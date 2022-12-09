Read full article on original website
NME
World Cup anthem singer Maluma walks out of interview after accusations of “whitewashing” Qatar human rights abuses
Maluma, the singer of the 2022 Qatar World Cup anthem, stormed out of an interview after being accused of “whitewashing” regarding the host country’s human rights record. The 2022 World Cup began last night (November 20) and will run until December 18 in and around the capital...
Grant Wahl’s wife, Dr. Céline Gounder, in ‘complete shock’ after husband’s death
Grant Wahl’s wife, Dr. Céline Gounder was left in “complete shock” over the American soccer journalist’s sudden death at 49 years old while covering the World Cup in Qatar on Friday. “I am so thankful for the support of my husband soccer family & of so many friends who’ve reached out tonight. I’m in complete shock,” Gounder tweeted in response to U.S. Soccer’s official statement on his death. According to her website, Gounder is a Senior Fellow and Editor-at-Large for Public Health at the Kaiser Family Foundation and for Kaiser Health News. The acclaimed medical journalist has also contributed to CBS News,...
Argentina's World Cup team brought 1,100 pounds of an herbal drink loved by Messi to Qatar
Yerba mate herbal drink could be the secret behind Argentina and Lionel Messi's success at the World Cup as they seem drink it by the gallon.
Grant Wahl's wife reveals cause of death in first interview since he died
Grant Wahl's wife, Dr. Celine Gounder, told CBS News on Wednesday the renowned soccer journalist died due to an aortic aneurysm that ruptured. "He had an autopsy done here in New York by the New York City medical examiner's office, and it showed that he had an aortic aneurysm that ruptured," said Gounder, an infectious disease specialist and CBS News contributor."It's just one of these things that had been likely brewing for years, and for whatever reason it happened at this point in time," she told "CBS Mornings" co-host Gayle King in her first interview since her husband's passing. Wahl died on...
Brittney Griner is going to sleep great in her 3,000-square-foot home
Brittney Griner is on her way back to the US, where she owns a 3,000-square-foot property in sunny Arizona. When she gets there, after an evaluation at Brooke Army Medical Center in Texas, the WNBA star’s home will be a far cry from where she was imprisoned – in a Russian penal colony known for harsh conditions. Griner’s property, located in Phoenix, was newly built in 2018 when she purchased it for $475,000, records obtained by The Post show. Features include an open entryway that leads to a den, living and formal dining areas, and a gourmet kitchen with an upgraded granite...
Brittney Griner’s Wife Shares Gratitude For WNBA Star’s Return From Russia
Brittany Griner is back home in the US following almost one year of detainment in Russia, and her wife, Cherelle Griner, has taken to social media to share her gratitude. “Yesterday my heart was made whole thanks to the collective efforts of MANY! I’m humbled by their hearts. To care for another, a stranger to some, a friend to some— is humanity in its purest form,” wrote Cherelle on Instagram Sunday alongside a collage of those who advocated for the WNBA star’s safe return. More from VIBE.comBrittney Griner's Legal Team Files Appeal In Russian Drug CaseLeBron James Pens Letter Calling For...
Zlatan Ibrahimovic says Lionel Messi winning World Cup 2022 'already written'
Messi has been in truly inspirational form in captaining Argentina to the semi-finals in Qatar, scoring four along the way
BBC
The seven-day-a-week life of a maid for Qatar's royal and rich
Qatar's human rights record is under scrutiny as the World Cup takes place in Doha. A lot has been written about the treatment of migrant workers who built the stadiums and hotels, but much less about the foreign maids who work for Qatar's ruling classes. On paper their rights have been strengthened in recent years - but the new rules aren't always followed.
Qatar just spat in the face of Budweiser’s $75 million World Cup sponsorship
Thumama stadium in Doha, where beer-less fans will watch World Cup matches. For many sports fans, attending a game and drinking beer go hand in hand. Well aware of this, AB InBev’s Budweiser spends about $75 million every four years to be the official beer sponsor of the World Cup.
Who Is Soccer Star Karim Benzema’s Model Girlfriend Jordan Ozuna?
Find out who Real Madrid's French forward Karim Benzema is dating and where you may have seen the American model before.
World Cup security guard dies after 'fall' while on duty at the Lusail Stadium
A Kenyan security guard who reportedly fell while on duty at Qatar's Lusail Stadium has died in hospital, his family and officials have confirmed to CNN.
Soccer-Brazil's best shooters should have taken penalties first, says Klinsmann
AL RAYYAN, Qatar, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Brazil's quarter-final defeat on penalties came as a huge shock after the tournament favourites were knocked out by Croatia but the South American side lost because their best shooters did not step up first in the shootout, Juergen Klinsmann said on Monday.
Second World Cup journalist 'died suddenly' after Grant Wahl passes away: report
Khalid al-Misslam, a Qatari, was a photojournalist for Al Kass TV reportedly "died suddenly" when he was covering the World Cup just hours after Grant Wahl died.
Body of journalist Grant Wahl returned to US for autopsy, manager says, after his death at World Cup in Qatar
The body of prominent American journalist Grant Wahl has been returned to the US and an autopsy is being performed after he died while covering the World Cup in Qatar, his manager said.
Grant Wahl’s family reveals journalist’s possible cause of death at World Cup
The brother of influential US soccer journalist Grant Wahl, who died while covering the World Cup in Qatar on Friday, says he no longer suspects foul play in his sibling’s death. Grant Wahl, 49, had a “death rattle cough” from a stubborn case of bronchitis shortly before he collapsed while covering Argentina’s quarter-final win against the Netherlands, his brother Eric Wahl said. Eric previously speculated foul play may have been involved since the soccer writer was an outspoken critic of the Qatari government and received death threats after wearing a rainbow shirt to a match. But Tuesday, the brother...
Woman Catching Man Appearing to Flirt at World Cup Goes Viral: 'Busted'
A short clip of a woman applying makeup during Brazil's game against Croatia has gone viral.
Washington Examiner
China and Russia creeping further into West as major Latin American nations reject the US
Soon after Brazil’s leftist former president, Luiz Inácio “Lula” da Silva, secured a non-consecutive third term in October, the White House rushed to embrace the incoming government. With the addition of Brazil, a new bloc of Latin American countries that were once reliable U.S. partners will now be governed by presidents determined to expand ties with China, Russia, and Iran.
Brittney Griner will mostly face mental and nutritional challenges after returning to America from her 10-month detainment in Russia, one psychology expert says
A psychology expert said it's impossible to know how long it will take Brittney Griner to readjust to American life after her Russian imprisonment.
BBC
World Cup semi-finals predictions: Chris Sutton predicts Argentina v Croatia and France v Morocco
Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - Full coverage details. Argentina and Morocco's fans have been the loudest at this World Cup but can they help...
Transgender Qatari princess flees country fearing persecution
A Qatari princess was granted asylum in the UK over fears that they would be persecuted for being transgender. Leaked documents obtained by the Sunday Times of London show that the princess, who is a member of Qatar’s ruling Al Thani family, told Britain’s Home Office — the government agency responsible for immigration and security — how difficult their upbringing was. “I am born a female but was male on the inside. Being gay in Qatar is considered punishable by law and death,” the princess wrote. “Qatar is extremely strict in Sharia.” The Gulf state currently hosting the World Cup forbids...
