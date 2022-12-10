Read full article on original website
Stanford names Troy Taylor as football head coach, ending Jason Garrett chatter
Stanford is set to hire Troy Taylor as the university's next football head coach.
2022 Argus Leader Super Six: Meet South Dakota's best high school volleyball players
The Argus Leader Super Six recognizes the 12 best volleyball players in the state, regardless of class. Coach nominations and statistics were taken into consideration when compiling the team. Read more about O'Gorman sophomore Bergen Reilly, the 2022 Argus Leader Super Six Player of the Year, here. Here are this year's honorees. ...
Bitter End | Pittsburg Football, Coach Victor Galli Denied Hollywood Finish
Liberty-Bakersfield Tops Pittsburg Football In The CIF 1-A State Bowl As The Sun Officially Sets On Coach Galli’s Excellent 21-Year Career. Sometimes the storybook ending isn’t a happy one. Sometimes the final chapter delivers a cruel twist. And that’s the ending the Pittsburg football team was dealt on Saturday evening in Mission Viejo.
