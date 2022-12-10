Read full article on original website
Related
City Commission Honors Middle School Winner of The Florida Women’s History Essay Contest
The Coral Springs city commission recognized Sawgrass Springs Middle School student Dmitri Francois for tying for first place at the 2022 Florida Women’s History Essay Contest for Middle School Students on December 7. Francois, an eighth-grader under the guidance of his language arts teacher, Fitz Lewis, wrote about Monique...
Coral Springs Charter Students Hold ‘Not So Silent Night’ Fundraiser on December 16
The Coral Springs Charter student government and faculty members invite the community to a school fundraiser event supporting the less fortunate this holiday season. The Not So Silent Night concert takes place on Friday, December 16, from 5:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. in the Coral Springs Charter school parking lot at 3205 North University Drive.
tamaractalk.com
2 Swimmers From TS Aquatics in Tamarac Make College Picks
A pair of swimmers from TS Aquatics in Tamarac officially announced their college picks. Mason Green of J.P. Taravella High School officially committed to swim at Howard University in Washington, D.C., for the 2023 season. The senior, who trains at the TS Aquatics center in Tamarac, had an incredible season...
Pembroke Pines, December 12 High School 🏀 Game Notice
The Westminster Academy HS basketball team will have a game with Somerset Academy on December 12, 2022, 13:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
Broward School Board member receiving backlash for attending rally that welcomed Proud Boys
FORT LAUDERDALE - A new Broward School Board member is receiving backlash from multiple groups and two fellow board members for speaking at a rally about sex trafficking that also welcomed Proud Boys and anti-LGBTQ+ rhetoric.According to the SunSentinel, Brenda Fam said her mission is to protect children."If going to a rally entitled Protect the Children"; carrying a sign that states "Grooming Leads to Sex Trafficking" is offensive, then so be it," Fam posted on Facebook.Fam also posted that she welcomes support from all groups, including the Proud Boys."If you support my cause, to protect the children you are welcomed (sic) to stand next to me. Doesn't matter if you are gay, straight, black, white, Black Lives Matter, or the Proud Boys. The children don't care who is rescuing them; they just want to be rescued," she continued. However, she said she does not endorse the beliefs of the Proud Boys or other groups in attendance at the rally. School Board members Nora Rupert and Sarah Leonardi said they were troubled by Fam taking part in the rally and her Facebook comments, according to the SunSentinel. Fam was elected to the school board in November.
Miami New Times
Broward Teacher Goes Off on Praying Muslim Students (VIDEO)
A Broward County teacher is no longer employed at a Pembroke Pines charter school after a video emerged showing her frustration when she found Muslim students in prayer on campus. In a clip posted on TikTok Thursday by user @gawpu, two students are reciting an Islamic prayer in a room...
Click10.com
BSO: Man involved in robbery found on campus of Broward County school
LAUDERDALE LAKES, Fla. – A school security guard is being credited with detaining a robbery suspect who trespassed onto the campus of a school in Broward County on Monday, authorities said. According to Broward Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Claudinne Caro, the agency received a call just after 11 a.m. regarding...
City of Coral Springs Announces 2022 Deck the Halls Holiday Décor Contest Winners
2022 Deck the Halls Holiday Décor Contest Winners. Three homes have been selected for the City of Coral Springs Deck the Halls Holiday Decor Contest. The city received 15 outstanding entries and selected the top three based on creativity, theme, and effort of exterior decorations only. Judges included city...
wlrn.org
Meet WLRN's new government accountability reporter, more school board controversy in Broward and the 'Tripledemic'
On the South Florida Roundup for Friday December 9, 2022 with host Wilkine Brutus:. A newly-elected school board member in Broward County is sparking public outrage after attending an anti-LGBTQ rally, alongside groups such as the Proud Boys. WLRN reporters report on the aftermath. South Florida is experiencing a surge...
cw34.com
Jupiter High School locked down after medical emergency with student Thursday
JUPITER, Fla. (CBS12) — Jupiter High School was placed on a lockdown Thursday morning after an incident involving a student. At 10:23 a.m., the School District of Palm Beach County sent out a call to parents and staff. The text of it read:. Good morning, Jupiter HS parents and...
