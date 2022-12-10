A World Cup security guard is in “stable but critical condition” after a fall from an outside concourse on Saturday—the night U.S. soccer journalist Grant Wahl suddenly died. The fall occurred around 2 a.m. during the Argentina-Netherlands game, with a fan telling The Guardian the security guard—believed to be a migrant worker—fell straight to the ground from the top outside concourse at Lusali Stadium. A spokesperson for Qatar’s supreme committee confirmed the fall and the guard’s condition, and it said the guard would continue to receive his salary while undergoing care. “Our thoughts and prayers are with him and his family during this time, and we wish him a speedy recovery,” it said. “The host country is investigating the circumstances leading to the fall as a matter of urgency.”Read it at The Guardian

2 DAYS AGO