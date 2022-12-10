Goin’ To The Hoop Week 2 Scores

WEST TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Josh Hann got the call that no parent ever wants to receive. Hann said that he received calls that suggested there could be an armed shooter at Sugar Creek Consolidated Elementary School on Tuesday. His first thought was the safety of his daughter, Carlee, who attends the school. “That […]

WEST TERRE HAUTE, IN ・ 5 DAYS AGO