Thunder snow during Thursday’s storm

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Something unique about last night’s winter storm — was thunder snow.

Some areas also saw lightning. Anytime lightning is present during a winter storm, then you’ll likely have heavy snow.

Do you have snow photos? Send them to ushare@keloland.com and you could see them featured on-air and online.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to SiouxlandProud | Sioux City, IA | News, Weather, and Sports.