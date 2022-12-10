ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Repository

Straight Talk: Don't be fooled by this package delivery scam

Better Business Bureau serving Canton Region and Greater West Virginia offers tips and advice for consumers to avoid fraudulent practices. Online purchases and package deliveries skyrocket during the holiday season. Naturally, scammers use this opportunity to trick busy shoppers into giving out their personal information. Here is what you should know about a new twist on delivery scams.
CANTON, OH
TheStreet

American Airlines Makes a Huge Customer-Friendly Move

Many frequent travelers know the frustration of trying to get information from a chatbot or being on hold for hours to reach a representative. Perhaps the worst of all is finding the perfect price for a popular flight, having the website freeze or crash and then finding that prices changed for a more expensive ticket. (It's never the other way around.)
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

100+ top tech gadgets and gifts to shop this holiday season

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Best tech gifts of 2022 The holidays are quickly approaching, so it’s a good idea to get ahead of the curve and start shopping for gifts now. Electronics and tech gifts are among the most popular during the holidays, so you’ll want to snag some […]
FOX 11 and 41

Crow Nation designer having work sold at Nordstroms

BILLINGS, MT- Native artist Elias Jade Notafraid of the Crow Nation is making headline in the fashion world. Manitobah is a native-owned shoe company and now features his designs. The boots with his designs on them are being sold at Nordstroms. On Facebook, Notafraid said his boots are available on...
ffnews.com

Open banking-enabled travel debit card Currensea now available on Google Pay

Fintech Currensea’s money-saving travel debit card can now be used on Google Pay, unlocking access to lower overseas foreign exchange fees for more customers. This latest partnership allows Android customers easy access to their Currensea card via their Google Wallet. Customers are now able to use their Currensea card on in-person and online transactions using Google Pay to make secure contactless purchases above the £45 limit with the added convenience of using their phone rather than carrying a card.
WRDW-TV

What the Tech: How to watch out for shipping scams

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Scammers are working as hard as delivery drivers around the holidays trying to trick shoppers into giving them account information, even credit card numbers. And between now and Christmas, they may get in touch with you, disguised as someone from Amazon, Walmart, or UPS. Here’s the...
AUGUSTA, GA
Engadget

Uber and Motional's robotaxis arrive in Las Vegas

It marks the first time public riders and access the autonomous vehicles using Uber. Cables Direct Online 20 FT High Speed HDMI Cable w. Uber has launched public robotaxi rides in Las Vegas using Motional's Hyundai Ioniq 5 autonomous EVs with the aim of offering a full driverless service to the public in 2023. It will eventually expand to Los Angeles, where the two companies have been testing autonomous Uber Eats deliveries since May 2022. It's all part of a 10-year agreement between Uber and Motional to offer autonomous ride-hailing and deliveries.
LAS VEGAS, NV
US News and World Report

Spirit Airlines Offers Big Raises to Pilots in New Contract - Union Memo

CHICAGO (Reuters) -Spirit Airlines has offered as much as a 43% cumulative weighted average pay raise to its pilots over two years, according to a union memo seen by Reuters. The deal is yet more evidence of the bargaining power pilots are enjoying as carriers staff up to meet booming travel demand. It comes a week after Delta Air Lines offered a 34% cumulative pay increase to its pilots over three years in a new contract.

