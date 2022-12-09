Grant Wahl's wife, Dr. Celine Gounder, told CBS News on Wednesday the renowned soccer journalist died due to an aortic aneurysm that ruptured. "He had an autopsy done here in New York by the New York City medical examiner's office, and it showed that he had an aortic aneurysm that ruptured," said Gounder, an infectious disease specialist and CBS News contributor."It's just one of these things that had been likely brewing for years, and for whatever reason it happened at this point in time," she told "CBS Mornings" co-host Gayle King in her first interview since her husband's passing. Wahl died on...

CONNECTICUT STATE ・ 20 HOURS AGO