Registration Now Open for 2023 5K Butterfly Run at Tradewinds Park
Registration is now open for the City of Coconut Creek’s 2023 5K Butterfly Run. The annual 5K Butterfly Run is held on Sunday, February 3, at Tradewinds Park, located at 3600 West Sample Road. The all-ages race features awards to be presented to the Top 3 male and female...
Click10.com
Memorial service held for beloved preschool teacher killed in I-95 shooting
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A memorial service was held Sunday for a beloved preschool teacher who was fatally shot two weeks ago on Interstate 95 in Broward County. Ana Estevez, 23, who taught at the Nurtury Montessori School in Fort Lauderdale, was taken to Broward Health Medical Center after the shooting, but she ultimately succumbed to her injuries.
click orlando
Florida teacher fired after viral video shows her interrupting Muslim students while in prayer
PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – A Broward County teacher was fired after a video of her interrupting Muslim students while in prayer went viral, according to News 6 partner WPLG-TV. The teacher, who has not yet been identified, worked at Franklin Academy, a charter school in Pembroke Pines. [TRENDING: ‘Rare...
Student in custody after gun found in backpack at Fort Lauderdale middle school, police say
A student who was found with a gun at a Broward County middle school Friday afternoon has been taken into custody, according to police. About 3:30 p.m., William Dandy Middle School, located at 2400 NW 26th St., was placed on a Code Red lockdown, and officers found the student with a gun, Casey Liening, a spokesperson for the Fort Lauderdale Police Department, said in an email. Liening said ...
Developer proposing $107 million project for former FAU site
Deerfield Beach – Commissioners last week unanimously accepted a development proposal for the Florida Atlantic University (FAU) acreage that will, if approved by voters in March, pay the city $6.5 million, contribute another $7.5 million in community improvements and construct a multi use building housing a medical complex, hotel, workforce housing, event and entertainment space, and commercial tenants.
Click10.com
Purple street lights are popping up across South Florida, but why?
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Residents in some South Florida neighborhoods have noticed that their local street lights are turning purple. The Florida Department of Transportation is replacing more than 200 of the lights in Miami-Dade and Broward Counties, and FPL is also replacing the bad bulbs. As it turns...
Handcuffs in hallways: In-depth look at student arrests at Miami-Dade, Broward public schools
MIAMI - Alexander Fuentes can't forget the day that changed his life forever.January 25, 2018, the Miami child is seen being led in handcuffs from a Miami Dade school police car into Miami Children's Hospital.The video which was posted on social media caused a firestorm of controversy.Fuentes was seven years old and a first grader at Coral Way K - 8 Center in Miami.He spoke publicly for the first time about what happened to CBS Miami."Some bullies came up to me in the cafeteria and told me to mix rice with milk and the cafeteria lady said she would tell...
South Florida’s Craft Show Returns to Coral Springs Dec. 17
South Florida’s Craft Show returns to Coral Springs with its last event of the year. The Christmas Party is held on Saturday, December 17, from 11 to 4 p.m., and includes a toy distribution event, with drinks served and music by DJ Elite. Visitors are encouraged to come in...
Chabad Centers of Coral Springs Hosts Chanukah Celebration on December 18
The Chabad Centers of Coral Springs invites the community to a free admission, fun-filled celebration of the Chanukah season. On Sunday, December 18, from 3:00-6:00 p.m., the Chabad Centers of Coral Springs and Lubavitch Hebrew Academy host Chanukah in Coral Springs — a free-to-enter event that will take place at the Coral Springs Sportsplex’s Messenheimer Field located at 2575 Sportsplex Drive.
WPBF News 25
South Florida Water Management District to hold public workshops on clearing out canal systems
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — TheSouth Florida Water Management District will soon be holding public workshops on how to improve the quality of the canal systems. Officials said this is all a part of their rule-making process for local governments and partners, as litter and vegetation clutter are their major concerns.
Talk Media
Coral Springs, FL
7K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
News Views and Reviews for Coral Springs Florida.https://coralspringstalk.com
Comments / 0