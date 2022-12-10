ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rocky Mount, NC

CBS 17 sits down with Fuquay-Varina teacher who took gun away from student

FUQUAY-VARINA, N.C. (WNCN)–A local middle school teacher is receiving an outpouring of “thank yous” after taking a gun away from her 6th grad student. Fuquay-Varina Middle School went into Code Red lockdown Thursday morning after Wake County School District officials said a student fired a gun inside a classroom Thursday.
Zebulon police officer shot in arm, suspect in custody: police

ZEBULON, N.C. (WNCN) – A Zebulon police officer was shot in the arm Monday night and law enforcement confirms a suspect is in custody. Multiple agencies, including Zebulon and Wake Forest Police Departments, responded to the 400 block of Arendell Avenue at Zebulon Community Park just before 10 p.m. to find an officer shot in the arm, law enforcement sources told CBS 17.
Miami rallies past NC State for 80-73 win

CORAL GABLES, Fla., (AP) — Jordan Miller and Isaiah Wong combined to score 47 points and Miami held off North Carolina State to take an 80-73 victory on Saturday afternoon. The Hurricanes (10-1, 2-0 ACC) have won six straight games after dropping an 88-70 decision to Maryland. NC State...
House prices to rise in the Triangle, but lower than national average

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Some analysts believe we’re entering a national housing recession, which could affect how much you’re paying for your next home. The National Association of Home Builders market index says the housing market is in a recession after rising mortgage rates and dropping sales this year.
