Goin’ To The Hoop Week 2 Scores
Clay City 53 @ Bloomfield 69
Forest Park 56 @ Loogootee 61
Greencastle 37 @ South Putnam 38
Indian Creek 63 @ Cloverdale 18
Linton 71 @ Mitchell 34
North Central 41 @ North Daviess 65
North Vermillion 34 @ TPC 66
Owen Valley 80 @ Brown County 37
Parke Heritage 47 @ Park Tudor 72
Riverton Parke 19 @ Fountain Central 69
Shakamak 46 @ North Knox 43
South Spencer 54 @ Washington 37
South Vermillion 45 @ Edgewood 37
Southridge 40 @ South Knox 41
Springs Valley 39 @ Barr-Reeve 53
Sullivan 71 @ North Putnam 47
Vincennes Rivet 53 @ Washington Catholic 43
West Vigo 45 @ Northview 67
Shoals 54 WRV 28
Girls Games
Sullivan 66 @ North Putnam 23
Northview 46 @ West Vigo 25
Mt. Carmel 53 @ Lawrenceville 44
Paris 50 @ Marshall 41
Robinson 45 @ Casey-Westfield 49
North Clay 57 @ Newton 66
