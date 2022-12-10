Read full article on original website
fox56news.com
Fundraiser held in honor of Winchester 'town dog'
Winchester is keeping the holiday spirit alive in honor of a four-legged resident named Romey. Fundraiser held in honor of Winchester 'town dog'. Winchester is keeping the holiday spirit alive in honor of a four-legged resident named Romey.
fox56news.com
Harm Reduction program Sharing Shelf in need of cold weather items
As the colder months roll in, staff from the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department Harm Reduction program is calling on the community for a crucial need. Harm Reduction program Sharing Shelf in need of cold weather items. As the colder months roll in, staff from the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department Harm Reduction program is calling on the community for a crucial need.
fox56news.com
Kentucky Theatre offering free admission in exchange for donations
The Kentucky Theatre is partnering with the Girl Scouts to collect donations for The Nest. Kentucky Theatre offering free admission in exchange for donations. The Kentucky Theatre is partnering with the Girl Scouts to collect donations for The Nest.
WTVQ
Lexington church hosts Build A Deer event
LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- One Lexington church is providing kids with an opportunity to give to those in need. Motion Church held its annual “Celebrate with Family” day Sunday. The event’s mission is to encourage the community to celebrate Jesus Christ as the reason for the season. The...
fox56news.com
Crime Stoppers Wanted Person of the Week: Floyd Garr
Can you tell Bluegrass Crime Stoppers where to find 41-year-old Floyd Garr?. Crime Stoppers Wanted Person of the Week: Floyd Garr. Can you tell Bluegrass Crime Stoppers where to find 41-year-old Floyd Garr?.
fox56news.com
Lexington man walking 50 hours for youth coat drive: ‘Walk for Warmth’
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Imagine walking 50 hours, DeVine Carama, founder of Believing in Forever Inc. is doing just that. This weekend he’s walking 50 hours to raise $50,000 to buy coats for kids in need. After everything Kentucky kids have been through this year, he said...
fox56news.com
Jay Boulware hired as UK running backs/special teams coach
Jay Boulware hired as UK running backs/special teams coach.
fox56news.com
Louisville beats Kentucky for 6th straight game in women’s hoops
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – The Battle of the Bluegrass is as entertaining of a rivalry as any in college sports, with Kentucky and Louisville battling across all sports. The rivalry in women’s basketball has traditionally gone Kentucky’s way, but has leaned towards Louisville recently. The trend continued on Sunday as the Cardinals won their 6th straight over the Wildcats.
fox56news.com
Changes coming to Kentucky sales tax
With a new year comes new laws going into effect in Kentucky including a new sales tax on power bills. But, it doesn't apply to everyone.
fox56news.com
Madison Central, Frederick Douglass, and Woodford County compete for Play of the Week
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Time to pick the Home Team Friday Nights Play of the Week. Watch the plays in the video above and then vote below!. The Dec. 9 Home Team Play of the Week features student-athletes from Madison Central, Frederick Douglass, and Woodford County. Play No....
fox56news.com
Patti LaBelle rushed off stage after bomb threat causes evacuation
Patti LaBelle rushed off stage after bomb threat causes evacuation.
WKYT 27
Lexington’s “Shop with a Cop” holiday event returns
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s every kid’s dream to fill a cart up with any toys that they want, and 227 Fayette County kids got to do just that with the help of Lexington police officers. “It is a great experience, not just for the children and of...
WSAZ
Thousands affected by phone/internet outage
EASTERN Ky. (WSAZ) - Thousands of Windstream customers throughout eastern Kentucky are experiencing phone and internet outages Monday, a company spokesman said. He said the issue is affecting 10,000 voice customers and a little less than 10,000 broadband customers, some of whom have both services. Lewis County is among counties...
WLKY.com
Governor, first lady light Kentucky state Christmas tree
FRANKFORT, Ky. — Gov. Andy Beshear and First Lady Britainy Beshear hosted the lighting of the state’s Christmas tree Saturday evening. Kentuckians were invited to view the lighting on the South Lawn of the Capitol. The festivities were kicked off by the Frankfort Christmas Parade. Paradegoers got to...
kentuckylantern.com
Listening to the pre-election preaching in one small Kentucky town
LAWRENCEBURG — With the election just three weeks away, my small, rural Kentucky town was suddenly “ate up,” as Grandma Ann might say, not with politics but with sex and sin. The Oct. 17 meeting of the Anderson County school board was standing room only, and the...
fox56news.com
Salvation Army in Frankfort needs more donations before Christmas
FRANKFORT, Ky. (FOX 56) – The Salvation Army in Frankfort said it’s been a tough year with donations down and the need up. The organization is in desperate need of more toy donations to help meet its goals and provide gifts to hundreds of kids. “During this season,...
4 Great Steakhouses in Kentucky
Photo byPhoto by Emerson Vieira on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Kentucky and you love going out with your friends and family from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouse in Kentucky that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
WKYT 27
New grocery store expected to have big impact on Lexington’s northside
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We are learning more about development plans for an underdeveloped lot on Lexington’s northside. Last week, the Urban County Planning Commission gave final approval on a development plan for a more than 47,000-square-foot grocery store. The store would be at the corner of Citation Boulevard and Georgetown.
fox56news.com
Man dead, woman injured in Lexington shooting
The Lexington Police Department said they were called t the 4900 block of McAtee Lane around 11:40 Thursday night.
fox56news.com
Lexington families receive gifts at The Nest’s 45th annual Reindeer Express
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Clients of The Nest spent most of Friday surrounded by toys, clothes, and books just in time for the holidays. The Nest hosted the 45th annual Reindeer Express holiday event at Wild Health Field. Clients had to chance to see and receive the donated gifts. The goal is to create holiday memories for families who have used The Nest’s services.
