Helping the homeless in San Diego County weather the storm

As of Friday, steps are being taken to protect San Diego's homeless population as a major storm gets ready to move in this weekend.

This weekend's conditions could be extremely dangerous for homeless San Diegans, especially the hundreds of people living along the riverbed.

So inclement weather shelters around the city are opening up, ready to weather the storm.

Sarah Hutmacher works on the front lines of San Diego's homelessness crisis as the Chief Associate Director of the San Diego River Park Foundation, focusing on the estimated 400 people living along the riverbed. The park foundation works with the nonprofit Paths.

Friday, they walked the riverbed, alerting homeless San Diegans it could be dangerous to stay there this weekend.

"We're expecting the river to get to seven-point-two feet now. That's a five-foot rise," said Hutmacher.

"So a lot of those low-lying areas, that's at least a couple dozen people that will have their camps underwater if nothing changes."

And it can happen fast.

"Especially because we have so much pavement in the watershed, the water tends to run off and hit the river really quickly," said Hutmacher.

"So sometimes what that means in these natural areas is we see the water rise really fast. Sometimes over the course of a few hours."

You may remember the river overflowed last December. Emergency crews rescued two people who jumped into the water to save their dog and caught hypothermia.

For homeless people along the river and everywhere else, flooding poses dangers aside from the obvious safety risk.

"It also could just threaten their property and belongings, make their lives difficult," said Hutmacher.

The organization says that property could include documents homeless San Diegans are using to find housing. Unhoused people on the riverbed may also lose items like phones and clothing in a flood.

Meantime San Diego is opening its inclement weather shelters Friday, at several locations, potentially saving lives with a warm bed and a hot meal.

Hutmacher says keeping homeless San Diegans safe starts with meeting them face to face.

"If we can be the face they see all the time, to build a little bit of trust and show some kindness, a lot of times we feel we're in a better position to offer those services when the time is right," said Hutmacher.

Several inclement weather shelters open on Friday night, with more than 100 beds total.

- Father Joe's Villages

- Joan Kroc Center - up to 45 adult individuals and an additional 10 beds for families with minor children and/or single women

- Paul Mirabile Center - up to 40 adult individuals (Check-In: 4 p.m. - Throughout the night until full, Check-Out: 5 a.m.)

1501 Imperial Ave, San Diego, CA 92101

- Living Water Church of the Nazarene - up to 28 adult individuals

Check-In: 8 p.m. - 10 p.m. or until full Check-Out: 6:30 a.m.

1550 Market Street, San Diego, CA 92101

- San Diego Rescue Mission - Up to 10 adult individuals

Check-In: 5:30 p.m. - Throughout the night until full, Check-Out: 7 a.m.

120 Elm Street, San Diego, CA 92101