ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grambling, LA

Grambling Upsets Vanderbilt In Thriller

By Mason Smith
HBCU Legends
HBCU Legends
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TId7j_0jdoJ11c00

Down three starters and on the road, the Grambling Tigers managed to pulled off the upset in Nashville.

It went down to the wire in Nashville, but Grambling State held on to a 64-62 victory over the Vanderbilt Commodores.

Grambling State Tigers head coach Donte' Jackson watches as his team faces the Arizona State Sun Devils at Desert Financial Arena on Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022. Basketball Asu Mbb Grambling State At Arizona State; Credit: © Alex Gould/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

Carte’are Gordon finished with a team-high 12 points and five rebounds, while Shawdarius Cowart finished with 11 points, including a couple of clutch free throws, five assists, and three steals. For Vanderbilt, Tyrin Lawrence finished with 15 points, one of four Vanderbilt players in double figures, and five rebounds.

Grambling started the game strong, opening the first half on a 10-0 run. Vanderbilt got on the board about five minutes into the game, and while the Commodores slowly cut the lead down to three by the end of the half, at no point did the Tigers surrender the lead. The score was 27-23 Grambling at halftime.

A quick 5-0 spurt in the second half gave the Commodores a lead, but the Tigers took it back at the 15:11 mark and wouldn’t surrender it again until late in the game when Liam Robbins gave Vanderbilt a 56-55 lead with 2:49 to go. Not only were the Tigers down, but foul trouble in the second half caught up to them as three starters, Jonathan Aku, Gordon, and Cameron Christion, all fouled out.

Christion was the last to foul out, and the subsequent free throws by Lawrence gave Vanderbilt a 60-57 lead with 1:58 to go. On the next possession, Cowart was able to draw a foul, sending him to the free-throw line, where he made both shots and cut the lead to one. Then after the ball was inbounded, an errant pass by Vanderbilt’s Trey Thomas was picked off by Cowart, giving the ball back to Grambling.

The Tigers took the ball out of bounds after a foul, and Malik Lamin was in a handoff action when both defenders ended up following the cutter, leaving Lamin for a wide-open dunk, giving Grambling a 61-60 lead.

The two teams traded free throws to make it 63-62. With 17 seconds in the game and 12 on the shot clock, Cowart missed the layup, but the offensive rebound was secured by Jourdan Smith, leading to another foul against Vanderbilt that put Grambling in the bonus. Smith split the free throws, but that was all the Tigers needed as they held on for a 64-62 victory.

Grambling became the first SWAC school to defeat Vanderbilt, which was previously 11-0 against the conference. It also gives the Tigers their second win against a Power 5 program, defeating Colorado 83-74 in early November.

With their record now standing at 6-3, the Tigers will have a week before their next game, a road game against Virginia Tech on Dec. 17, followed by Liberty and Wisconsin before returning home to take on North American on Dec. 29.

What happens next in HBCU Sports? Don't miss out on any HBCU news and analysis! Please take a second and sign up for our FREE newsletter and get breaking HBCU Sports news delivered to your inbox!

HBCU Legends' Recent Articles:

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WREG

TSU director of football ops arrested on assault charge

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee State University’s director of football operations and on-campus recruiting has been charged with aggravated assault and vandalism in an encounter involving a football player, according to court documents. Ariel Escobar, 22, was arrested on Dec. 3 after a TSU football player called police to complain about a former “fling” waiting […]
NASHVILLE, TN
myarklamiss.com

State Representative Michael C. Echols donates $100K to the ULM foundation

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The University of Louisiana Monroe Foundation recently celebrated the creation of The Michael C. Echols Superior Graduate Scholarship Endowment, donated by Louisiana State Representative Michael Echols. The $100,000 endowment will provide financial assistance to a ULM student pursuing a Master of Business Administration degree. I’m...
MONROE, LA
opso.net

