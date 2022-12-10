Read full article on original website
Popular retail store chain opens another new location in North Carolina with job openings availableKristen WaltersTarboro, NC
Meat printing facility coming to North CarolinaThe Modern TimesWilson, NC
Murder suspect Keyon West reported missing.Hot NewsHalifax County, NC
Sex Offender Last Person To See Teen Before She VanishedStill UnsolvedScotland Neck, NC
CBS 17 sits down with Fuquay-Varina teacher who took gun away from student
FUQUAY-VARINA, N.C. (WNCN)–A local middle school teacher is receiving an outpouring of “thank yous” after taking a gun away from her 6th grad student. Fuquay-Varina Middle School went into Code Red lockdown Thursday morning after Wake County School District officials said a student fired a gun inside a classroom Thursday.
Man pulled gun out in front of NC middle school band at Christmas parade in Northampton County, police say
JACKSON, N.C. (WNCN) — The Jackson police chief said a man pulled out a shotgun in front of a middle school band as they were lining up for the Jackson Christmas Parade on Saturday. At about 12:50 p.m., Police Chief John Young said a band with Conway Middle School...
No charges filed yet in Northampton County parade incident involving shotgun, police chief says; SBI to assist in investigation
JACKSON, N.C. (WNCN) — Jackson Police Chief John Young said Monday that no charges have been filed yet in a shotgun incident that happened at the town’s Christmas parade Saturday. At about 12:50 p.m. on Saturday, a band with Conway Middle School was lining up on Peebles Street,...
Triangle police increase patrol efforts during holiday season as crime typically spikes
GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) — It’s often described as the “merriest and most wonderful time” of the year. However, police are warning shoppers to also be aware this holiday season. “Every holiday season you see it,” said Faolan Brooks, a Garner police officer. The Garner Police...
Thousands gather to show support for pickup truck driver, victim in deadly Raleigh Christmas Parade incident
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Saturday evening at least two thousand people gathered to remember a girl who died after an incident involving a pickup truck pulling a float at the Raleigh Christmas Parade last month — but also to show support for the driver of that truck, Landen Glass who is facing multiple charges.
Zebulon police officer shot in arm, suspect in custody: police
ZEBULON, N.C. (WNCN) – A Zebulon police officer was shot in the arm Monday night and law enforcement confirms a suspect is in custody. Multiple agencies, including Zebulon and Wake Forest Police Departments, responded to the 400 block of Arendell Avenue at Zebulon Community Park just before 10 p.m. to find an officer shot in the arm, law enforcement sources told CBS 17.
WATCH: CBS 17 celebrates Meteorologist Bill Reh, retiring after 4 decades on- air
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — CBS 17’s own Meteorologist Bill Reh is retiring at the end of this week. Bill Reh has been forecasting the weather for nearly 40 years, and CBS 17 will be celebrating Bill all this week during our morning shows. Make sure to tune in...
Dog rescued in Raleigh house fire in which 5 people, 2 dogs were displaced, fire officials say
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Five people and two dogs were displaced from their home after a house fire in Raleigh Friday night, according to the Raleigh Fire Department. At about 9:20 p.m., crews said they were called to 102 South Fisher Street in response to a fire. One of...
Officers run to scene after 6 gunshots fired across street from Garner police station
GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) — Garner police went running late Sunday afternoon to check out gunfire that broke out near police headquarters. The incident happened around 5:15 p.m. at an apartment complex beside the Garner Police Department headquarters at 912 7th Ave. A CBS 17 crew was interviewing a police...
Woman dead after collision with train in downtown Benson, officials say
BENSON, N.C. (WNCN) — A woman was hit by a train and died Monday afternoon in downtown Benson, officials said. The incident was reported around 4 p.m. near Main Street and along the railroad tracks. A woman “appearing to be in her 60s or older” was struck and killed...
Police investigate threats to workers at auto parts maker based in Goldsboro
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — Goldsboro police said they are investigating threats to workers at the headquarters of an auto parts company Monday. Police were called just before 10:20 a.m. to AP Exhaust at 300 Dixie Trail, according to a news release from Goldsboro police. “Employees of the business reported...
1 arrested for DWI after crash, vehicle fire in southeast Raleigh, police say
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police said someone is charged with a DWI after a crash and vehicle fire in southeast Raleigh Sunday morning. At about 4 a.m., officers said they were called to a residential area near the intersection of Muxbere Way and Drayford Way. They said someone...
Raleigh students take part in ‘Hour of Code’ program, learning new ways of creativity using technology
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — With a mouse, a keypad and imagination, students at Leesville Elementary in Raleigh are making their own universe of creativity. In doing so, they are learning a very important skill called coding. Monday, these students joined other schools across the nation to participate in what’s...
Miami rallies past NC State for 80-73 win
CORAL GABLES, Fla., (AP) — Jordan Miller and Isaiah Wong combined to score 47 points and Miami held off North Carolina State to take an 80-73 victory on Saturday afternoon. The Hurricanes (10-1, 2-0 ACC) have won six straight games after dropping an 88-70 decision to Maryland. NC State...
House prices to rise in the Triangle, but lower than national average
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Some analysts believe we’re entering a national housing recession, which could affect how much you’re paying for your next home. The National Association of Home Builders market index says the housing market is in a recession after rising mortgage rates and dropping sales this year.
