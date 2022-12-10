Read full article on original website
WBBJ
Holiday season brings ice skating, parade to Lexington
LEXINGTON, Tenn. — The City of Lexington held the Lexington-Henderson County Christmas Parade Monday night with the theme, Christmas Lights and Winter Nights. Residents lined the streets to see the decorated floats, fire trucks, and even classic cars. The town also saw the opening of an ice skating rink...
WBBJ
2022 Jackson Christmas Parade lights up downtown
JACKSON, Tenn. — The annual Jackson Christmas parade was held downtown, with many attendees excited to see this year’s line up of floats and vehicles. “Just gathering. It’s nice to be a part of the Jackson culture. A nice Christmas parade coming from JCM basketball team, so this what it’s about,” said Malcolm.
wnbjtv.com
Jackson-Madison County School System Announces Updates for the District
JACKSON, Tenn. - The Jackson-Madison County School System announced it is in the beginning phase of some major investments. Among them: a highly requested multi-purpose stadium. It will be used for activities like football, track and field and band concerts. Other improvements announced today include renovations to the historic Jackson...
courieranywhere.com
Be ready for a holly, jolly traffic delay in Savannah
The Savannah Police Department is reminding motorists that portions of Main Street and Wayne Road – U.S. 64 – will close Monday, Dec. 12, at 6:15 p.m. for the Christmas parade. The parade begins at 6:30 p.m. at the intersection of Shell Street and Wayne Road, proceeds through...
WBBJ
Annual event invites community for rides, Santa, and more
MARTIN, Tenn. — The City of Martin’s Parks & Recreation Department joined forces with the University Of Tennessee at Martin to bring a fun time for the community and visitors in the 38th annual Santa’s Village. Among the setup was a magical and bright walk through. The...
WBBJ
Rain Showers & Storm Chances Back on Tuesday/Wednesday
Temperatures will hang in the 40s all night long across West Tennessee but should warm back into the low 60s on Tuesday. Showers and storm chances will return late Tuesday and stick around during the day on Wednesday. Cooler but drier weather will be returning for the end of the work week. How cold will things get this weekend and how are our severe weather chances shaping up this week? Find out right here.
WBBJ
Christmas concert returns to fight hunger in the Hub City
JACKSON, Tenn. —A local establishment holds a special brunch just in time for the holiday season. The LOLO’s Christmas Brunch was held on Sunday at Hub City Brewery. This is an event that music artist LOLO puts on and performs at every year, where proceeds go to the RIFA backpack program.
WBBJ
Rain Free Until Tuesday
And we finally see a nice shift in the long duration weather pattern that has brought clouds and rain most of the days this week. A northerly flow enters the picture this evening as the frontal boundary moves well off to the southeast taking the rain with it. Some clouds linger on behind the system but the surface air is much drier and we will stay rain free from now until at least early Tuesday.
findplace.xyz
Best Hospital In Tennessee
Mayhap you are finding for a completed list of hospital in the Tennessee locality. In this post, you are going to know a completed list of the greatest hospital that is physically located in the Tennessee locality. You will get a Contact, Website Link information, approximate regular users ratings, address,...
WBBJ
Ground broke for new Dixie facility in Jackson
JACKSON, Tenn. — The largest business investment in Jackson broke ground on Friday. The Georgia-Pacific project brings a big impact to the Hub City, along with a new 900,000-square-foot facility. “The largest investment in Madison County’s history from a corporate standpoint, creating jobs, creating economic opportunity, and it’s just...
WBBJ
North Side High has new head football coach
JACKSON, Tenn. — North Side High School has a new head football coach. The school system says that the veteran coach is bringing with more over 25 years of experience from high school to the professional level. The school system says that includes coaching the Saints to consecutive playoff...
WBBJ
TV network star visits students in West Tennessee
MIDDLETON, Tenn. — General Contractor and star of DIY Network’s Rescue Renovation Kayleen McCabe visited Middleton Elementary on Monday. McCabe gave some details on why she visited the school. “I am out here in Hardeman County reading to the elementary school students a few of my favorite books....
WBBJ
JTA to halt bus service on Monday, Dec. 26
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Transit Authority announces its holiday schedule. According to a press release, JTA buses will not be operating on Monday, December 26. The release says this is in honor of the Christmas holiday, which falls on the Sunday prior. Services will resume at 6 a.m....
WBBJ
Arthur Lee McLemore
Mr. Arthur Lee McLemore was born on August 8, 1947 in Jackson, Tennessee. He departed this life on December 3, 2022. A Memorial Service will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, December 17, 2022 at Bledsoe Funeral Home Chapel. For more information, please contact Bledsoe Funeral Home at 731-427-1521.
radio7media.com
Christmas break set for Lawrence County Schools
STUDENTS OF THE LAWRENCE COUNTY SCHOOL SYSTEM WILL BE DISMISSING FOR CHRISTMAS BREAK AT 11:30 ON FRIDAY, DECEMBER 16. ALL LAWRENCE COUNTY SCHOOL SYSTEM EMPLOYEES WILL RETURN TUESDAY, JANUARY 3. STUDENTS WILL RETURN ON THURSDAY, JANUARY 5.
Kingsport Times-News
Tennessee fishing regulations set for 2023-24
The Tennessee Fish and Wildlife Commission approved the 2023-24 state’s fishing regulation at its final 2022 meeting held at the Ducks Unlimited headquarters. The 2023-24 fishing proclamation was approved by the Commission. The proclamation included creel and size limits to the Bill Dance Signature Lakes, changes to the use of sportfishing trotlines, and clarification of license descriptions. Lake Halford in Carroll County was officially added to TWRA rules and regulations for agency lakes.
WBBJ
Jackson man arrested for home improvement fraud
JACKSON, Tenn. — A Jackson man is behind bars after being arrested for fraud by a home improvement services provider. Court documents show that 52-year-old Lee Allen Birl was taken into custody on December 9 following a warrant issued for his arrest. According to an affidavit, Birl entered a...
WBBJ
Mugshots : Madison County : 12/09/22 – 12/12/22
The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 12/09/22 and 7 a.m. on 12/12/22. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.
wnbjtv.com
Changes in bulk waste coming to Jackson at the start of the new year
You may have noticed fliers on your trash can, they're all about the changes in bulk waste that are coming at the start of the new year. “We're going door to door and the waste management route, we've got five crews out and we're placing cart hangers on every cart that give you all the details of the changes coming, as well as a refresher of your solid waste rules and guidelines," said Health and Sanitation Superintendent Chris Woods.
WBBJ
Community reflects on tragic event, celebrates its newfound unity
DRESDEN, Tenn. —A local city has a special ceremony. The Dresden Recovery Commemoration Ceremony was held Saturday. This ceremony was to honor those who were affected by the tornado at this time last year. “We are here to remember that day, but to also celebrate the unity that came...
