Chicago, IL

CBS Chicago

Edwin Lagunas charged with killing two, including 15-year-old girl, in Austin shooting

CHICAGO (CBS) -- An 18-year-old man has been charged with shooting three people, killing two of them, including a 15-year-old girl, at a party in the Austin neighborhood last month.Edwin Lagunas is charged with two counts of murder, one count of attempted murder, and one count of aggravated battery.Police said he was arrested Saturday after he was identified as the person who shot and killed 15-year-old Ruby Navarette and 44-year-old Linner Tyrone Hawkins on Nov. 20 in the 5800 block of West Augusta. A 38-year-old man also was seriously injured in that shooting, according to police.CBS 2 Investigator Megan...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Son shot while intervening as food vendor dad was robbed on West Side

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Street vendors are being targeted throughout the city by armed robbers.As CBS 2's Marybel González reported Monday, the most recent incident happened in the Austin neighborhood on the city's West Side, where a son tried to intervene as his dad was being held at gunpoint. The son ended up getting shot, and is now recovering at Mount Sinai Hospital.We have been in touch with the son, Alejandro Aparicio Jr., and he is expected to be okay. But on Monday night, his father, Alejandro Aparicio Sr., shared with us the horrifying moments watching his son get shot –...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Police: Missing 15-year-old girl found dead in suburban hotel room

EVANSTON, Ill. — The Evanston Police Department have identified a 15-year-old girl who was found dead in a hotel room Saturday morning. Police said that 15-year-old Nyasia Jennings, who had previously been reported missing in Chicago, was found in a hotel room at the Holiday Inn in the 1500 Block of Sherman Avenue around 11:16 […]
EVANSTON, IL
WGN News

14-year-old boy shot near Golden Gate neighborhood

CHICAGO — A 14-year-old boy is in the hospital after being shot several times near the City’s Golden Gate neighborhood Sunday evening. According to police, the shooting happened around 7 p.m. in the 13200 block of South Langley Avenue when a 14-year-old boy was shot in the shoulder, ‘flank,’ and arm while walking near the […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

3 attempt to rob armored truck at Chase Bank in Oak Park

OAK PARK, Ill. — The FBi is investigating an incident involving an armored truck at a Chase Bank in Oak Park Monday morning. The FBI responded to the incident at the 933 block of Madison Street just before 9:00 a.m. Monday morning. In a press release Monday afternoon, FBI officials said three Black men verbally […]
OAK PARK, IL
WGN News

CPD search: Woman pepper sprayed CTA bus driver in robbery

CHICAGO — Chicago police are looking for a woman who sprayed a CTA bus driver with pepper spray and took her bag. The incident occurred Friday in the 6300 block of South Stony Island Avenue and the woman is described as being between the ages of 18 to 25 years old. If any information on […]
CHICAGO, IL
