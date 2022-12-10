ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfield, CT

Nyberg – John Ratzenberger is Scrooge in a Christmas Carol at Sacred Heart University

By Ellie Stamp, Ann Nyberg
 3 days ago

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Actor John Ratzenberger is shaking things up this holiday season and will be Scrooge in a “Christmas Carol” at Sacred Heart University.

Ratzenberger a Bridgeport native, went on to do momentous things in the entertainment industry, like playing Cliff Clavin on the hit TV series “Cheers.” He’s been on the stage in theater since the 1970s and has lent his voice to countless animated movies.

He’s a comedian, director, author and entrepreneur and will be Scrooge at his alma mater Sacred Heart University in Fairfield.

You can check out the performance on Dec. 16-17th at 8 p.m. and Dec. 18th at 3 p.m. Ticket information can be found here .

