Tom Foolery
2d ago
Neither Prickster nor the UAW did ANYTHING when the other 2 shifts, with about 1400 on each shift, got laid-off. Now he wants to "study" it?? Too late!!
Easy
2d ago
but Prickster let the battery plant come into the northern Illinois instead of taking care of the issues of families already involved
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mother Hides Son Before Committing SuicideStill UnsolvedRockford, IL
12-year anniversary of the Caledonia, Illinois TornadoLimitless Production Group LLCCaledonia, IL
Fireworks cause a large grass fire and a young boy was run over by a trailer during a Holiday event in IllinoisLimitless Production Group LLCLoves Park, IL
Update in the officer-involved shooting in Rockton, IllinoisLimitless Production Group LLCRockton, IL
Woman starts family after giving up over-exercise and disordered eating: "Focus on nourishment, rest, and fun"Amy ChristieRockford, IL
WIFR
Stellantis to idle Belvidere Assembly plant as of Feb. 28
BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - UAW Union representatives say corporate members of the car manufacturing company Stellantis are notifying workers face-to-face in town hall meetings about term layoffs set for February 28, 2023. This announcement comes after months of intermittent layoffs company-wide―resulting in workers taking jobs in other states and taking...
COLA update: $2,900 per month could hit Illinois residents' bank accounts.
$2,900 per month COLA could for IllinoisPhoto byVladimir Solomianyi/UnsplashonUnsplash. Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only. The recent announcement could thrill many Illinois state residents because soon they could receive a $2,900 per month of COLA payment in their bank account.
Illinois Jeep Cherokee Factory Is Closing
Jeep's parent company Stellantis has announced it will indefinitely idle its plant in Belvidere, Illinois at the end of this February as a "necessary action" due to increasing costs stemming from EVs and other industry-related issues. The Jeep Cherokee is built at the facility located west of Chicago and currently has 1,350 salaried employees and hourly workers. All have been sent layoff notices.
khqa.com
New changes are coming to annual driving tests for seniors
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Illinois drivers ages 75 to 78 do not need to take an annual driving test to renew their license. Drivers ages 79 and older will still be required to take the road exam while renewing their driver’s licenses. This was passed by the Illinois...
What the Stellantis Plant announcement means for their employees
BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — Stellantis announced they won’t be closing their Belvidere plant, but keeping it idle on February 28th. This came as a shock to the more than 14 hundred employees that will be getting laid off. in the recent bargaining agreement between the union and company, it was put in place that the […]
Gov Opens Door to Weed Delivery in Illinois
Recreational Marijuana in Illinois may soon arrive at the front door via delivery services, according to a recent statement from Governor J.B. Pritzker. Pritzker signed the bill legalizing recreational marijuana in his state on June 25, 2019. With dozens of dispensaries now operational, this past week, the governor signaled that people in Illinois might soon not even have to leave home to get their cannabis supply.
Illinois mandates replacement of lead pipes, but who'll foot the bill?
RIVER GROVE, Ill. (CBS) – Replace, don't repair. An Illinois law that went into effect this year mandates that lead pipes be entirely removed when broken, on the basis that work on or around a lead service line could release particles that contaminate drinking water.National environmental experts applauded Illinois lawmakers for the legislation. But Morning Insider Lauren Victory may have found an unintended consequence bubbling up from the bill."Where is this water coming from?" - It's a question no homeowner ever wants to ask."I'm like, 'OK, what do I do?'" said Di Anne Chudzik, a homeowner in River Grove.Chudzik thought...
Does Illinois Require Front License Plates on Vehicles?
Nearly two-dozen states only require motorists to display one license plate on their vehicles, but what does the law say in Illinois?. According to the Illinois Secretary of State’s Office, motorists are required to display both the front and rear license plates on their vehicles. Currently, it costs $151...
wmay.com
Report: Illinois sees biggest increase in cigarette smuggling
(The Center Square) – A new report shows that many Illinois residents are going out of state to purchase their cigarettes, costing the state hundreds of millions of dollars in lost tax revenue. A joint report by the Mackinac Center for Public Policy and the Tax Foundation shows that...
Here's Why Flags in Illinois Are Flying at Half-Staff
Illinois residents may notice this week that flags at state, county and local facilities are flying at half-staff, and here is the reason why. Under a proclamation from Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker, flags were ordered to half-staff Monday following the tragic death of State Sen. Scott Bennett last week. “Senator...
thesouthlandjournal.com
Updates to One Day Rest in Seven Act Take Effect Jan. 1
Updates to One Day Rest in Seven Act Take Effect Jan. 1 (Springfield, IL) — In preparation for the new year, employers should be aware of upcoming changes to the One Day Rest in Seven Act taking effect January 1, 2023. The One Day Rest in Seven Act (ODRISA)...
1470 WMBD
A little present at the pump
PEORIA, Ill. — According to AAA-Illinois, Monday’s state average price of a gallon of regular unleaded gas was $3.45. Nationally, the price was $3.26. In the Peoria-Pekin metro area, it’s a little higher at $3.53, but just pennies higher than a year ago when a gallon of regular unleaded was $3.48.
Truck Stopped In Iowa After Traveling 4 States With Unique Setup [PHOTO]
When you have places to be and limited space, it can mean it’s time to get creative, which is exactly what one truck tried to do. Last week, Iowa DOT Motor Vehicle Enforcement shared some photos of a truck hauling two trailers. While there was a lot of debate in the comments over the legality of this system, Iowa DOT came in and said that it was in fact legal “so long as it is structurally sound.”
Property owners to pay for governments' taxation errors, Illinois Answers finds
Illinois homeowners may notice a slight increase in their property taxes this year, thanks to an obscure law that passed in 2021.
It's against Illinois law to pass a stopped school bus: Why are so many drivers doing it?
Driving around a school bus is illegal when its stop sign arm is out and the red lights are flashing. I have noticed it lately in my suburban Chicago neighborhood. A school bus will be stopped with red lights flashing and the stop sign arm out. Children will be boarding.
seniorshousingbusiness.com
Ziegler Arranges $99.9M Bond Financing for Plymouth Place Expansion Project in La Grange Park, Illinois
LA GRANGE PARK, Ill. — Ziegler has arranged $99.9 million in bond financing for Plymouth Place. The continuing care retirement community is located in La Grange Park, a village approximately 13 miles west of downtown Chicago. Plymouth Place features 182 independent living units, 52 assisted living units, 26 memory...
$450K Lucky Day Lotto ticket sold in Oswego
OSWEGO, Ill. — One lucky Illinois Lottery player is nearly a half-million dollars richer, before taxes, after winning a state lottery jackpot. The recent jackpot-winning ticket was sold on Friday, Dec. 9 at the Meijer Express Gas Station at 2720 Rt. 34 in Oswego with the winning numbers: 9 – 11 – 26 – 39 […]
New Year, New Laws In Illinois–Here’s What’s Coming In 2023
When we flip the calendar page to a new year in a few weeks, we'll have to start remembering to write 2023 on our checks (if anyone still does that), and it would probably be a good idea to know what additions and changes to current laws here in Illinois are going to be.
Illinois named worst state for the middle class
(The Center Square) – A new report lists the Land of Lincoln as the least tax-friendly state in the nation for middle-class families. The report was done by Kiplinger and ranked the 10 worst states for middle-class families when looking at the state's overall tax burden. "Sorry, Illinois, but...
