White House officials discuss strategy with Whelan family for Paul's release
National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan made an appearance at a White House briefing saying his team met with the sister of Paul Whelan, who is currently serving a 16-year prison sentence in Russia, to discuss strategy for his release. NBC News’ Morgan Chesky reports. Dec. 12, 2022.
Elon Musk hits back at former NASA astronaut Scott Kelly, who accused the billionaire of mocking the LGBTQ community by misusing gender pronouns
Musk said "forcing" gender pronouns on people and "implicity ostracizing" them is "neither good nor kind to anyone."
Freed Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout says he 'wholeheartedly' supports Ukraine war and would volunteer if he could
Freed Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout said on Saturday he "wholeheartedly" supports Moscow's so-called "military operation" in Ukraine and that if he had the opportunity and necessary skills, he would "certainly go as a volunteer."
Trump says he turned down deal to release Paul Whelan
Former President Trump on Sunday said he turned down a deal to release former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan, who’s been detained by Moscow since 2018, in exchange for Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout during his time in the White House. “I turned down a deal with Russia for a one on one swap of the…
Michael Cohen says Donald Trump 'doesn't care' that Ivanka's family is Jewish and he will not denounce Kanye West's antisemitism
Michael Cohen told MSNBC that Donald Trump won't apologize for failing to condemn Kanye West's antisemitism even though Ivanka's family is Jewish.
White House rebukes Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene for saying she would have 'won' on Jan. 6
The White House and some Democratic lawmakers Monday sternly condemned Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's comments that she would have “won” the Jan. 6 Capitol attack if she had planned it with former Trump aide Steve Bannon. At a dinner hosted Saturday by the New York Young Republican Club,...
Ivanka and Jared Kushner cut ties with Trump because he is 'losing value' and they don't need him anymore, Mary Trump says
Mary Trump told MSNBC that Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner don't need the former president like they used to.
Marie Claire
Meghan Markle Was Apparently Given a 30-Point Dossier on How to Be a Duchess Before Marrying Prince Harry
While no one is likely ever fully ready to marry into the royal family, according to insiders, Meghan Markle was given a “30-point dossier on how to be a Duchess” six months before she married Prince Harry in May 2018, multiple outlets report—arguing that Meghan’s claim that she was given inadequate preparation for marrying into the royal family is a “total lie,” according to The Sun.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Should Not Lose Titles—Nearly Half of U.S.
King Charles III should resist longstanding calls to strip Prince Harry and Meghan Markle of their titles, almost half of Americans said in Newsweek polling.
Permanent G20 membership will give the African Union a ‘unique’ voice
President Biden is set to host a three-day U.S.-Africa Leader’s Summit to boost cooperation between the U.S. and Africa. President of Niger Mohamed Bazoum, who will be among the participants at the White House this week, joins Meet the Press Now.Dec. 12, 2022.
Freed arms dealer Viktor Bout joins Russian ultranationalist party
Viktor Bout, the Russian arms dealer freed after 14 years in U.S. custody in exchange for WNBA star Brittney Griner, has joined the Kremlin-loyal ultranationalist Liberal Democratic Party, its leader said on Monday.Dec. 12, 2022.
Charity suspends work over 'safety concerns' after founder's racist incident with Prince William's godmother
LONDON — A British charity led by a Black woman who says she was repeatedly pressed for information about her nationality by Prince William’s godmother, has suspended some its operations over safety concerns, it said Saturday. Sistah Space, which provides support to domestic violence victims of African and...
