Ann Arbor, MI

Michigan State snaps 6-game skid against Michigan winning 2-1

By Thomas Cook
WSYM FOX 47
WSYM FOX 47
 3 days ago
Michigan State snaps a 6-game losing streak against Michigan winning 2-1.

The Spartans got down a goal early but then responded with a goal later in the first and the game-winning goal in the second period.

Adam Nightingale wins his first game against the Wolverines and becomes the first coach in MSU history to win their first game against Michigan.

Michigan and Michigan State will play again tomorrow in Ann Arbor.

