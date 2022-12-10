ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bethany, OK

One person dead and another hurt in car accident in Bethany

By Terré Gables/KFOR
 3 days ago

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. ( KFOR ) – Bethany Police Department says they were called to NW 21st & N. Rockwell to an auto-pedestrian accident.

Bethany police say the incident happened a little before 8:30 pm. Two people were hit by a vehicle with one male being transported to OU Medical in unknown condition. The second person a female, was pronounced dead. No further information has been released at this time.

The driver of the accident remained on the scene as police continue to investigate what happened.

