Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cash for NY families: Direct payments could be out by Andrew Gounardes as part of new proposal worth millionsMark StarNew York City, NY
Apply to get your money: Eric Adams paying millions to selected candidateMark StarNew York City, NY
2 Kilos of Fentanyl Recovered During Traffic StopBronxVoiceQueens, NY
Minimum Wage Increase in NYBridget MulroyNew York City, NY
New Photos of Subway Slasher SuspectBronxVoiceManhattan, NY
Related
They Came In Through The Bathroom Window: Are Pair Nabbed By Paramus PD Part Of Burglary Ring?
A pair of burglars who were captured by Paramus police after they were spotted on security cameras may be part of a group of South American nationals who’ve been breaking into the homes of Asian victims, authorities said. The homeowner was out of state when his brother alerted police...
Knife Fight Breaks Out At Secaucus Froyo Shop
A Secaucus man faces criminal charges after police say he pulled a knife during a fight at a frozen yogurt shop. Authorities were dispatched to CUPS Frozen Yogurt at 700 Plaza Drive just before 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 6, where officers arrested 34-year-old Gerald Rainey, Secaucus Police Chief Dennis Miller told Daily Voice.
Millstone Bank Robber 'Crazy Mike' Hid From Cops With Family's Help: Prosecutor
An accused bank robber nicknamed "Crazy Mike" evaded police for nearly three months with the help of family members, according to officials. Michael Gaboff, 36, of Millstone, was arrested in connection with the robbery of a Franklin Township bank on Aug. 22, said Somerset County Prosecutor John P. McDonald in a release Monday, Dec. 12.
Prosecutor: NJ bank robber busted, parents and brother helped him hide
A 36-year-old Monmouth County man has been arrested in connection with a bank robbery this summer, Somerset County Prosecutor John McDonald announced on Monday, while his family has been busted for helping him hideout. Michael Gaboff, of Millstone, was accused of entering a Chase bank along Route 27 in Franklin...
Fairfield County Man Beats Woman, Kicks Cop, Police Say
A Fairfield County man is behind bars after allegedly beating a woman and then fighting with police who attempted to arrest him.The incident took place in Greenwich on Sunday, Dec. 11 on Ridge Street.Greenwich police responded to an apartment on the western side of town where a concerned resident h…
88-year-old NJ Nun Dies in Garden State Parkway Crash
ABERDEEN — An 88-year-old nun died on the Garden State Parkway Saturday morning when she tried to drive across three lanes of traffic. Joan Butler of West Orange stopped on the right shoulder of the southbound lanes around Exit 118 around 10:45 AM, State Police Sgt. Philip Curry said. Butler then re-entered traffic but instead of merging properly, she suddenly crossed over to the left lane and was hit by a Lexus NX.
Three men shot in Newark
NEWARK, NJ (PIX11) — Three men were shot in Newark on Sunday night and two of the victims were also involved in a car crash, officials said. Officers found one victim near Edison Place and Mulberry street while responding to reports of shots fired around 9:15 p.m., Newark Public Safety Director Fritz Fragé said. The […]
Family affair: Prosecutor says family faces charges related to bank robbery in Franklin Township
Authorities say the robbery happened on Aug. 22 at a bank on Route 27 in Franklin Township.
Two Newark assailants charged with shooting death of 16-year-old
Two Newark men have been arrested in connection with the shooting death of 16-year-old Kaheem Taylor in Jersey City March 29, 2021 according to Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez. Khalil Kelley, 23, is charged with first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder, with a separate charge of an unlawful possession...
Paterson Man Charged With Illegally Touching Girl, 15
A Paterson man illegally touched a 15-year-old girl, authorities charged. Kenyatta Lighty, 44, was sent to the Passaic County Jail following his arrest last Friday, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes announced on Monday, Dec. 12. Members of her Special Victims Unit charged Lighty with two counts each of fourth-degree...
News 12
Police: Greenwich man charged with assault, making violent threat
A Greenwich man allegedly kicked a police officer as he was being arrested for assault and making a violent threat. Police say it happened Sunday at an apartment on the West side of town. It started when a neighbor called police about a fight she heard upstairs. Police say Dennis...
Police: Man on skateboard slashed tires of 7 vehicles in Ronkonkoma parking lot
A cash reward is being offered for information that leads to an arrest.
News 12
Police ID man shot in the head overnight in the Bronx; suspect at large
A 28-year-old man was fatally shot Tuesday morning on the Grand Concourse, police say. The NYPD identified the victim as Parrish Truesdale and say they found him unconscious with a gunshot wound to the head in front of 2155 Grand Concourse. Early evidence leads them to believe that Truesdale was...
Linden police: Man wanted for assaulting liquor store employees on North Wood Avenue
Linden police are looking for a man who assaulted liquor store employees on North Wood Avenue in Linden in November.
Dog shot by Keyport police returns home
Cops shot the dog in the shoulder while responding to a call of an aggressive dog.
62-Year-Old Man Dead, 2 Critical In Randolph Weekend House Fire
A 62-year-old man was killed and two others were seriously injured in a weekend fire in Morris County, authorities tell Daily Voice. Gregory Balbirnie was found dead while two other victims rescued, a male and female, were taken to Saint Barnabas Medical Center in the Saturday, Dec. 10 fire on Cypress and Elm places in Randolph, the Morris County Prosecutor's Office said.
Man with large knife taken down by police inside Brick Walmart
BRICK TOWNSHIP, NJ – Polic in Brick Township responded to the local Walmart store after a loss prevention officer called 9-1-1 regarding an erratic man with a knife inside the store. In reaction to the threat, the store was evacuated. At around 2:40 pm, officers arrived to find David Brennan, 32, holding a large switchblade or folding-style knife. Described by police as “acting threatening and erratic,” the department said Brennan refused to obey their commands. After a few minutes, backup police officers arrived and after negotiations with Brennan failed, officers decided to move in and force Brennan physically to the The post Man with large knife taken down by police inside Brick Walmart appeared first on Shore News Network.
GOTCHA! 'Daughter In Trouble' Scammer Gets Punked By Paramus Police
A cold-hearted scammer who tried to trick a Paramus woman out of $15,000 got duped herself, authorities said. The resident called borough police after getting a call from someone claiming to be a Hackensack police officer, Paramus Police Chief Kenneth Ehrenberg explained. The purported officer told her that her daughter...
Police: Boyfriend wanted for fatal Harlem stabbing of 16-year-old girl
A manhunt is underway for the suspect in the fatal stabbing of a teen girl in Harlem, according to the police.
hudsontv.com
2 Newark Men Charged With 2021 Murder of 16-Year Old Jersey City Resident
Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez has released the following information:. Two Newark men have been arrested in connection with the shooting death of 16-year-old Kaheem Taylor in Jersey City on March 29, 2021. Khalil Kelley, 23, is charged with Murder in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:11-1a, a crime of the first...
Comments / 1