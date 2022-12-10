ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrenceburg, IN

Chelsea Ash
3d ago

It starts at home. No one wants to be a parent now a days and just wants their kids living and depending on their cellphones and not their actual parent(s). Hope whoever the little hood rats are, will drop the keys back off or feels some type of remorse so they can turn themselves in and the keys. And also, pay for all the damages they caused!

WRBI Radio

Two teens arrested in connection with speedway break-in, vandalism

— Two teens have been arrested after they allegedly broke into the Lawrenceburg Speedway and vandalized the facility last week. Damage from the incident was estimated at around $6,000. The suspects allegedly went joyriding on the track with some of the speedway’s golf carts. Damage included security cameras being...
Fox 19

Neighbor helps police catch stranger looking into Wyoming home

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A woman faces criminal charges after a homeowner allegedly caught her peeping through windows in Wyoming. Megan Hutchinson, 29, was arrested thanks to the watchful eyes of a neighbor, police say. “She had no business being there. She was a stranger. She was nobody I had seen...
WYOMING, OH
Fox 19

Police identify suspect, victim in connection with fatal Covington shooting

COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - Covington police identified the suspect and the victim in connection with a fatal shooting that occurred early Saturday morning. Officers were called to the 200 block of West 21st Street around 7:40 a.m. and found 33-year-old Antwon Mulder suffering from a gunshot wound, according to Lt. Justin Bradbury with the Covington Police Department.
COVINGTON, KY
WLWT 5

1 injured after fire in Dearborn County

DILLSBORO, Ind. — One person is injured after a fire at an assisted living facility in Dearborn County. The fire occurred on Alpha Drive near Lenover Street in Dillsboro around 10 p.m. Friday. According to officials, a 47-year-old man suffered second-degree burns to his face and smoke inhalation. He...
DEARBORN COUNTY, IN
WTHR

Woman killed in Richmond shooting

RICHMOND, Ind. — A woman was killed Saturday morning in a shooting in east central Indiana, police said. The shooting happened just before 4 a.m. in the 100 block of Randolph Street in Richmond, which is about 70 miles east of Indianapolis. Third-shift Richmond police officers were called to...
RICHMOND, IN
Fox 19

Pedestrian in critical condition after crash in Florence

FLORENCE, KY (WXIX) -A pedestrian was hit in Florence early Sunday morning and was taken to the UC Medical Center where the person is listed in critical condition, according to Sergeant Michael Gonterman with the City of Florence Police Department. Officers were called to Burlington Pike near the intersection of...
FLORENCE, KY
WRBI Radio

Decatur County man’s death under investigation

Decatur County, IN — Authorities in Decatur County are investigating a man’s death. Decatur County Sheriff’s deputies responded Friday evening to a home after someone doing a welfare check found 48-year-old Michael Adams dead from a single gunshot wound to the chest. The Sheriff’s Office says the...
DECATUR COUNTY, IN
1017thepoint.com

MONDAY MORNING FIRE DESTROYS FAUS PLACE GARAGE

(Richmond, IN)--Numerous nearby residents reported hearing an explosion during a garage fire in Richmond early Monday morning. It happened at a home on Faus Place just off of South O Street. "Fully involved detached garage fire when we arrived," said Battalion Chief Charlie Bartlett. A Richmond police officer was first to arrive at around midnight and reported that the garage was fully engulfed. Bartlett said that the explosion was caused by a small propane tank. Another structure sustained damage. "There was one house that had siding damage," Bartlett added. The cause of the fire is under investigation. There were no injuries.
RICHMOND, IN
WLWT 5

Structure fire reported on Turfway Road in Florence

FLORENCE, Ky. — Structure fire reported on Turfway Road in Florence. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident?...
FLORENCE, KY
WLWT 5

All lanes are open after police clear crash on I-75 in Carthage

CINCINNATI — UPDATE:. The crash has been cleared and all lanes have been reopened. A crash is blocking the two right lanes on southbound I-75 in Carthage, Monday afternoon. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. The Ohio Department of Transportation reported...
CINCINNATI, OH

