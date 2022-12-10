Read full article on original website
Related
Brittney Griner had one request on flight home
WNBA star Brittney Griner was extremely happy to be on a plane heading back to the United States last week after spending 10 months detained by Russian authorities over a scant amount of cannabis oil. While there were many things she was likely looking forward to doing once she got home, she apparently had one Read more... The post Brittney Griner had one request on flight home appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Mike Leach dies at 61, Mississippi State announces
Mississippi State head football coach Mike Leach died at the age of 61, the school announced. "Mike was a giving and attentive husband, father and grandfather. He was able to participate in organ donation at UMMC as a final act of charity," the Leach family said in a statement. "We are ...
How the Falcons prepared rookie quarterback Desmond Ridder for his first start
Coming off a bye and with veteran Marcus Mariota struggling, the Falcons will turn to Ridder, whom they've brought along slowly and steadily, to lead them in the stretch run.
Baker's World Series title among best sports moments of 2022
Dusty Baker's run to a World Series title win was one of the several memorable sports stories in 2022, on and off the field. One of the most respected people in baseball, the one thing missing from Baker's resume: a World Series ring as a manager. Baker finally got the...
‘It is home’: Northeastern’s Baylee Wissler signs to play golf at IU East
FOUNTAIN CITY, Ind. — Billy Mullin feels old, “ancient,” actually. The fifth-year head coach of IU East women’s golf was at Northeastern High School Dec. 1. He was celebrating the signing of the newest member of his team, Northeastern senior Baylee Wissler, daughter of Brian Wissler, whom Mullin coached as an assistant of...
Comments / 0