Alice Lloyd College Girls’ and Boys’ basketball Mountain Top 10 - December 12, 2022
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The third week of the mountain basketball season saw several changeups to our Alice Lloyd College Mountain Top Ten.
Harlan wins first WYMT Food City Mountain Basketball Classic Boys Championship
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The Harlan Green Dragons battled the Perry Central Commodores Saturday night for the 36th Annual WYMT Food City Mountain Basketball Classic Boys Championship game presented by your local Kentucky Farm Bureau agents and sponsored by ARH. After the first quarter, Perry Central led 20-18. The Commodores...
Martin County beats Hazard to kick off Championship Saturday at the WYMT Food City Mountain Basketball Classic
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Championship Saturday started bright and early at the 36th Annual WYMT Food City Mountain Basketball Classic presented by your local Kentucky Farm Bureau agents and sponsored by ARH with our first two games of the day. Martin County played Hazard in the first consolation game. The...
Two champions crowned at WYMT Food City Mountain Basketball Classic
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Championship Saturday was full of excitement at the WYMT Food City Mountain Basketball Classic presented by Kentucky Farm Bureau and sponsored by ARH. All five of Saturday’s games tipped off from Perry County Central High School in Hazard. Our Saturday at the Classic started at...
36th annual WYMT Food City Mountain Basketball Classic shaping up to be one to remember
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Whether it is a championship game or a consolation matchup, fans and players were excited to get back to an Eastern Kentucky tradition after a year of hardship. The game of basketball has always brought a lot of joy to the region, and excitement this year...
Food City Flashback: Buckhorn’s Matthew Day sets multiple Mountain Classic records
(WYMT) - Tuesday’s Food City Flashback takes us back to 2012 when Buckhorn’s Matt Day broke the WYMT Food City Mountain Basketball Classic Championship scoring record in the same game. Matt Day finished the game with 47 points. Day’s record still stands as the most points in the...
AP Poll: Kentucky up cracks Top 15
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Purdue has taken over the No. 1 spot in this week’s AP College Basketball poll as previously top-ranked Houston falls following a loss to Alabama. Others receiving votes: Memphis 74, Coll of Charleston 64, Arizona St 39, Marquette 39, Iowa St. 39, UNLV 27, Xavier 26, Iowa 25, West Virginia 20, Saint Mary’s (Cal) 15, San Diego St. 14, Texas Tech 14, New Mexico 12, Utah 12, Creighton 11, Michigan St. 5, Utah St. 4, MVSU 4, Kansas St 2.
Grants announced for county fair upgrades in five KY counties
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WBKO) - Five Kentucky county fairs’ boards were awarded almost $500,000 from the Kentucky Department of Agriculture (KDA) for new construction projects, Agriculture Commissioner Dr. Ryan Quarles has announced. “County fairs are at the heart of our agriculture communities. Each year I get the unique honor of...
Drug Bust in Whitley County - 4:30 p.m.
Saturday marked the one-year anniversary of deadly tornadoes that ripped through Western Kentucky. Shop with a Trooper - 4:00 p.m.
Lack of EMTs causing concern in parts of Eastern Kentucky
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - Eastern Kentucky emergency officials are making a coordinated effort to keep their ambulances stocked full of qualified and trained emergency medical technicians. Dale Morton is the director of emergency transport services at Pikeville Medical Center. They’re the only level two trauma center in the state.
‘A great honor’: Pike County student awarded Ralph Gabbard Memorial Scholarship
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Pike Central High School senior Hunter Adkins is planning for the future, with a dream of working in radiology. “The way I really got into this career is one of my friend’s fathers is a radiologist, and I always saw that he always had time for his kids- and like what they do- so, I see that I can have time to have a career and a family,” Adkins said.
‘Bogus Beggar’ arrested in Eastern Kentucky
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Gary Thompson, also known as ‘The Bogus Beggar’, was arrested Saturday in Eastern Kentucky. According to our sister station, WYMT, officials with the Pikeville Police Department said they received complaints about Thompson earlier in the week in their region. ‘The Bogus Beggar’ is facing...
ArtStation in Hazard hosts Kentucky author Silas House
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The ArtStation in Hazard hosted an ‘Evening with author Silas House’ on Monday. House, who is originally from Laurel County, read excerpts from his new book “Lark Ascending,” then signed copies for fans. The book is a survival story set in the...
Closed for illness: Perry County starts Christmas break early
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Perry County Schools will be closed next week due to illness. The district was previously scheduled to begin its Christmas break on Dec. 19. Students will return to the classroom on Jan. 2.
‘Life has not moved since the flood.’ Knott Co. couple describes still being trapped at their home
PIPPA PASSES, Ky. (WYMT) - More than four months have passed since the bridge connecting Ian and Kasie Hall’s home to the highway was intact. Since the devastating day it collapsed, they have lived on an island. “We live in these four walls day after day. We wake up...
‘It means everything:’ Several organizations host Christmas event for displaced families at Jenny Wiley State Park
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - In July, flooding rocked much of the region and caused several families to be without homes. Now, four months later, many families are still staying at Jenny Wiley State Resort Park. Floyd County Public Health Director Martha Ellis saw a need to spread a little...
Eastern Ky. hotel donates furniture to flood relief center
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - You know the saying, what is old is new again. The Hampton Inn in Hazard donated its old furniture to the ARH Flood Relief Distribution Center. This gives the items new life for people rebuilding their own after July’s flooding. ”It’s overwhelming, and you know,...
Toy drive hosted for kids impacted by EKY flood
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Passport Health Plan by Molina Healthcare hosted a toy drive for families impacted by the late July flood. Members of the One Stop Health Center in Hazard staff said they wanted to continue assisting community members affected by the disaster any way they could. Tonnie Walters,...
Police believe ‘The Bogus Beggar’ was spotted in Eastern Ky.
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - We are following reports of The Bogus Beggar being seen in Eastern Kentucky. Pikeville police told WYMT they received complaints about the man on Wednesday. They were able to talk with him and believe he is The Bogus Beggar. However, officers said they think he is...
SCSO: Truck goes airborne, crashing into tree
One Bluff City man is injured after police say a 2017 Ram 2500 left the roadway, ran through a ditch line, hit a culvert and went airborne before crashing into a tree.
