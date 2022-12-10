ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cocoa, FL

Florida High falls to Cocoa in overtime of 2S football state championship

By Jack Williams, Tallahassee Democrat
 3 days ago

It was the slightest of slip-ups that decided the Suburban 2 championship between Florida High (14-1) and Cocoa (11-3) Friday night at Gene Cox.

After Cocoa scored on its first drive of overtime, a Florida High fumbled handoff recovered by the Tigers snapped the Seminoles' perfect season and state title hopes.

In a back-and-forth thriller, Cocoa edged Florida High, 38-31, in overtime before an energized crowd of nearly 3,500.

The Seminoles rallied from a 10-point deficit and forced overtime on a 15-yard touchdown pass on fourth down and ensuing extra point with three seconds left in the game.

"This group is the 2022 state champions. It won't say it there, but they deserved it and earned it," Seminoles head coach Jarrod Hickman said.

"It doesn't make any sense, but that's life. I couldn't be more proud of this group, alumni, and coaches, who just deserve this. It doesn't mean they don't, but there's a great group of kids in there. I have no idea what to say to them 'cause they deserve to be a champion."

Down 3-0 in the first quarter, senior running back Jalon Carter rushed for a 2-yard score to give the Seminoles a 7-3 lead.

Cocoa responded with a 23-yard touchdown pass from senior quarterback Blake Boda to junior wide receiver CJ Bragg to make it 10-7. The Seminoles closed out the half with a 61-yard passing touchdown from junior quarterback Jeremy Johnston to junior wide receiver Ashton Hampton to go up 14-10.

Johnston threw for 157 yards on 13 of 23 pass attempts with two interceptions.

Hampton and senior wide receiver, Brooks Hickman, each had 76 receiving yards.

The Seminoles trailed 24-14 in the third quarter before junior running back Micahi Danzy rushed for a 24-yard score to make it 24-21. Danzy carried the Seminoles' offense, rushing for 198 yards and one touchdown.

The Tigers scored again to make it 31-21 before Florida High staged a furious comeback.

A 30-yard field goal from sophomore kicker Cole Allbaugh and a 15-yard touchdown pass from Johnston to senior running back Rhyder Poppell, with three seconds left sent the game into overtime. Poppell, The Citadel commit, rushed for 32 yards and had 31 receiving yards and one touchdown.

In the first overtime, Boda rushed for 5 yards for the 38-31 lead. Boda carried the game, throwing for an impressive 256 yards and two scores, and rushing for 79 yards and two touchdowns.

On the Seminoles' first possession of overtime and second play of overtime, a fumbled handoff, fallen on by a Cocoa player, ended the game.

After the game, instead of breaking down what went right and wrong, Hickman stood in the huddle with his team in silence for 30 seconds. A see a garnet, echoed by the occasional sniffles knelt in deep thought.

Hickman broke the void by calling for the traditional prayer after the game.

"All I know is I love Florida High football"

"Dear lord, please relieve us from the pain," Hickman said in the prayer.

It's a stinging loss that could visibly be seen on the faces of the Florida High faithful.

After he finished the prayer, Hickman sat on the ground and buried his hands in his face. His son, Brooks, sat beside him and hugged him, while Hickman's father, Mike Hickman, stood next to him.

There's no beating around the bush when it came to how the loss felt.

The Florida High senior class has been together since sixth grade, 16 strong, and saw it all come to an end Friday night. The Seminoles finish the season with a 14-1 record, the best in school history. It was one of two Big Bend teams to go undefeated in the regular season, one of two to win a regional title, and the only area team to make it to the state championship game.

"We've literally watched these kids grow up. We've watched them since kindergarten," Hickman said.

"That's different than most teams in most years. I'm supposed to go in there and tell these kids something, and they deserve to be a champion. They'll hopefully understand it 'cause I'm a grown man and I sure don't."

"Somebody had to lose to game, but it doesn't mean somebody lost the game."

Jack Williams covers prep sports for Tallahassee Democrat. Contact him via email at jwilliams@tallahassee.com or on Twitter @jackgwilliams.

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: Florida High falls to Cocoa in overtime of 2S football state championship

