Read full article on original website
Related
3 Gadgets Tech Experts Say You Shouldn't Buy As Gifts Because They’re Practically Useless
It’s the most wonderful time of the year — and also the time to fret over whether the tech gadget you want to gift someone is going to be something they ever actually use. Any tip that can take the headache out of gift-buying is a valuable one. Should you splurge on a more tech-savvy, innovative version of a standard product? Should you go all in on the latest trendy toy instead of waiting for a more updated iteration of it that irons out its bugs? It isn’t always easy to say — but Tech Expert Ronsy Roland at dealsnplan.com is here to help by suggesting three gadgets that many experts say you shouldn’t buy as gifts because they’re practically useless. Ronsy also suggests three gadgets you should get instead.
Digital Trends
Cyber Monday: This Samsung 85-inch TV just got a massive price cut
Breathe new life into your living room with one of the biggest TVs in Best Buy’s Cyber Monday deals — the 85-inch Samsung 8000 Series 4K TV. Its price has been slashed by $550, lowering it to $1,050 from its original price of $1,600, for an offer that we don’t expect to last until the end of the day. This is your last chance to buy this massive 4K TV with a discount this year, as there are no other upcoming major shopping events, so push through with the purchase as soon as possible.
Android phones and tablets are getting these great free feature upgrades
Google's been busy making improvements to Android and to WearOS too
100+ top tech gadgets and gifts to shop this holiday season
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Best tech gifts of 2022 The holidays are quickly approaching, so it’s a good idea to get ahead of the curve and start shopping for gifts now. Electronics and tech gifts are among the most popular during the holidays, so you’ll want to snag some […]
technewstoday.com
How to Find Hidden Cameras Using Mobile Phones
Whether you are in a hotel room or a changing room, someone might be using hidden cameras to keep an eye on you. It’s a clear privacy violation that you can not overlook. Luckily, the smartphone in your pocket comes in handy to find those hidden cameras and prevent any possible mishaps. From using the built-in camera and flashlight on your phone to using applications, you can easily uncover them.
Samsung's slashed the price of the Galaxy S22 Ultra – and Black Friday deals are even cheaper
Save over £300 on Samsung's best Android phone, but you'll need to move very fast
Best vacuum cleaners 2022: 10 reviewed models we rate highly
From the new Shark Stratos vacuum to the Henry Quick, these top-rated vacuums are just in time for Black Friday deals
Amazon Echo Dot with Clock just hit lowest price ever — and includes free smart bulb
Amazon is slashing the prices of Alexa speakers and bundling a Sengled smart bulb for free.
This Samsung 65-inch 4K QLED TV is nearly 50% off before Black Friday
The Samsung 4K QLED TV 65-inch has a huge 48% discount in a Black Friday that brings the price down to its lowest ever.
Apple Insider
Best iPhone gadgets for people who love to cook
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Cooking has never been easier. There are now an incredible amount of accessories that will connect to aniPhone to help out people who love to cook — and here are some of our favorites.
More Than Air Fryers: Here Are the Best Home and Kitchen Deals To Shop This Cyber Week
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission. Cyber Monday is over, and new data from Adobe’s 2022 Holiday Shopping Forecast showed major deals on furniture and bedding, tools, kitchen gear and home appliances in particular. And they’re not wrong — you can still get the best home and kitchen deals of the season right now. In addition to the big box stores like Target, Walmart and Best Buy, shoppers can still score home and kitchen Cyber Week discounts online at sites like Bed Bath & Beyond, JC Penney and Sam’s Club...
Black Friday is over, but you can still pick this Samsung QLED for a great price
The Samsung 75-inch Q60B is £421 off on Amazon, bringing the price down to just £1198.
The Verge
Amazon Echo Auto (2nd gen) review: smaller but not smarter
Amazon’s second-generation Echo Auto is a tiny Echo for your car’s dashboard. It has good microphones, is easy to install and to stow when you’re parked, and provides a simple way to add hands-free music playback to your car stereo if it lacks Bluetooth. But it’s not as smart as your smartphone’s built-in assistant, and unless you already have an ecosystem of Amazon smart home gadgets, it doesn’t make sense for most people, myself included.
livingetc.com
Tech under $100 that will make the perfect last-minute gift
If you're still searching for that perfect gift for your gadget-obsessed friend or family member, then you may be wondering how much you should spend. While the sky's the limit for those who want to splash out, there are also so many affordable options under $100 that will not just delight the recipient but also make their coming year more pleasant and convenient with smart tech and more.
makeuseof.com
Get a Free Smart Bulb With Half-Priced Echo Device
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Smartening up your home can start with something as small as the Echo speaker and a smart bulb. Of course, smart bulbs can be a bit pricey, so you may not be inclined to purchase one for a while. Well, for a while, Amazon's Echo comes at less than half-price and with a free Sengled Bluetooth color bulb!
techeblog.com
Gamer Hacks Fisher Price Controller Toy, Turns it Into a Functional Bluetooth Gamepad
We know it’s possible to play Elden Ring with one of these toys, and apparently, there are many more uses for the Fisher Price controller, including turning it into a functional Bluetooth gamepad. This game controller comes loaded with learning songs and lights, which means all of that needed to be removed first for this conversion.
9to5Mac
HomeKit Weekly: Using Google Nest Camera with Floodlight shows a glaring weakness in HomeKit Secure Video
I mentioned a few months ago that I planned to use the Google Nest Cam with Floodlight at my new house because it offered 24/7 recording. For my outdoor cameras, it’s something I really wanted going forward. We’ve been in the house a few weeks, so I wanted to report what I’ve learned about the devices, how it compares to HomeKit cameras, and how it works with Starling Home Hub for bridging it to HomeKit.
CNET
Snag Exclusive CNET Deals on Google Nest Devices at Wellbots
If you deal with dead spots and buffering in your home, want a speaker you can control with your voice or need a camera to keep eyes on your home when you're gone, you will want to check out the exclusive savings available for CNET readers on Google Nest devices. Not only are the following devices on sale when you apply the promo code at checkout, but you'll also receive free shipping as well.
Digital Trends
Ikea and Sonos collaborate on new Symfonisk floor lamp speaker
Ikea and Sonos are continuing their collaboration with a new floor lamp speaker available in January 2023. It will be added to their popular, and affordable, Symfonisk lineup of Sonos-powered Wi-Fi speakers. The Swedish furniture icon and American wireless home speaker maker began their partnership in 2019 with the original...
These tiny TVs are the perfect Christmas gift stocking filler for tech lovers
Are you tired of ever more massive displays? The TinyTV2 feels like it was made for mice
Comments / 0