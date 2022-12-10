ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Footballer union 'sickened' as Iranian player risks death sentence

The world union of professional footballers FIFPRO said it was "shocked and sickened" by the risk of Iranian footballer Amir Nasr-Azadani being sentenced to death in connection with protests which have shaken the country for three months. "FIFPRO is shocked and sickened by reports that professional footballer Amir Nasr-Azadani faces execution in Iran after campaigning for women’s rights and basic freedom in his country," the union wrote on its Twitter page late Monday.
