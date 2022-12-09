ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CNN

Comments / 13

Related
New York Post

Grant Wahl’s wife, Dr. Céline Gounder, in ‘complete shock’ after husband’s death

Grant Wahl’s wife, Dr. Céline Gounder was left in “complete shock” over the American soccer journalist’s sudden death at 49 years old while covering the World Cup in Qatar on Friday. “I am so thankful for the support of my husband soccer family & of so many friends who’ve reached out tonight. I’m in complete shock,” Gounder tweeted in response to U.S. Soccer’s official statement on his death. According to her website, Gounder is a Senior Fellow and Editor-at-Large for Public Health at the Kaiser Family Foundation and for Kaiser Health News. The acclaimed medical journalist has also contributed to CBS News,...
CBS Sacramento

Grant Wahl's wife reveals cause of death in first interview since he died

Grant Wahl's wife, Dr. Celine Gounder, told CBS News on Wednesday the renowned soccer journalist died due to an aortic aneurysm that ruptured. "He had an autopsy done here in New York by the New York City medical examiner's office, and it showed that he had an aortic aneurysm that ruptured," said Gounder, an infectious disease specialist and CBS News contributor."It's just one of these things that had been likely brewing for years, and for whatever reason it happened at this point in time," she told "CBS Mornings" co-host Gayle King in her first interview since her husband's passing. Wahl died on...
CONNECTICUT STATE
New York Post

Brittney Griner is going to sleep great in her 3,000-square-foot home

Brittney Griner is on her way back to the US, where she owns a 3,000-square-foot property in sunny Arizona. When she gets there, after an evaluation at Brooke Army Medical Center in Texas, the WNBA star’s home will be a far cry from where she was imprisoned – in a Russian penal colony known for harsh conditions. Griner’s property, located in Phoenix, was newly built in 2018 when she purchased it for $475,000, records obtained by The Post show. Features include an open entryway that leads to a den, living and formal dining areas, and a gourmet kitchen with an upgraded granite...
PHOENIX, AZ
Vibe

Brittney Griner’s Wife Shares Gratitude For WNBA Star’s Return From Russia

Brittany Griner is back home in the US following almost one year of detainment in Russia, and her wife, Cherelle Griner, has taken to social media to share her gratitude. “Yesterday my heart was made whole thanks to the collective efforts of MANY! I’m humbled by their hearts. To care for another, a stranger to some, a friend to some— is humanity in its purest form,” wrote Cherelle on Instagram Sunday alongside a collage of those who advocated for the WNBA star’s safe return. More from VIBE.comBrittney Griner's Legal Team Files Appeal In Russian Drug CaseLeBron James Pens Letter Calling For...
FLORIDA STATE
BBC

The seven-day-a-week life of a maid for Qatar's royal and rich

Qatar's human rights record is under scrutiny as the World Cup takes place in Doha. A lot has been written about the treatment of migrant workers who built the stadiums and hotels, but much less about the foreign maids who work for Qatar's ruling classes. On paper their rights have been strengthened in recent years - but the new rules aren't always followed.
New York Post

Grant Wahl’s family reveals journalist’s possible cause of death at World Cup

The brother of influential US soccer journalist Grant Wahl, who died while covering the World Cup in Qatar on Friday, says he no longer suspects foul play in his sibling’s death. Grant Wahl, 49, had a “death rattle cough” from a stubborn case of bronchitis shortly before he collapsed while covering Argentina’s quarter-final win against the Netherlands, his brother Eric Wahl said. Eric previously speculated foul play may have been involved since the soccer writer was an outspoken critic of the Qatari government and received death threats after wearing a rainbow shirt to a match. But Tuesday, the brother...
Washington Examiner

China and Russia creeping further into West as major Latin American nations reject the US

Soon after Brazil’s leftist former president, Luiz Inácio “Lula” da Silva, secured a non-consecutive third term in October, the White House rushed to embrace the incoming government. With the addition of Brazil, a new bloc of Latin American countries that were once reliable U.S. partners will now be governed by presidents determined to expand ties with China, Russia, and Iran.
WASHINGTON STATE
New York Post

Transgender Qatari princess flees country fearing persecution

A Qatari princess was granted asylum in the UK over fears that they would be persecuted for being transgender. Leaked documents obtained by the Sunday Times of London show that the princess, who is a member of Qatar’s ruling Al Thani family, told Britain’s Home Office — the government agency responsible for immigration and security — how difficult their upbringing was. “I am born a female but was male on the inside. Being gay in Qatar is considered punishable by law and death,” the princess wrote. “Qatar is extremely strict in Sharia.” The Gulf state currently hosting the World Cup forbids...
CNN

CNN

1M+
Followers
178K+
Post
1084M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy