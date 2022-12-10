Thunder snow during Thursday’s storm
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Something unique about last night’s winter storm — was thunder snow.Crews continue to monitor Pierce Street apartment morning after fire
Some areas also saw lightning. Anytime lightning is present during a winter storm, then you’ll likely have heavy snow.
