Buzzer-beater sends Noblesville into pandemonium with first win over Carmel in 11 years

By Kyle Neddenriep, Indianapolis Star
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star
 3 days ago
NOBLESVILLE — Luke Almodovar had the hot hand all night. But with the ball in his hands and the clock ticking away Friday night, the Carmel defense had him covered.

So, the Noblesville senior made the smart play.

“I trust this kid with my life,” Almodovar said, nodding toward senior teammate Cooper Bean. “The last play, I’m giving him the ball every time.”

'Everything runs through No. 40.'Heritage Hills' Sisley, a top-50 recruit, off to strong start.

Good move. Bean, who had scored six points to that point, drilled the game-winning 3-pointer on an assist from Almodovar from the right wing as time expired to give Noblesville a 45-42 victory over Class 4A eighth-ranked Carmel. It was the Millers’ first win over the Greyhounds in 16 tries, dating back to the 2011-12 season.

“When we knew we were going to get the last-second shot, I said I was ready,” Bean said. “That was before the timeout. After the timeout I said, ‘I’ll be ready.’”

After Carmel’s Jake Griffin made two free throws with 1:05 left to tie the score 42-42, Noblesville (3-0) worked the clock for a final shot. When point guard Aaron Fine was trapped near midcourt, Noblesville coach Scott McClelland called timeout with 4.8 seconds remaining.

The idea coming out of the timeout was to have either Fine or Almodovar, the latter who finished with 22 points, look to attack or get an advantage on a switch.

“Almo didn’t force it,” McClelland said. “He made a great play and he trusted his teammate, who made a huge shot.”

Bean, after catching the pass from Almodovar, was the most patient person in the building. He pumped faked as 6-9 Sam Orme went flying by, then took one dribble with his left hand, spotted up 2 feet behind the arc and let it fly.

“I knew it was going in,” Bean said.

When the basketball swished through, it set off a wild scene that look more like a sectional celebration than a Friday night in December. Bean and his teammates set off for the other end of the court in celebration as the student section raced toward them from behind. The joyful scene spilled out into the hallway, through the same door as when Gary Harris and his Hamilton Southeastern teammates celebrated a last-second shot in a win over North Central in the 2012 sectional.

Which was fine by Bean — except for one thing.

“Our star defensive lineman (Kent State commit Drew Page), who is 300 pounds, ran me over into a cement wall,” Bean said. “I was getting pushed from the middle of the court to the hallway.”

It was a long time coming for Noblesville, which has endured its share of heartbreak and blowout losses to the Greyhounds over the past 11 seasons. Almodovar, who came out hot with nine points in the first quarter and had all of his 22 points in the first three quarters was especially emotional.

“I just cried because never in my life have I beaten Carmel,” he said. “It’s such a milestone to get over that hump.”

Fine finished with 12 points and Bean added nine points on 3-for-4 shooting from the 3-point line. Carmel (4-2), which was coming off back-to-back overtime wins over Plainfield and Fishers, was led by senior Jake Griffin’s 14 points on 3-for-3 shooting from the 3-point line. Orme, the senior and Belmont commit, added 13 points and eight rebounds, but was 1-for-7 from 3.

Orme scored on a tough right-hand scoop shot across the lane to give Carmel a 40-39 lead with 1:42 left. On the next possession Fine drove and finished, completing an and-1 to put the Millers back in front, 42-40. Griffin was then fouled and hit both free throws with 1:05 left to set up the final scene and Bean’s heroics.

“I’m proud of our guys,” McClelland said. “This is a huge confidence boost and a big win for our program. It’s been 16 games and I said that to them.”

Carmel coach Ryan Osborn said he was not at all displeased with his team’s effort, calling it a learning experience against a team the Greyhounds could see again down the road in the sectional. Carmel has some experience, but several players either in new roles or entirely new to the varsity level.

“It’s December,” Osborn said. “This team is going to get better and I’m proud of them. I wouldn’t want anything different than to play three tight one-possession games within seven days of each other. Our team has grown a lot and there’s a lot of season left. I know there’s heads down and they feel bad about the outcome, I feel really good about our progress.”

Call Star reporter Kyle Neddenriep at (317) 444-6649.

NOBLESVILLE 45, CARMEL 42

Carmel 8 11 13 10 - 42

Noblesville 14 5 13 13 - 45

Carmel (4-2) – Griffin 14, Couto 3, Clevenger 3, White 2, Orme 13, Bonds 7.

Noblesville (3-0) – Almodovar 22, Fine 12, Bean 9, Walston 2.

3-pointers: Carmel 6 (Griffin 3, Cuoto, Clevenger, Orme), Noblesville 7 (Almodovar 3, Fine 3, Walston)

