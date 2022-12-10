ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hartland community welcomes back Canadian Pacific Holiday Train

By Sarah McGrew
 3 days ago
The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train is back on track after a two-year pause during the pandemic. For the first time since 2019, the jolly train made a stop in Hartland to the cheers of kids big and small.

In addition to light displays on the side of the train cars, there was also a mini-concert for those who braved the snow and cold.

But the reason for the train's visit is more than just lights and a show. It's about giving back to the community with donations to local food banks at each stop.

In Hartland, Barb Howland was out collecting food and monetary donations for Saint Vincent de Paul food pantry and the Hartland Food Pantry.

"We've been having quite a few more people than usual, and they've been taking a whole lot more than they did before," Howland said about the need for donations this year.

For Howland, seeing kids get into the spirit of giving back makes the season all the merrier.