Meet Cadeyn Williams

Meet Cadeyn Williams, (center in his stand), an angel amongst us if ever there was one. Cadeyn has autism, but his Mother says though he has faced many struggles, he never gives up. On December 1st, while shopping with his Mother, he saw Christmas donation boxes for needy children and asked his Mother what they were. When she told him, he bought a toy and donated it. He then decided he wanted to help a needy child have a good Christmas. Through Secret Santa of Northeast Louisiana, he was able to adopt a child to help. To do so, he decided to sell snow cones. Business has done well, so well that his Mother says he has adopted a total of 4 children that he can help. Local clubs and groups have made a point to buy his snow cones and support his efforts.
WEST MONROE, LA
KNOE TV8

Monroe police searching for suspect after Saturday shooting

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Monroe police are searching for a suspect after a shooting happened Saturday, Dec. 10 around 5:30 p.m. Police say it happened in the 2700 block of Renwick St. in Monroe. Gerquarious Strong is wanted for one count of attempted second-degree murder. If you can help call...
MONROE, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

30-Year-Old Unrestrained Louisiana Woman Dies, 2 Unrestrained Children Injured in Single-Vehicle Crash on U.S. Highway 80

30-Year-Old Unrestrained Louisiana Woman Dies, 2 Unrestrained Children Injured in Single-Vehicle Crash on U.S. Highway 80. Calhoun, Louisiana – An unrestrained Louisiana woman was killed in a single-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 80 in Calhoun, Louisiana, while two unrestrained juvenile passengers sustained non-life-threatening injuries. On December 9, 2022, Louisiana...
CALHOUN, LA
MyArkLaMiss

3 suspects arrested after theft investigation, Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office confirm

Disclaimer: All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. OUACHITA PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — On Friday, December 9, 2022, the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office announced that their investigation into recent thefts of delivered packages to residences in Ouachita Parish, La. has led to the arrest of three suspects: Thomas Bradley Davidson, Austin Adams, and Courtney McCurdy. […]
OUACHITA PARISH, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Monroe Police responds to shooting on Renwick Street; suspect wanted for Attempted Murder

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Monroe Police Department is searching for Gerquarious D. Strong who is wanted for Attempted Second-Degree Murder. According to officials, an arrest warrant was obtained in reference to a shooting that occurred on December 10, 2022. Monroe Police confirmed that the shooting […]
MONROE, LA
KNOE TV8

2 injured in shooting in Monroe’s Garden District

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Police responded to a shooting Friday evening at the corner of Park Ave. and Maple St. in Monroe that left two people injured. One witness said they heard multiple gunshots and then saw several police vehicles and ambulances headed towards the Garden District. Police say the...
MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

UPDATE: Monroe Police apprehend suspect in Park Avenue shooting

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. UPDATE (12/11/2022) (KTVE/KARD) — Scyler Miller, the suspect in the Park Avenue shooting, has been arrested by police. Thank you for everyone’s efforts in locating the suspect.  UPDATE (12/10/2022) (KTVE/KARD) — On December 10, 2022, the Monroe Police Department identified the suspect of the shooting that […]
MONROE, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Convicted felon arrested with pistol

A Monroe man was arrested Wednesday on several charges as he fled on foot from a traffic stop. A Ruston Police officer stopped a Toyota Corolla traveling the wrong way on Trenton Street, a one-way highway, about 1:30 a.m. Wednesday morning. The officer saw a passenger in the back seat...
MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Monroe hit-and-run crash leaves woman injured; driver jailed

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On December 9, 2022, the Monroe Police Department was dispatched to a hit-and-run crash involving a pedestrian and vehicle at the intersection of 2nd Street and Winnsboro Road. North of the intersection, officers found a Black female victim on the ground in the right-hand lane.. The victim was unconscious and suffered […]
MONROE, LA
HBCU Legends

HBCU Legends

Atlanta, GA
2K+
Followers
621
Post
493K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news on HBCU athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/hbcu

Comments / 0

Community Policy