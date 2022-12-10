Read full article on original website
Edwin Lagunas charged with killing two, including 15-year-old girl, in Austin shooting
CHICAGO (CBS) -- An 18-year-old man has been charged with shooting three people, killing two of them, including a 15-year-old girl, at a party in the Austin neighborhood last month.Edwin Lagunas is charged with two counts of murder, one count of attempted murder, and one count of aggravated battery.Police said he was arrested Saturday after he was identified as the person who shot and killed 15-year-old Ruby Navarette and 44-year-old Linner Tyrone Hawkins on Nov. 20 in the 5800 block of West Augusta. A 38-year-old man also was seriously injured in that shooting, according to police.CBS 2 Investigator Megan...
Son shot while intervening as food vendor dad was robbed on West Side
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Street vendors are being targeted throughout the city by armed robbers.As CBS 2's Marybel González reported Monday, the most recent incident happened in the Austin neighborhood on the city's West Side, where a son tried to intervene as his dad was being held at gunpoint. The son ended up getting shot, and is now recovering at Mount Sinai Hospital.We have been in touch with the son, Alejandro Aparicio Jr., and he is expected to be okay. But on Monday night, his father, Alejandro Aparicio Sr., shared with us the horrifying moments watching his son get shot –...
Young Mom, Her Father Found Dead in East Chatham After 2-Year-Old Son Answers FaceTime Call From Co-Worker
Javonni Jenkins and her father, Curtis Hardman, were found dead in her apartment in East Chatham after Jenkins’ son answered a FaceTime call from Jenkins’ co-worker, says Schuba. Jenkins’ 2-year-old son appeared to be unharmed. On December 7, 2022, Javonni Jenkins, 27, did not show up for...
Police: Missing 15-year-old girl found dead in suburban hotel room
EVANSTON, Ill. — The Evanston Police Department have identified a 15-year-old girl who was found dead in a hotel room Saturday morning. Police said that 15-year-old Nyasia Jennings, who had previously been reported missing in Chicago, was found in a hotel room at the Holiday Inn in the 1500 Block of Sherman Avenue around 11:16 […]
'Everything was a blur': Suspects in 6 Chicago robberies end hour-long spree with fiery crash
One victim was cut on the head, and another was punched, Chicago police said.
52-year-old man shot at family, neighbors after TV news story upset him, prosecutors say
A Far South Side man who was apparently enraged by a television news story allegedly opened fire on several family members and neighbors earlier this week, hitting one man before he was shot by a Chicago cop, according to prosecutors.
Vehicle Wanted in Carjackings, Robberies Involved in Fiery Crash on NW Side: Alderman
A vehicle wanted in connection with a string of carjackings and robberies was involved in a fiery crash on Chicago's Northwest Side and four people were taken into custody, officials said. The incident happened Monday afternoon near the intersection of Oakley and Winona in the Lincoln Square neighborhood, according to...
2 tow truck drivers shot in Chicago's Back of the Yards, both in serious condition
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago police are investigating a shooting in the Back of the Yards neighborhood, leaving two two truck drivers injured. CPD said it happened in the 1100 block of W. 47th Street around 3:45 p.m. Two men, ages 24 and 25, were hit by gunfire. It is unclear...
14-year-old boy shot near Golden Gate neighborhood
CHICAGO — A 14-year-old boy is in the hospital after being shot several times near the City’s Golden Gate neighborhood Sunday evening. According to police, the shooting happened around 7 p.m. in the 13200 block of South Langley Avenue when a 14-year-old boy was shot in the shoulder, ‘flank,’ and arm while walking near the […]
Suspect in custody in connection with triple murder outside of nightclub in Portage Park
A suspect was taken into custody Monday afternoon at a Jefferson Park apartment building in connection to what police described as a triple murder at point-black range near a Portage Park nightclub over the weekend. The man was arrested at about 3 p.m. Monday, Dec. 12, near Montrose and Laramie,...
Woman killed in Logan Square shooting, fiery crash into dumpster ID'd: authorities
A woman has died after a shooting and fiery crash on the city's Northwest Side, authorities said.
3 attempt to rob armored truck at Chase Bank in Oak Park
OAK PARK, Ill. — The FBi is investigating an incident involving an armored truck at a Chase Bank in Oak Park Monday morning. The FBI responded to the incident at the 933 block of Madison Street just before 9:00 a.m. Monday morning. In a press release Monday afternoon, FBI officials said three Black men verbally […]
Woman Fights for Her Life After Being Shot While Celebrating Her Birthday in Belmont Cragin
A birthday party ended in tragedy near a Belmont Cragin establishment over the weekend, leaving three people dead and a woman fighting for her life. Authorities say that the shooting occurred near the Vera Lounge, located in the 3200 block of North Central Avenue, just before 2:30 a.m. Sunday. An...
Belmont Cragin Shooting
A birthday party ended in tragedy near a Belmont Cragin establishment over the weekend, leaving three people dead and a woman fighting for her life.
14-year-old boy wounded after shot multiple times in Far South Side shooting, Chicago police say
The boy was taken to Comer Children's Hospital, where he was listed in good condition, police said.
5 Dead, at Least 11 Wounded in Chicago Weekend Shootings
Chicago police say that five people have been killed and at least 11 others have been wounded in shootings across the city so far this weekend. The first fatal shooting of the weekend was reported on Friday evening in the first block of East 40th Street. According to police, a...
CPD search: Woman pepper sprayed CTA bus driver in robbery
CHICAGO — Chicago police are looking for a woman who sprayed a CTA bus driver with pepper spray and took her bag. The incident occurred Friday in the 6300 block of South Stony Island Avenue and the woman is described as being between the ages of 18 to 25 years old. If any information on […]
Man crashes car into other vehicle after being shot on West Side; 4 injured
CHICAGO — A man was shot while inside a vehicle causing him to crash into another car, injuring himself and three others, according to police. Police said the 44-year-old man was inside a vehicle when a SUV pulled up and three people exited and began to fire shots around 8 a.m. Sunday in the 200 […]
Heartache turns to demands to stop senseless bloodshed at vigil for victims lost to gun violence
It was a moment to reflect on tragedies, they say, could have been prevented.
Chicago shooting: Man shot, killed in Roseland alley, police say
A man was fatally shot in an alley on the city's South Side, Chicago police said.
