Wife Of Grant Wahl Addresses Husband's Sudden Death At World Cup
CBS News medical expert Dr. Céline Gounder, MD, ScM, FIDA, publicly addressed the death of her husband, Grant Wahl, at the World Cup.
Famed Soccer Journalist Grant Wahl Dies In Qatar
The former Sports Illustrated writer and fierce critic of Qatari rulers died during a match after reportedly feeling unwell.
Sporting News
Reyna hits back at USMNT coach Berhalter after revelations about 'lack of effort' at World Cup
United States attacker Giovanni Reyna has admitted his 'disappointment' at public revelations about his lack of effort at the World Cup. WHAT HAPPENED? The 20-year-old barely featured at the World Cup, with coach Gregg Berhalter revealing after his side's elimination that he considered sending an unnamed player home during the competition because of a lack of effort, and it has been reported that Reyna was the player he was referring to. The Borussia Dortmund youngster took to Instagram to address the claims and is disappointed that so much has come out in the media.
Washington Post corrects op-ed about no black players on Argentina soccer team
The Washington Post was forced to issue a correction to an op-ed piece that lamented the absence of black players on Argentina’s national soccer team — even though the black population of the South American country is less than 1%. The correction was attached to a Dec. 8 “Perspective” piece by author Erika Denise Edwards, who wrote an op-ed as part of the newspaper’s “Made by History” series. “Why doesn’t Argentina have more black players in the World Cup?” read the headline of the op-ed. Edwards, an associate professor of Latin American history at the University of Texas at El Paso, wrote that...
EXCLUSIVE: Europe's elite clubs deal major blow to FIFA as they REJECT proposal to launch new 32-team Club World Cup in the USA in 2025, with governing body running out of time to find solution
Europe's biggest clubs have rejected a proposal from FIFA to launch a new Club World Cup in the summer of 2025 in a major blow to the world governing body. Sportsmail has learned that FIFA have been seeking approval to stage a 32-team competition in the United States during negotiations that have taken place in Qatar over the last few weeks, but the clubs are refusing to endorse the proposals.
Baker's World Series title among best sports moments of 2022
Dusty Baker's run to a World Series title win was one of the several memorable sports stories in 2022, on and off the field. One of the most respected people in baseball, the one thing missing from Baker's resume: a World Series ring as a manager. Baker finally got the...
thecomeback.com
French fan’s baguette celebration leads to worldwide reaction
After England lost 2-1 to France in the 2022 FIFA World Cup quarterfinals Saturday, there were plenty of reactions across the world. But one of the most notable came in the stadium, where a French fan ate a baguette in celebration. That prompted a lot of reaction:. This comes as...
