As college football players entered the transfer portal for Colorado, Heisman Trophy debates raged on Twitter and fans prepped for the upcoming college football playoff, Mississippi State football coach Mike Leach began trending for all the wrong reasons. According to a report by the Mississippi Clarion Ledger, Leach had a massive heart attack and the Mississippi State Bulldogs' coach is battling for his life as he remains in critical condition.

STARKVILLE, MS ・ 19 HOURS AGO