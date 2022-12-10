(Richmond, IN)--Numerous nearby residents reported hearing an explosion during a garage fire in Richmond early Monday morning. It happened at a home on Faus Place just off of South O Street. "Fully involved detached garage fire when we arrived," said Battalion Chief Charlie Bartlett. A Richmond police officer was first to arrive at around midnight and reported that the garage was fully engulfed. Bartlett said that the explosion was caused by a small propane tank. Another structure sustained damage. "There was one house that had siding damage," Bartlett added. The cause of the fire is under investigation. There were no injuries.

RICHMOND, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO