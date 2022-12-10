ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin County, VA

Comments / 0

Related
WSLS

Crash on ALT VA-220 in Botetourt County cleared

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE:. The crash has been cleared, according to VDOT. Drivers on ALT VA-220 in Botetourt County can expect delays due to a crash, according to VDOT. Authorities said it happened near Hillview Drive. As of 7:11 p.m., the north left shoulder and left lane are...
WSLS

Tractor-trailer crash on I-81N in Montgomery County cleared

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE. Both crashes on I-81N in Montgomery County have been cleared. Those driving on I-81N in Montgomery County can expect traffic delays due to a tractor-trailer crash at the 123.1 mile marker. As of 9:41 a.m., traffic is backed up for about 4.5 miles, according...
WSLS

Tractor-trailer crash cleared on US-220S in Franklin County

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE:. The crash has been cleared, according to VDOT. Drivers heading south on US-220 through Franklin County can expect delays due to a tractor-trailer crash, according to VDOT. Authorities said the crash happened near Fork Mountain Road. As of 8:18 p.m., all southbound lanes were...
WSLS

Multi-vehicle crash on Route 220S in Roanoke cleared

This multi-vehicle crash on Route 220S in Roanoke has been cleared, according to VDOT. A multi-vehicle crash on US-220 in Roanoke in the area of Ramp 0a to the I-581S Ramp Southeast is causing delays, according to VDOT. Authorities say it happened just after the exit for Elm Avenue. At...
ROANOKE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Tractor-trailer on US 220 south in Franklin Co.: Cleared

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) reports a tractor-trailer crash on US 220 south near Fork Mountain Road in Franklin County. VDOT says drivers traveling this route can expect delays in this area. All southbound lanes are closed and a detour is in place.
WSLS

Why isn’t VDOT pretreating roads in the Roanoke Valley?

SALEM, Va. – Despite winter weather alerts being issued for parts of our region on Wednesday into Thursday, there won’t be any VDOT trucks out on the roads ahead of this week’s storm. Jason Bond, VDOT Spokesperson for the Salem District, explained that since this storm is...
ROANOKE, VA
WSET

Vehicle crashes into storefront on Main Street in Danville

DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — There was a crash in Downtown Danville on Wednesday. Lieutenant Paul Dell with the Danville Police Department said a 20-year-old Danville woman was attempting to parallel park in the 400 block of Main Street. Lieutenant Dell also said the woman thought she had her vehicle...
DANVILLE, VA
WSET

Bedford, Henry Co. students named finalists in Holiday Traffic Safety Jingle competition

SALEM, Va. (WSET) — Some area students are being highlighted as finalists in a competition to promote traffic safety. Youth of Virginia Speak Out About Traffic Safety (YOVASO), the Virginia State Police (VSP), the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) and State Farm announced Tuesday that public voting is open for the 2022 Jingle Your Way to a Safe Holiday Jingle Contest.
BEDFORD COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Pittsylvania County officials searching for missing Gretna teen

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information on the whereabouts of a 17-year-old Gretna girl. According to a press release from the Sheriff’s Office, Jamila Jana’a Gadson went missing from her home on Rockford School Road in Gretna on Tuesday. Investigators...
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Bedford County man with special needs missing

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A Bedford County man with special needs has been reported missing, according to the Bedford Police Department. 43-year-old Charles James Reynolds was last seen at 10 p.m. Sunday night. Police say a Toyota truck is also missing. Anyone with information on Reynolds’s location is asked...
BEDFORD COUNTY, VA
WSLS

Body recovered near dam in Amherst County last week

AMHERST COUNTY, Va. – Authorities said the body of a missing person was recovered near the Cushaw Dam in Snowden last week. The body was recovered on Dec. 7, according to the Glasgow Volunteer Fire Department. The dam was identified as a location of interest by K9 teams on...
AMHERST COUNTY, VA
pmg-va.com

Vehicle fire at Body Camp Store

On Friday, December 9 at 6:44am, The Bedford Fire Department responded to the 1600blk of Rock Cliff Road at Body camp store for the report of a passenger vehicle fire threatening a structure. Ladder 1 arrived on scene along with Engine 8 to combat the blaze. Moneta Fire and Rescue...
BEDFORD, VA
WDBJ7.com

Three people taken to the hospital after Roanoke Co. crash

ROANOKE Co., Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: Roanoke County Police say three people were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries after a crash. Franklin Road southbound is closed in the 6900 block near Pine Needle Drive due to a crash with injuries, according to Roanoke Police. The shoulder will...
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
Smith Mountain Eagle

Bedford County makes narcotics arrests

On Thursday, Dec. 8, the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit served multiple indictments for narcotics violations with the assistance of the United States Marshal’s Service, the Virginia State Police and the Bedford Police Department, according to the sheriff’s office on Friday. The following individuals were arrested...
BEDFORD COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Suspect in fatal Buena Vista blast accepts plea deal

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The suspect in a fatal explosion in Buena Vista accepted a plea agreement in court December 15, 2022. Phillip Westmoreland pleaded guilty to an amended indictment of one count of involuntary manslaughter. Three other indictments were dismissed. The deal now goes under consideration while he...
ROANOKE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Campbell County deputies issue an alert of vehicle thefts and share tips to keep your personal items safe

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Over the past months, vehicles and items being stolen from vehicles have increased throughout Campbell County, according to officials. Even though thefts can occur anywhere there are some areas where the risks are higher, said deputies. Residential areas and heavily populated areas are frequently targeted. These areas include apartment/ townhome complexes where there are parking lots full of cars near Waterlick and Timberlake.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy