Midvale, UT

ksl.com

Woman stabbed multiple times expected to survive, police say

MIDVALE — A woman stabbed multiple times Friday allegedly by her ex-boyfriend, which also prompted police to issue an Amber Alert, is improving and expected to survive, Unified police said Monday. Jonathan Moises Waunloxten-Hidalgo, 20, was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail on Saturday for investigation of attempted...
MIDVALE, UT
Gephardt Daily

Suspect surrenders to SWAT team after multi-hour standoff in Eagle Mountain

EAGLE MOUNTAIN, Utah, Dec. 12, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A 61-year-old man was arrested Monday following a shooting and a multi-hour standoff in Eagle Mountain. Mark Samuel Roberts was arrested for investigation of attempted murder, firearms and domestic violence charges in the afternoon shooting on Kestrel Way near Eagle Mountain’s city center.
EAGLE MOUNTAIN, UT
upr.org

Road rage shooting suspect arrested in West Valley

The suspect behind a road rage-induced shooting that took place in West Valley Friday night has been booked into Salt Lake County Jail. 33-year-old Kevin Steed was booked into the jail on one felony count of Discharge of a Firearm Causing Serious Bodily Injury. He is currently being held without bail.
WEST VALLEY CITY, UT
ksl.com

Police shoot, kill man in Bluffdale during confrontation

BLUFFDALE — A Bluffdale police officer shot and killed a man Saturday after police say he confronted them with some kind of weapon. About 11:45 a.m., police responded to a report of an aggravated assault at the Beacon Hill Apartment complex, 15130 S. Beacon Point Lane. A 17-year-old boy told officers a man had choked him and marks were visible on the teen's neck, according to a statement from a Saratoga Springs spokeswoman AnnElise Harrison. That city's police department also covers Bluffdale.
BLUFFDALE, UT
kjzz.com

18-year-old dies in tubing crash at Deer Valley Ski Resort

PARK CITY, Utah (KUTV) — An 18-year-old woman was killed after a tubing crash at Deer Valley Ski Resort Saturday night. Officials said the collision occurred at approximately 9 p.m. when the woman from Oregon was tubing with friends and collided with a chairlift tower at Deer Valley's Silver Strike Express.
PARK CITY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Speeder escapes after striking police vehicle

DAVIS COUNTY, Utah — A driver fled from police in Davis County today after troopers attempted to make a traffic stop. The driver entered the freeway and sped up to evade police. The suspect struck a Layton City officers vehicle before taking off again. The police vehicle had minor...
DAVIS COUNTY, UT

