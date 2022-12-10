ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harlan County, KY

Comments / 0

Related
wymt.com

Harlan wins first WYMT Food City Mountain Basketball Classic Boys Championship

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The Harlan Green Dragons battled the Perry Central Commodores Saturday night for the 36th Annual WYMT Food City Mountain Basketball Classic Boys Championship game presented by your local Kentucky Farm Bureau agents and sponsored by ARH. After the first quarter, Perry Central led 20-18. The Commodores...
HARLAN, KY
wymt.com

Two champions crowned at WYMT Food City Mountain Basketball Classic

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Championship Saturday was full of excitement at the WYMT Food City Mountain Basketball Classic presented by Kentucky Farm Bureau and sponsored by ARH. All five of Saturday’s games tipped off from Perry County Central High School in Hazard. Our Saturday at the Classic started at...
HAZARD, KY
wymt.com

AP Poll: Kentucky up cracks Top 15

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Purdue has taken over the No. 1 spot in this week’s AP College Basketball poll as previously top-ranked Houston falls following a loss to Alabama. Others receiving votes: Memphis 74, Coll of Charleston 64, Arizona St 39, Marquette 39, Iowa St. 39, UNLV 27, Xavier 26, Iowa 25, West Virginia 20, Saint Mary’s (Cal) 15, San Diego St. 14, Texas Tech 14, New Mexico 12, Utah 12, Creighton 11, Michigan St. 5, Utah St. 4, MVSU 4, Kansas St 2.
HAZARD, KY
wymt.com

Grants announced for county fair upgrades in five KY counties

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WBKO) - Five Kentucky county fairs’ boards were awarded almost $500,000 from the Kentucky Department of Agriculture (KDA) for new construction projects, Agriculture Commissioner Dr. Ryan Quarles has announced. “County fairs are at the heart of our agriculture communities. Each year I get the unique honor of...
KENTUCKY STATE
wymt.com

Drug Bust in Whitley County - 4:30 p.m.

Saturday marked the one-year anniversary of deadly tornadoes that ripped through Western Kentucky. Shop with a Trooper - 4:00 p.m.
wymt.com

Lack of EMTs causing concern in parts of Eastern Kentucky

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - Eastern Kentucky emergency officials are making a coordinated effort to keep their ambulances stocked full of qualified and trained emergency medical technicians. Dale Morton is the director of emergency transport services at Pikeville Medical Center. They’re the only level two trauma center in the state.
PIKEVILLE, KY
wymt.com

‘A great honor’: Pike County student awarded Ralph Gabbard Memorial Scholarship

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Pike Central High School senior Hunter Adkins is planning for the future, with a dream of working in radiology. “The way I really got into this career is one of my friend’s fathers is a radiologist, and I always saw that he always had time for his kids- and like what they do- so, I see that I can have time to have a career and a family,” Adkins said.
PIKE COUNTY, KY
Wave 3

‘Bogus Beggar’ arrested in Eastern Kentucky

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Gary Thompson, also known as ‘The Bogus Beggar’, was arrested Saturday in Eastern Kentucky. According to our sister station, WYMT, officials with the Pikeville Police Department said they received complaints about Thompson earlier in the week in their region. ‘The Bogus Beggar’ is facing...
PIKEVILLE, KY
wymt.com

ArtStation in Hazard hosts Kentucky author Silas House

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The ArtStation in Hazard hosted an ‘Evening with author Silas House’ on Monday. House, who is originally from Laurel County, read excerpts from his new book “Lark Ascending,” then signed copies for fans. The book is a survival story set in the...
HAZARD, KY
wymt.com

Eastern Ky. hotel donates furniture to flood relief center

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - You know the saying, what is old is new again. The Hampton Inn in Hazard donated its old furniture to the ARH Flood Relief Distribution Center. This gives the items new life for people rebuilding their own after July’s flooding. ”It’s overwhelming, and you know,...
HAZARD, KY
wymt.com

Toy drive hosted for kids impacted by EKY flood

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Passport Health Plan by Molina Healthcare hosted a toy drive for families impacted by the late July flood. Members of the One Stop Health Center in Hazard staff said they wanted to continue assisting community members affected by the disaster any way they could. Tonnie Walters,...
HAZARD, KY
wymt.com

Police believe ‘The Bogus Beggar’ was spotted in Eastern Ky.

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - We are following reports of The Bogus Beggar being seen in Eastern Kentucky. Pikeville police told WYMT they received complaints about the man on Wednesday. They were able to talk with him and believe he is The Bogus Beggar. However, officers said they think he is...
PIKEVILLE, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy