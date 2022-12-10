Cause of death revealed for Lehigh County firefighters, manner under investigation

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — The loss of the two firefighters has touched the entire region. People want answers as to what exactly happened and the Lehigh County Coroner’s Office has revealed the cause of death for two Lehigh County heroes.

Just before 4 p.m. on December 7, first responders were called to the 1100 block of Clamtown Road to extinguish a house fire. The cause of the fire is undetermined at this time.

While attempting to extinguish the flames, officials said two firefighters were trapped in the home and later sent to the hospital. Both men died from their injuries.

The Lehigh County Coroner says Marvin Gruber, a 59-year-old firefighter for the New Tripoli Fire Company, was pronounced dead at 5:36 p.m. at St. Luke’s Hospital. The coroner determined the cause of death to be asphyxia and thermal injuries.

Only seven minutes later, officials say Zachary Paris, the 36-year-old Assistant Chief of the New Tripoli Fire Company, was pronounced dead. Asphyxia and thermal injuries were determined to be the cause of death.

While the cause has been determined, the coroner says he has not determined if the manner of death was accidental. The manner of death will be listed as “pending investigation” at this time.

