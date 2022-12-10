ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Security guard at south Charlotte bar posed as CMPD officer for years, owner says

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vOxvp_0jdoJBld00

CHARLOTTE — The owner of a south Charlotte bar says they were duped for years by a man who worked as a security guard at the business by posing as a police officer.

Earlier this week, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said they arrested Stephen Burke Bridges, 29, for impersonating an officer using a stolen badge.

Bridges allegedly took pictures of himself posing as a CMPD officer and presented himself as an officer to get a job working security at Jeff’s Bucket Shop, a popular karaoke bar near the Park Road Shopping Center.

Jeff Laria, owner of Jeff’s Bucket Shop, told Channel 9′s Glenn Counts he was blindsided by the allegations. He said Bridges worked security at the bar for three years and was able to maintain the ruse, because he apparently knew what he was doing.

“Stephen Bridges is a very likeable person, he took everybody by surprise, for sure,” Laria said. “He was a very good guy, he was probably our best security guy. Anytime there was a situation that needed to be defused, he was the guy. He could defuse a situation probably as well as anybody we’ve ever had.”

CMPD said Bridges never worked for the department, but he did have a legitimate badge and a uniform. Both were determined to be stolen, according to police.

He was arrested late Wednesday in the bars’ parking lot.

A police report says that Alcoholic Beverage Control Officers did an inspection at Jeff’s Bucket Shop on Dec. 3, and the owners of the bar mentioned that Bridges was a CMPD officer. One of the owners said Bridges had conducted background checks on potential employees because he said he was an officer. CMPD said investigators got the tip, and the department “quickly got warrants” on Wednesday to arrest Bridges.

“He even had a picture with him holding a plaque where he had received an award for saving an older gentleman that was having trouble breathing or something at a strip plaza,” Laria told Channel 9. “How are you not supposed to believe that?”

Bridges is facing three charges of impersonating a law enforcement officer, possession of stolen goods, and carrying a concealed weapon.

Lee Ratliff, the founder of Professional Security Services, told Channel 9 earlier this week that there is a process for how businesses can hire off-duty officers.

“If an officer just approaches a bar and says, ‘Hey, I just want to come over here and provide security for your business and you can pay me directly,’ that right there is a red flag. That’s not the way that the system is set up,” Ratliff said.

Ratliff told Channel 9 that if a business in Charlotte wants to hire an off-duty officer, the business has to contact Secondary Employment, a division of CMPD, and the business will receive a permit. The Secondary Employment division will also post those jobs that officers can apply for.

According to CMPD, Bridges didn’t perform any official acts or conduct any traffic stops. Investigators said they believe this is an isolated incident.

(WATCH BELOW: CMPD officer charged with DWI after being found in patrol car along I-277, chief says)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ike33_0jdoJBld00

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 11

CJM1932
3d ago

Nice job CMPD.When you wrap this case up, we've got another you may be able to assist o ...it seems there's a guy in the Delaware/DC area that is pretending to be a Commander in Chief. Maybe you all can help crack that case.

Reply(2)
6
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Queen City News

Wanted: Two suspects that robbed Gastonia Family Dollar

GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Two suspects that robbed a Gastonia Family Dollar are being sought, Gastonia Police said Monday. Officers responded to the incident around 4:15 p.m. on Friday at a Family Dollar on Davis Park Road. An initial investigation revealed two men, one believed to be Hispanic and the other African American, […]
GASTONIA, NC
WCNC

2 arrested after police chase ends with crash in north Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Two people were detained when a police pursuit ended in a crash along West W.T. Harris Boulevard in north Charlotte Monday afternoon. The crash happened at the intersection of West W.T. Harris Boulevard and Lakeview Road around 1 p.m. The crash knocked down power lines, which forced crews to close the road, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police announced.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

1 hurt in Statesville shooting, police say

STATESVILLE, N.C. — One person was hurt in a shooting in Statesville Sunday night, police said. Statesville police were called to a reported shooting on Clay Street, near the intersection of Garner Bagnal Boulevard and U.S. 21, shortly before 9 p.m. The victim, a 32-year-old man, was rushed to Baptist Hospital after being shot in the thigh.
STATESVILLE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

CMPD investigating deadly stabbing in northeast Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a homicide after a person was killed in a stabbing on in northeast Charlotte Sunday night. Officers said they located a victim suffering from life-threatening injuries after responding to an assault with deadly weapon call on North Tryon Street around 9 p.m. The person was taken to the hospital, where police said they died Monday morning.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Man accused of killing his father who was reported missing in North Carolina

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. — A man has been arrested for allegedly killing his father who was reported missing to law enforcement, officials say. On Dec. 1, the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that they were contacted about a missing person who had not been seen for a few days. Detectives were given information about their frequent locations. During their search in an area off Parkertown Road just south of Troutman, detectives found a body that was concealed.
IREDELL COUNTY, NC
qcnews.com

Man shot by unknown suspect at Rock Hill park, police say

ROCK HILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A man was shot in the leg by an unknown person Friday at Confederate Park in Rock Hill, according to the Rock Hill Police Department. Police said a 27-year-old man was taken driven to the hospital by an acquaintance where officers met him around 6:20 p.m.
ROCK HILL, SC
qcnews.com

Deadly shooting in northeast Charlotte, homicide investigation underway

A homicide investigation is underway after a deadly shooting in northeast Charlotte, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said Sunday. Deadly shooting in northeast Charlotte, homicide …. A homicide investigation is underway after a deadly shooting in northeast Charlotte, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said Sunday. Monday Evening Forecast, Dec. 12, 2022. Below normal temps settle in...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

Iredell sheriff deputies arrest Charlotte man on armed robbery charge

A Charlotte man was arrested Wednesday for an armed robbery as he was on his way to a local elementary school to possibly pick up his child, Iredell Sheriff Darren Campbell said in a news release. Ibrahim Nabay Jalloh, 30, was charged with felony counts of robbery with a dangerous...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

1 dead in early morning Rock Hill shooting, police say

ROCK HILL, S.C. — Saturday morning around 5 a.m., Rock Hill Police responded to a shooting at the 900 block of Crawford Road. For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts, download the WCNC Charlotte mobile app. Upon arrival, officers found a 59-year-old male victim with a gunshot...
ROCK HILL, SC
WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
120K+
Followers
140K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.wsoctv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy