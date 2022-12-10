ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lackawanna County, PA

Newswatch 16

Shopping local for the holidays in Luzerne County

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — Mattern's Floral Boutique in Kingston has decked its halls for the holidays, but operations manager Elyssa Chakiris says it's been an interesting season. "It's been definitely different. You can tell that people are shopping differently. They're being a little more aware of what they're spending,...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Vendor show held in West Nanticoke

WEST NANTICOKE, Pa. — There was something for everyone at the 'Santa's Coming Soon' vendor show in Luzerne County. More than 45 vendors came to the Tilbury Community Center in West Nanticoke. The show kicked off with food trucks offering breakfast food, and later, there was an ugly Christmas...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Olde Time Christmas in Jim Thorpe

JIM THORPE, CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — While many stayed home and stayed warm during our first widespread accumulating snow of the season, some had other plans. They willingly spent the day outdoors and enjoyed the wintry weather. The wintry mix in the forecast did not scare folks away from an “Olde Time Christmas Celebration” in […]
JIM THORPE, PA
Newswatch 16

A colonial holiday in Luzerne County

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — The Luzerne County Historical Society hosted an afternoon of colonial hospitality at the Nathan Denison House in Forty Fort. The home was built in 1790. Visitors could tour the house, with costumed interpreters showing the way. Historical society members say learning about your area's history...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

City of Scranton issues Code Blue for the week

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The City of Scranton is issuing a ‘Code Blue’ for the week due to temperatures dropping below 20 degrees. According to city officials, temperatures will be dropping below 20 degrees with windchill and inclement weather expected to impact the area. Keystone Mission will assist the Weston Field House at 982 […]
SCRANTON, PA
Newswatch 16

Two dead after fire in Lackawanna County

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — Two people are dead after a fire in Lackawanna County. Crews responded to a house on Old School House Road in Covington Township just after 5 p.m. Monday night. Officials say an elderly couple was found dead inside the home. "It's difficult. I mean, you...
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Luzerne County meat market start holiday orders

PLAINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The holidays are right around the corner and many people are getting a head start on picking up their groceries. It’s just about time to track down that Christmas ham. Despite rising prices, the owner of a local meat market is in the holiday spirit and says he’s absorbing […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Scranton debuts new fire truck

SCRANTON, Pa. — Fighting fires in Scranton just got a little easier. The city put a new fire truck, named Rescue 1, into service Monday. It replaces an old truck the city has used for the past 13 years. The new apparatus has state of the art technology that...
SCRANTON, PA
WBRE

Wesleyan Inn shelter celebrates 10-year anniversary

STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — When temperatures drop many people experiencing homelessness are left out in the cold with few shelters to turn to. One cold weather shelter in the Poconos is working every day to make sure they’re serving those in need. The Wesleyan Inn Cold Weather Shelter is celebrating its 10th anniversary. Those […]
STROUDSBURG, PA
pahomepage.com

Is running over a fire hose illegal?

Two dead, one injured after blaze in Covington Township. Two dead, one injured after blaze in Covington Township. Celebrating The Feast Day of Our Lady of Guadalupe. Celebrating The Feast Day of Our Lady of Guadalupe. Scranton Fire Department debuts new rescue truck. Scranton Fire Department debuts new rescue truck.
SCRANTON, PA
WBRE

Woman accused of urinating on PSP barrack floors

MIDDLE SMITHFIELD TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are charging a woman after they say she harassed multiple people and urinated on police barracks floors. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on Saturday around 5:00 p.m. troopers were called for an incident occurring at a home in Middle Smithfield Township. Police said they detained a […]
MONROE COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Hair stylists support Women's Resource Center in Scranton

SCRANTON, Pa. — This is how Beatrice Martinez donated to Scranton’s Women's Resource Center; by getting a haircut here at the Career Technical Center of Lackawanna County. “I normally pay double or triple the price of what I paid today. It kinda made me feel good to know that I was part of this for the very first time, so I would definitely do this again,” she said.
SCRANTON, PA
Newswatch 16

Collecting donations for area veterans

JESSUP, Pa. — Items are piling up around the Christmas tree inside Quest Studio in Jessup. Talia Walsh is the studio owner and, for the last six years, has organized this collection to help veterans during the holidays. "A lot of us have a fond heart for helping our...
JESSUP, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Man allegedly followed victim home from casino to rob her

Canton Township, Pa. — On Nov. 22, a woman left a casino unaware she had been targeted for a robbery. When a 75-year-old Canton woman left the Tioga Downs Casino that evening, she was allegedly followed by Andrew Honnick, 41, of Owego, NY. According to Pennsylvania State Police at Towanda, Honnick entered the woman's garage after she pulled in, stole her purse containing cash, an iPhone, and various personal items...
CANTON, PA
WBRE

Three arrested in Luzerne County Walmart theft

HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say they arrested three people after separate thefts were allegedly committed at a Walmart in Luzerne County. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on November 27 around 4:50 p.m. troopers were called to the Walmart on Airport Road in Hazle Township for retail theft. During an investigation police say […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Real estate reassessment coming to Scranton

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A lot has happened in Northeastern PA in the last 50 years, but for Lackawanna County, a real-estate reassessment was not one of those things, until recently. It started in Taylor, moved through Old Forge and Moosic, and has now arrived in Scranton. The first real-estate reassessment in Lackawanna County […]
SCRANTON, PA
Newswatch 16

Newswatch 16

