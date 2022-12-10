Read full article on original website
Annual drive-through Christmas party held in Scranton
SCRANTON, Pa. — Families spent Sunday driving through McDade Park for the O'malley's annual free drive-thru Christmas party. Every car received a goody bag and meal for each child while getting to say hello to Santa Claus. There was also a DJ who played music for everyone that came...
Shopping local for the holidays in Luzerne County
LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — Mattern's Floral Boutique in Kingston has decked its halls for the holidays, but operations manager Elyssa Chakiris says it's been an interesting season. "It's been definitely different. You can tell that people are shopping differently. They're being a little more aware of what they're spending,...
Vendor show held in West Nanticoke
WEST NANTICOKE, Pa. — There was something for everyone at the 'Santa's Coming Soon' vendor show in Luzerne County. More than 45 vendors came to the Tilbury Community Center in West Nanticoke. The show kicked off with food trucks offering breakfast food, and later, there was an ugly Christmas...
Olde Time Christmas in Jim Thorpe
JIM THORPE, CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — While many stayed home and stayed warm during our first widespread accumulating snow of the season, some had other plans. They willingly spent the day outdoors and enjoyed the wintry weather. The wintry mix in the forecast did not scare folks away from an “Olde Time Christmas Celebration” in […]
A colonial holiday in Luzerne County
LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — The Luzerne County Historical Society hosted an afternoon of colonial hospitality at the Nathan Denison House in Forty Fort. The home was built in 1790. Visitors could tour the house, with costumed interpreters showing the way. Historical society members say learning about your area's history...
Observing the Feast Day of Our Lady of Guadalupe in Lackawanna County
SCRANTON, Pa. — Today is a special day in the Latino community known as the Feast Day of our Lady of Guadalupe. The annual observance commemorates the appearance of the Virgin Mary to a young Mexican man, now venerated as Saint Juan Diego, in December 1531. Newswatch 16 stopped...
City of Scranton issues Code Blue for the week
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The City of Scranton is issuing a ‘Code Blue’ for the week due to temperatures dropping below 20 degrees. According to city officials, temperatures will be dropping below 20 degrees with windchill and inclement weather expected to impact the area. Keystone Mission will assist the Weston Field House at 982 […]
Two dead after fire in Lackawanna County
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — Two people are dead after a fire in Lackawanna County. Crews responded to a house on Old School House Road in Covington Township just after 5 p.m. Monday night. Officials say an elderly couple was found dead inside the home. "It's difficult. I mean, you...
Luzerne County meat market start holiday orders
PLAINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The holidays are right around the corner and many people are getting a head start on picking up their groceries. It’s just about time to track down that Christmas ham. Despite rising prices, the owner of a local meat market is in the holiday spirit and says he’s absorbing […]
Scranton debuts new fire truck
SCRANTON, Pa. — Fighting fires in Scranton just got a little easier. The city put a new fire truck, named Rescue 1, into service Monday. It replaces an old truck the city has used for the past 13 years. The new apparatus has state of the art technology that...
Wesleyan Inn shelter celebrates 10-year anniversary
STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — When temperatures drop many people experiencing homelessness are left out in the cold with few shelters to turn to. One cold weather shelter in the Poconos is working every day to make sure they’re serving those in need. The Wesleyan Inn Cold Weather Shelter is celebrating its 10th anniversary. Those […]
Is running over a fire hose illegal?
Owego man charged with purse snatching after following woman across Bradford County
CANTON, Pa. (WETM) – An Owego man is in jail after police accused him of following an elderly woman across Bradford County and stealing her purse from her house. Andrew Honnick, 41, was arrested by Pennsylvania State Police on November 22 in connection to the incident. According to the police report, Honnick allegedly saw the […]
Woman accused of urinating on PSP barrack floors
MIDDLE SMITHFIELD TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are charging a woman after they say she harassed multiple people and urinated on police barracks floors. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on Saturday around 5:00 p.m. troopers were called for an incident occurring at a home in Middle Smithfield Township. Police said they detained a […]
Hair stylists support Women's Resource Center in Scranton
SCRANTON, Pa. — This is how Beatrice Martinez donated to Scranton’s Women's Resource Center; by getting a haircut here at the Career Technical Center of Lackawanna County. “I normally pay double or triple the price of what I paid today. It kinda made me feel good to know that I was part of this for the very first time, so I would definitely do this again,” she said.
Collecting donations for area veterans
JESSUP, Pa. — Items are piling up around the Christmas tree inside Quest Studio in Jessup. Talia Walsh is the studio owner and, for the last six years, has organized this collection to help veterans during the holidays. "A lot of us have a fond heart for helping our...
Man allegedly followed victim home from casino to rob her
Canton Township, Pa. — On Nov. 22, a woman left a casino unaware she had been targeted for a robbery. When a 75-year-old Canton woman left the Tioga Downs Casino that evening, she was allegedly followed by Andrew Honnick, 41, of Owego, NY. According to Pennsylvania State Police at Towanda, Honnick entered the woman's garage after she pulled in, stole her purse containing cash, an iPhone, and various personal items...
Three arrested in Luzerne County Walmart theft
HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say they arrested three people after separate thefts were allegedly committed at a Walmart in Luzerne County. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on November 27 around 4:50 p.m. troopers were called to the Walmart on Airport Road in Hazle Township for retail theft. During an investigation police say […]
Cops searching for Wind Creek Bethlehem parking deck robbery suspect
Bethlehem police are searching for a Bucks County man they say showed a handgun and demanded cash from a male victim at the Wind Creek Bethlehem casino parking deck in the city. Phillip Shawn Zampirri, 37, of Quakertown is charged with felony robbery, misdemeanor theft and misdemeanor simple assault. The...
Real estate reassessment coming to Scranton
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A lot has happened in Northeastern PA in the last 50 years, but for Lackawanna County, a real-estate reassessment was not one of those things, until recently. It started in Taylor, moved through Old Forge and Moosic, and has now arrived in Scranton. The first real-estate reassessment in Lackawanna County […]
