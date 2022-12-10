Read full article on original website
Witness to Grant Wahl's Death Says There Was No Defibrillator Nearby: 'We Kept Expecting It to Come'
"That was the question we kept asking each other, as the medics pumped and pumped to no avail," Times correspondent Josh Glancy wrote When journalist Grant Wahl collapsed Friday at Lusail Iconic Stadium in Doha, a defibrillator was not nearby, according to those another journalist who witnessed his death. Josh Glancy, a special correspondent for The Sunday Times, shared a recounting of the events that led to the longtime sports reporter's death Friday during the World Cup in Qatar, at a match between Argentina and Netherlands. His...
Wife Of Grant Wahl Addresses Husband's Sudden Death At World Cup
CBS News medical expert Dr. Céline Gounder, MD, ScM, FIDA, publicly addressed the death of her husband, Grant Wahl, in a post shared on her verified Twitter account. Wahl, an American sports journalist, was reported to have died suddenly while covering the ongoing 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar Friday (December 9) night.
Grant Wahl's Wife, Dr. Céline Gounder, Says She's 'in Complete Shock' After His Death
The famed sports journalist collapsed during a match in Qatar on Friday while covering the FIFA World Cup Dr. Céline Gounder, the wife of sports journalist Grant Wahl, says she's in "complete shock" after hearing the news of his death in Qatar. Wahl, 48, was covering the Argentina versus Netherlands game at the FIFA World Cup on Friday, when he is reported to have collapsed during the match. A cause of death has not been revealed. "I am so thankful for the support of my husband @GrantWahl's soccer family...
Look: Brazil Fans Furious With Viral Croatia Fan
No one has made more of their trip to the World Cup than a Croatia fan who has been going viral on social media. Ivana Knöll, an Instagram model, entered the World Cup with fewer than one million followers on the platform. However, over the past few weeks, she's more than doubled her follower count and is up over two million.
Ivanka Trump Slips On Chanel Flats at FIFA Qatar World Cup 2022 With Jared Kushner
Ivanka Trump was simply outfitted for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. While in Lusail City with husband Jared Kushner and their children, Trump shared a photo dump on Instagram. For the occasion — where the family attended four matches over three days — the former presidential advisor wore a long-sleeved black top. The simple piece was tucked into a set of cream trousers with a linen texture, complete with an attached belt. The ensemble was in accordance with Qatar’s dress codes, where women must wear outfits that cover their shoulders and skirts, dresses or pants must have a length past one’s...
New Brittney Griner concerns revealed
WNBA star Brittney Griner survived nearly 10 months of captivity in Russia, some of which were under absolutely brutal conditions at a Russian penal colony that forced her into hours of labor every single day. There were certainly times Griner’s mental health began to decline as a result of the conditions. But now, with Griner Read more... The post New Brittney Griner concerns revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Sports World Reacts To Brittney Griner's Wife's Admission
Brittney Griner's wife, Cherelle Griner, is thrilled to get her loved one home safe from Russia, but she still feels bad for those left overseas. Paul Whelan, the American Marine in jail in Russia, was left in prison, while Brittney Griner got to come home. Following Griner's arrival in the...
Grant Wahl's Brother Believes Sports Journalist's Shocking Death Wasn't An Accident: 'I Believe He Was Killed'
Renowned sports journalist Grant Wahl died suddenly while attending the 2022 World Cup in Qatar on Friday, December 9, leaving the world perplexed at what caused the seemingly "healthy" writer's sudden passing. Although no evidence of foul play has been officially released to the public, Grant's brother believes his death was a homicide.Eric Wahl, who is a gay man, claimed his brother may have been murdered after he was briefly detained in Qatar while wearing a rainbow flag pride shirt. "I am the reason he wore the rainbow shirt to the world cup," he said in an emotional statement that...
Brittney Griner had one request on flight home
WNBA star Brittney Griner was extremely happy to be on a plane heading back to the United States last week after spending 10 months detained by Russian authorities over a scant amount of cannabis oil. While there were many things she was likely looking forward to doing once she got home, she apparently had one Read more... The post Brittney Griner had one request on flight home appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Second journalist dies while covering World Cup in Qatar
News of the death of Qatari photojournalist Khalid al-Misslam comes days after the death of US sports writer Grant Wahl.
World Cup Security Guard Suffered ‘Serious Fall’ Night of Grant Wahl’s Death
A World Cup security guard is in “stable but critical condition” after a fall from an outside concourse on Saturday—the night U.S. soccer journalist Grant Wahl suddenly died. The fall occurred around 2 a.m. during the Argentina-Netherlands game, with a fan telling The Guardian the security guard—believed to be a migrant worker—fell straight to the ground from the top outside concourse at Lusali Stadium. A spokesperson for Qatar’s supreme committee confirmed the fall and the guard’s condition, and it said the guard would continue to receive his salary while undergoing care. “Our thoughts and prayers are with him and his family during this time, and we wish him a speedy recovery,” it said. “The host country is investigating the circumstances leading to the fall as a matter of urgency.”Read it at The Guardian
American journalist Grant Wahl dies after collapsing at Qatar World Cup
Prominent American journalist Grant Wahl has died in Qatar after collapsing while covering the World Cup, sparking an outpouring of shock and grief across the sports world. He was 49.
Transgender Qatari princess flees country fearing persecution
A Qatari princess was granted asylum in the UK over fears that they would be persecuted for being transgender. Leaked documents obtained by the Sunday Times of London show that the princess, who is a member of Qatar’s ruling Al Thani family, told Britain’s Home Office — the government agency responsible for immigration and security — how difficult their upbringing was. “I am born a female but was male on the inside. Being gay in Qatar is considered punishable by law and death,” the princess wrote. “Qatar is extremely strict in Sharia.” The Gulf state currently hosting the World Cup forbids...
Report: Chelsea Have A List Of Potential New Goalkeepers
Chelsea are monitoring a number of goalkeepers who could come into the club as a potential signing.
Sports World Reacts to Suspicious Death of Journalist Grant Wahl
According to his employer, NPR, journalist Grant Wahl has died in Qatar while covering the World Cup. "NPR can confirm the death of longtime soccer sportswriter Grant Wahl," the outlet tweeted on Friday evening. "He died today in Doha, Qatar while covering the Argentina-Netherlands World Cup quarterfinal."
Brittney Griner made 'personal connection' with every crew member on flight home, US official says
On Friday, WNBA star Brittney Griner landed on United States soil after being released from a Russian penal colony in a prisoner swap for convicted arms dealer Viktor Bout. After helping secure her release, one U.S. official described what it was like to be with Griner on the flight home.
Baker's World Series title among best sports moments of 2022
Dusty Baker finally got his elusive championship with the Houston Astros, garnering his first World Series ring in 25 years as a manager in one of the most memorable moments of the year in sports
Report: Chelsea Interested In Signing Yann Sommer
Chelsea are interested in signing Borussia Monchengladbach goalkeeper Yann Sommer.
England World Cup players adopt stray cat from Qatar that kept turning up to their hotel
Nicknamed Dave, the cat has been taken in by England and Manchester City duo John Stones and Kyle Walker.
Witnesses Recount Last Moments Of Soccer Journalist Grant Wahl
"Godspeed, my friend," tweeted reporter Guillem Balague. "It I get asked what journalism is, I'll say your name."
