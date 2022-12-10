ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Goin’ To The Hoop Week 2 Scores

By Jason McDonald
WTWO/WAWV
WTWO/WAWV
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SkeXv_0jdoQzQG00

Clay City 53 @ Bloomfield 69

Forest Park 56 @ Loogootee 61

Greencastle 37 @ South Putnam 38

Indian Creek 63 @ Cloverdale 18

Linton 71 @ Mitchell 34

North Central 41 @ North Daviess 65

North Vermillion 34 @ TPC 66

Owen Valley 80 @ Brown County 37

Parke Heritage 47 @ Park Tudor 72

Riverton Parke 19 @ Fountain Central 69

Shakamak 46 @ North Knox 43

South Spencer 54 @ Washington 37

South Vermillion 45 @ Edgewood 37

Southridge 40 @ South Knox 41

Springs Valley 39 @ Barr-Reeve 53

Sullivan 71 @ North Putnam 47

Vincennes Rivet 53 @ Washington Catholic 43

West Vigo 45 @ Northview 67

Shoals 54 WRV 28

Girls Games

Sullivan 66 @ North Putnam 23

Northview 46 @ West Vigo 25

Mt. Carmel 53 @ Lawrenceville 44

Paris 50 @ Marshall 41

Robinson 45 @ Casey-Westfield 49

North Clay 57 @ Newton 66

Related
WTWO/WAWV

South basketball wins home opener

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The Terre Haute South Braves won their home opener 71-66 over Mooresville on Saturday night. Nas McNeal led the Braves with 23 points and Peyton Turner added 16. The Braves trailed at the half but outscored Mooresville 43-33 after the break to seal the win.
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

North Knox Lady Warriors defeat Terre Haute North

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The North Knox Lady Warriors defeated Terre Haute North 47-31 on Saturday afternoon. North Knox led through out the game and remained unbeaten on the season at 11-0. The Lady Patriots drop to 5-6 with the loss. Up next North Knox goes to Wood Memorial on Thursday December 15th while […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Goin’ 2 The Hoop Podcast: Classic Preview

FARMERSBURG, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Grant Pugh and Nicole Krasean preview the 2022 First Financial Wabash Valley Classic. Linton vs Parke Heritage Marshall vs West Vigo Greencastle vs Northview Casey-Westfield vs Sullivan Edgewood vs Terre Haute South Terre Haute North vs Robinson Shakamak vs Cloverdale Bloomfield vs South Vermillion. The games begin at 10am on 12/26 […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Local father discusses the call no parent wants to receive

WEST TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Josh Hann got the call that no parent ever wants to receive. Hann said that he received calls that suggested there could be an armed shooter at Sugar Creek Consolidated Elementary School on Tuesday. His first thought was the safety of his daughter, Carlee, who attends the school. “That […]
WEST TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

American author Michael Shellenberger releases ‘Twitter Files Part 4’

Author Michael Shellenberger on Saturday night released the fourth installment of the “Twitter Files,” an initiative backed by Twitter CEO Elon Musk to shed light on “free speech suppression.” This latest portion of uncovered information regarding Twitter’s content moderation pre-Musk focused on employees’ reactions to the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, leading up […]
WTWO/WAWV

An inmate dies at USP Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – A United States Penitentiary Terre Haute inmate has died. The inmate has been identified as 50-year-old Anthony Alls. Alls was found unresponsive on December 10th at approximately 12:10 a.m. where responding staff immediately initiated life-saving measures. Alls was transported by EMS to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead. […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

‘The Voice’ finalists prepare for last shows of Season 22

(NBC) — The two-night finale of “The Voice” Season 22 begins Monday when the final five singers will perform one last time for America’s Vote before the winner is crowned Tuesday night. For 16-year-old Brayden Lape, just being in the pool for the Blind Auditions was a win. “Even if I don’t get a chair […]
WTWO/WAWV

WTWO/WAWV

