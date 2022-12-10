A New York bankruptcy judge has agreed to issue subpoenas against the founders of Three Arrows Capital as liquidators seek to wind down the collapsed crypto fund. “The foreign representatives and their agents are authorized to serve subpoenas for the production of documents and testimony upon the founders, the investment managers and anyone else that might have information about Three Arrows’ affairs," U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Martin Glenn for the Southern District of New York wrote in a court document published on Tuesday.

NEW YORK STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO