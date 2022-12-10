ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

FanBuzz

"Mike Leach Needs a Miracle": Miss. State Head Coach Suffers "Massive Heart Attack"

As college football players entered the transfer portal for Colorado, Heisman Trophy debates raged on Twitter and fans prepped for the upcoming college football playoff, Mississippi State football coach Mike Leach began trending for all the wrong reasons. According to a report by the Mississippi Clarion Ledger, Leach had a massive heart attack and the Mississippi State Bulldogs' coach is battling for his life as he remains in critical condition.
STARKVILLE, MS
SFGate

Bitter End | Pittsburg Football, Coach Victor Galli Denied Hollywood Finish

Liberty-Bakersfield Tops Pittsburg Football In The CIF 1-A State Bowl As The Sun Officially Sets On Coach Galli’s Excellent 21-Year Career. Sometimes the storybook ending isn’t a happy one. Sometimes the final chapter delivers a cruel twist. And that’s the ending the Pittsburg football team was dealt on Saturday evening in Mission Viejo.
PITTSBURG, CA

