all over, vindication came full circle for Cocoa and fireworks provided the perfect closure to what had seemed like a long time coming.

Photo by Matt Christopher

Cocoa linebacker Dai'veon Parham scooped up a Florida State High fumble, clinching the win in overtime for the Tigers 38-31 over the Seminoles. The championship is the fifth title in program history

"They kept fighting the entire night," Schnieder said. "Crowd was great, they were supporting us the entire night. Everyone wants to talk about this and talk about that in our area. They all can shut up now because we've got champions here."

Photo by Matt Christopher

Team speed disparity looked like in might be a concern in the early going, but those worries quickly went away midway through the first quarter. Cocoa did get on the board first via a 25-yard field goal make by junior Mao Saito with 2:21 in the first period.

The equalizer for the Seminoles up against the Tigers was running back Micahi Danzy (198 yards rushing), with the the junior speedster displaying his track speed all night. It would be Jalon Carter breaking through for FSU High on a two-yard plunge, making it 7-3 Seminoles midway through the second quarter.

Cocoa would respond with a 14-play, 75-yard drive that concluded with a Blake Boda to CJ Bragg 23-yard touchdown and giving the Tigers a 10-7 advantage.

One of the longest pass plays of the entire game came when FSU High quarterback Jeremy Johnston (157 yards, two scores) hit Ashton Hampton on a quick slant and the fleet-footed wide receiver did the rest. The 61-yard strike made it 14-10 in favor of the Seminoles and the score remained that way heading into intermission.

It became more of a back-and-forth affair in the second half between the two teams as the Tigers regained the lead when Boda was flushed to his right and scored from seven yards out, giving Cocoa a 17-14 lead. On the ensuing possession for the Seminoles, defensive back Caleb Dobbs picked off Johnston and returned the pass 50 yards to pay dirt.

Cocoa (11-3) seemed to create some distance from Florida State High in the fourth quarter when Boda hit Dayday Farmer (11 catches, 145 yards) on a 29-yard touchdown pass to make it 31-21. Boda ended the game with 256 yards passing, giving him 4,020 yards and 49 touchdowns for the 2022 campaign.

"I'll never forget this moment," Boda said. "I get to fight with the best group I could ever ask for. I love my teammates, my coaching staff, the community. They all came out and supported. I wouldn't want to do it with any other team."

The Seminoles (14-1) fought their way back to tie the game in the fourth quarter, after a Cole Allbaugh 30-yard field goal make at the 4:59 mark. The game-tying score was aided by multiple penalties on Cocoa in the final drive for FSU High.

"It was hard to see," Schnieder said of the penalties that aided FSU High on their final regulation possession. "It was a fast paced game. The officials were doing the best they could. Who am I to say what's right or wrong."

In regulation trailing 31-24, it came down to a fourth down and 10, with Johnston being flushed to his left, but finding a wide open Rhyder Poppell on a 15-yard score to knot things up at 31 apiece.

In the overtime period, Cocoa would take advantage of a offsides penalty by FSU High and Boda would score on a five-yard keeper to give the Tigers a 38-31 lead. The Seminoles third running play, Poppell would fumble and linebacker Dai'veon Parham scooped up the loose ball, sending the team into jubilation from the sidelines.

"We were in an over front and we all have our responsibilities," Parham said. "I filled my gap, my teammates filled theirs. Filled my gap, ball was on the ground and I dove on it and hey, that was the game."

Cocoa linebackers Dai’veon Parham and Samadrae Hawkins 12-9-2022 (; 2:30)

Cocoa quarterback Blake Boda 12-9-2022 (; 1:25)

Here are photos from Friday night's state championship game in Tallahassee:

All photos by Matt Christopher

Andy Villamarzo can be reached at andyvillamarzo@gmail.com and follow him on Twitter @Andy_Villamarzo.