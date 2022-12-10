One person dead and another hurt in car accident in Bethany

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. ( KFOR ) – Bethany Police Department says they were called to NW 21st & N. Rockwell to an auto-pedestrian accident.

Bethany police say the incident happened a little before 8:30 pm. Two people were hit by a vehicle with one male being transported to OU Medical in unknown condition. The second person a female, was pronounced dead. No further information has been released at this time.

The driver of the accident remained on the scene as police continue to investigate what happened.

Stay with KFOR we will keep you updated with the latest developments.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.