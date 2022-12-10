Police in New Jersey warn of Taylor Swift ticket scam found on Facebook

There is a new warning in New Jersey over promises of Taylor Swift concert tickets.

The Hackettstown Police Department investigated a report of a scam and found someone from an online Facebook group posted they had Taylor Swift tickets for sale.

The victim contacted the alleged seller and sent $1,480 to an email account through Zelle.

Millions were unable to buy tickets to a Taylor Swift concert after a ticketing snafu on Ticketmaster. Now Congress wants to talk to Live Nation.

However, upon payment, the fake seller asked for more money from the victim.

The victim never received the tickets.

Police warn people to research companies and be wary of deals that seem too good to be true.

