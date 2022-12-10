Read full article on original website
Can Many make 5th straight championship game in 2023?
MANY, La. (KALB) - Just a few days after the Many Tigers captured the Division III State Championship, the team’s third title in nine years, many fans and players are already wondering if that success can continue to reach their 5th straight championship game. The Tigers have played for...
One-armed player for Northwestern State scores first points
As soon as Hansel Emmanuel began to weave in from the right wing, his Northwestern State teammates started to stand up. When he dribbled between two defenders for a stylish layup, most everyone in the gym joined them.
Redemption tour complete: Many caps off undefeated season with the Division III State Title
New Orleans, La (KALB) - For the third time since 2014, Many, Louisiana can be referred to as Title Town. The Tigers captured the Division III State Championship Saturday night in New Orleans with a 35-13 win over #3 Union Parish. Defense played strong on both ends coming up with...
Many’s Coach Jess Curtis joins Sportsnite after their undefeated title run
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) -Many Tigers’ Head Football Coach Jess Curtis joins Mary-Margaret and Elijah Nixon as he goes through the stellar night his team had as they won their third title in school history. The Tigers’ defeated the Union Parish Farmers 35-13.
Vote for the Southern Air “Cool” Play of the Year
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - With the conclusion of the high school preps season, it is time to look back at some of the best action from throughout the year. For the final time this season, the KALB Sports Team is asking the viewers to vote for the Southern Air Cool Play of the Year. Below is a poll with five nominees. Tell us which one was your favorite. The winner will be revealed Friday, December 16.
Many Tigers’ Head Football Coach Jess Curtis joins Mary-Margaret and Elijah Nixon
Alexandria native helps construct Artemis 1, NASA’s return to the Moon. Alexandria native and Peabody graduate Dustin Coleman spent the last two years building the Space Launch System Core Stage. Rapist sentenced to 10 years; State to file a motion to reconsider sentence. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. Rapides...
Nolan Spillers wins Alex Winter Fete Gumbo Cookoff, third year in a row
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - One of the many events that took place on Saturday at Alex Winter Fete, was the Gumbo Cookoff. Every year chefs in the area go head to head in the Gumbo Cookoff, with a panel of judges scoring each bowl and crowning a champion. The Alexandria Rotary Club sponsors the competition and all the proceeds go towards its Doll and Toy Fund which makes sure children in Alexandria don’t go without a Christmas present.
Severe Weather Threat Enhanced for Louisiana Tuesday
Sunday morning heavy rains swept across cities in Louisiana such as Lafayette, Lake Charles, and Baton Rouge. Tomorrow, Tuesday, forecasters say those same cities will be under the gun for more strong storms. However Shreveport, Bossier City, Monroe, and Alexandria might actually be impacted by the worst of the storms.
Body found on railroad tracks west of Merryville
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A male body was found on railroad tracks west of Merryville close to the Louisiana-Texas state line, according to the Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office. The call came in the morning hours of December 10, BPSO Sheriff Mark Herford said. The initial investigation did not...
Severe storms possible Tuesday; cooler into the weekend
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Sunday! Much of the forecast will be focused on Tuesday as little is to happen prior to that day, or much after. Lows tonight will drop to the mid-50s with cloudy skies overnight. This is a little cooler than the lows we have seen in the last couple of days. Now stargazing or moon viewing tonight, or for the next couple of nights.
Bunkie Missing Person: Johnny Campbell
BUNKIE, La. (KALB) - The Bunkie Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a missing person: Johnny Campbell. If anyone knows the whereabouts of Campbell, please contact BPD at 318-346-2664.
Christmas Cheer Food Drive collects 98,063 pounds of food
ALEXANDRIA, La. - The results of the 2022 KALB Christmas Cheer Food Drive are complete, and 98,063 pounds of non-perishable food items were collected from Avoyelles, Grant, Natchitoches, Rapides, and Vernon parish schools, according to Jayne Wright-Velez, executive director of the Food Bank of Central Louisiana. Sponsored by the Tunica-Biloxi Tribe of Louisiana and KALB, local schools participated in the drive to help collect food for the Food Bank of Central Louisiana.
Human Jukebox band members killed in crash while trying to change flat tire
NATCHITOCHES, La. — On Tuesday night, three band members of Southern University's Human Jukebox Marching Band were killed in a crash involving an 18-wheeler in Northern Louisiana. Louisiana State Police say the crash, which happened shortly after 7 p.m. on Interstate 49 north of Natchitoches, claimed the lives of...
Mold remediation project at Martin Luther King, Jr. Recreation Center in Natchitoches now complete
NATCHITOCHES, La. – The City of Natchitoches would like to notify the public that the mold remediation project at the Martin Luther King, Jr. Recreation Center located at 660 MLK Jr. Drive is now complete. The City was awarded a grant by the Louisiana Community Development Block Grant -...
3 members of Southern University band killed in wreck
Three members of the Southern University marching band, known as the Human Jukebox, were killed in a car crash Tuesday night, according to The Advocate.
Midwest style deer management working in Sabine
There is an area in Louisiana capable of naturally producing habitat amenable to growing big healthy bucks and does. Land along the Mississippi delta is rich in nutrients with plants growing naturally there that are highly nutritious. Deer that feed on such a bountiful buffet tend to grow larger bodies with bucks sporting impressive racks.
Lighted Boat Parade in Natchitoches ready to start
NACHITOCHES, La. (KSLA) - The Natchitoches Christmas Festival of Lights is approaching, and so is the Lighted Boat Parade. The Lighted Boat Parade is one of the most anticipated events of the Christmas Festival; it starts on Saturday, Dec. 6 at 5 p.m. When the sun goes down, the Parade Boat will make its way downtown along the Cane River for guests to enjoy.
Alexandria native helps construct Artemis 1, NASA’s return to the Moon
Rapides Parish has been a member of RRABB for more than 100 years and accounts for most of the funds that are allocated for levee projects. Now they want to leave the district. Rapist sentenced to 10 years; State to file a motion to reconsider sentence. Updated: 7 hours ago.
Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office releases booking report
AVOYELLES PARISH, La. (WNTZ) – Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office releases their booking report for 11/28/3033 – 12/04/2022. Results are shown below. NAME, AGE, ADDRESS, CITY, DATE BOOKED, OFFENSE(S) BALLARD, LATRAKUS DONANTE MANTEL, 32, 318 KERMIT ST., SIMMESPORT, 12/04/2022, CONTEMPT-FAIL TO COMPLY WITH TERMS OF SENTENCE. BELL, MILTON...
The Grinch “arrested” by Sheriff Mitchell during Many, La. Christmas parade
MANY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A comical social media post about the Grinch’s faux arrest in Sabine Parish has gathered more than 300 shares on Facebook and caused more than a few chuckles on Sunday. According to the post, the Grinch was “caught and arrested” by Sabine Parish Sheriff...
