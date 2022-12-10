Read full article on original website
ksl.com
Woman stabbed multiple times expected to survive, police say
MIDVALE — A woman stabbed multiple times Friday allegedly by her ex-boyfriend, which also prompted police to issue an Amber Alert, is improving and expected to survive, Unified police said Monday. Jonathan Moises Waunloxten-Hidalgo, 20, was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail on Saturday for investigation of attempted...
Suspect in Eagle Mountain shooting, standoff surrenders
One person was shot and wounded in Eagle Mountain Monday afternoon, and the suspect has barricaded themselves inside the home.
kjzz.com
Students at Eagle Mountain schools released after barricaded suspect surrenders peacefully
EAGLE MOUNTAIN, Utah (KUTV) — A 'secure mode' was lifted at schools, allowing students to be picked up, after a barricaded suspect in a domestic violence shooting surrendered peacefully. According to Utah County Sheriff's Office Sgt. Spencer Cannon, calls were received shortly before 3 p.m. Monday of a person...
Gephardt Daily
Suspect surrenders to SWAT team after multi-hour standoff in Eagle Mountain
EAGLE MOUNTAIN, Utah, Dec. 12, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A 61-year-old man was arrested Monday following a shooting and a multi-hour standoff in Eagle Mountain. Mark Samuel Roberts was arrested for investigation of attempted murder, firearms and domestic violence charges in the afternoon shooting on Kestrel Way near Eagle Mountain’s city center.
upr.org
Road rage shooting suspect arrested in West Valley
The suspect behind a road rage-induced shooting that took place in West Valley Friday night has been booked into Salt Lake County Jail. 33-year-old Kevin Steed was booked into the jail on one felony count of Discharge of a Firearm Causing Serious Bodily Injury. He is currently being held without bail.
Gephardt Daily
Unified police investigating gunfire, blood trail at Kearns reception center
KEARNS, Utah, Dec. 11, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Unified police are investigating gunshots and a shooting after an incident at the Colonial Reception Center in Kearns. Police responded to the scene, at 4095 W. Sams Boulevard, a few minutes before 9 p.m. Saturday. “When officers arrived, there was a...
One in custody, one at large after stolen truck crash in Salt Lake City
Salt Lake Lake City Police have taken one of two suspects into custody involved in a crash on Monday, Dec. 12.
Gephardt Daily
Man jailed after voyeuristic recordings found in his former Clearfield residence by current homeowner
DAVIS COUNTY, Utah, Dec. 12, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The former owner of a Clearfield residence has been jailed after the current owner found a hidden SD card containing recordings of people partially unclothed as they used the bathroom at the home. A 44-year-old suspect was booked into the...
ksl.com
Alleged burglar who promised to steal again if released from jail is arrested
SALT LAKE CITY — A man with an extensive history of theft and burglary, who allegedly told police during his prior arrest that he'd go right back to stealing once he got out of jail, has been arrested again after apparently staying true to his word. Anthony Jack, 44,...
Gephardt Daily
Salt Lake City police arrest man suspected in 2 downtown burglaries, including AG’s office
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Dec. 11, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Police have arrested a 44-year-old man in connection with a pair of burglaries in downtown Salt Lake City, including at the Utah Attorney General’s Office. Anthony Jack, 44, was arrested Sunday for investigation of burglaries Nov. 25 at...
KSLTV
‘He just choked me out,’ Bluffdale teen recalls confrontation, before fatal police shooting
BLUFFDALE, Utah — A Bluffdale teen says a man choked him, causing him to pass out, in an unprovoked attack on Saturday leading to a deadly police shooting. Easton Lyons, 17, was trying to get his friend’s attention by knocking on his window at their apartment complex, Beacon Hill Apartments. Lyons said another neighbor then put both his hands around his neck.
ksl.com
Woman admits shooting, killing her husband in their mattress store
SALT LAKE CITY — A South Jordan woman has admitted to shooting and killing her husband at a mattress business in South Salt Lake where the two had lived. However, she said she considered her actions to be in self-defense. Prosecutors have agreed to recommend that she serve probation instead of prison time.
Gephardt Daily
Multiple shots fired between groups near Fairpark neighborhood; 2 victims taken to hospital
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Dec. 10, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Officers are investigating after multiple calls Saturday morning about two groups of people shooting at each other in a parking lot west of the Fairpark neighborhood in Salt Lake City. Salt Lake City police responded to the area of...
kjzz.com
West Valley City road rage suspect booked, claims victim pulled out his beard
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (KUTV) — Police have taken the suspect in the West Valley City road rage incident that occurred Friday evening on 3500 South near the I-215 overpass and ended with shots fired into custody as of Saturday morning. Authorities with the West Valley City Police Department...
2 California women arrested in Taylorsville on suspicion of multi-state theft spree
Two women from California have been arrested in Taylorsville, Utah, for allegedly engaging in criminal activities in several states during a multi-agency operation targeting thefts at retail stores from Dec. 7 to Dec. 8.
ksl.com
Police shoot, kill man in Bluffdale during confrontation
BLUFFDALE — A Bluffdale police officer shot and killed a man Saturday after police say he confronted them with some kind of weapon. About 11:45 a.m., police responded to a report of an aggravated assault at the Beacon Hill Apartment complex, 15130 S. Beacon Point Lane. A 17-year-old boy told officers a man had choked him and marks were visible on the teen's neck, according to a statement from a Saratoga Springs spokeswoman AnnElise Harrison. That city's police department also covers Bluffdale.
Gephardt Daily
Bottle throwing, beard grabbing, leads to road rage shooting in West Valley City
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, Dec. 10, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A 33-year-old man has been booked into the Salt Lake County Jail after shooting a motorist who allegedly grabbed his beard during in a West Valley City road rage incident. The confrontation happened around 7:49 p.m. Friday night at...
kjzz.com
18-year-old dies in tubing crash at Deer Valley Ski Resort
PARK CITY, Utah (KUTV) — An 18-year-old woman was killed after a tubing crash at Deer Valley Ski Resort Saturday night. Officials said the collision occurred at approximately 9 p.m. when the woman from Oregon was tubing with friends and collided with a chairlift tower at Deer Valley's Silver Strike Express.
kslnewsradio.com
Speeder escapes after striking police vehicle
DAVIS COUNTY, Utah — A driver fled from police in Davis County today after troopers attempted to make a traffic stop. The driver entered the freeway and sped up to evade police. The suspect struck a Layton City officers vehicle before taking off again. The police vehicle had minor...
Gephardt Daily
East High School evacuated as Salt Lake City police investigate bomb threat
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Dec. 9, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A bomb threat at East High School sent students home early Friday afternoon while police investigated the report. Salt Lake City police say an employee at the high school, 840 S. 1300 East, received information about a possible bomb threat “mid-morning” Friday.
