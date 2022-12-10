ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saugatuck, MI

High school basketball rewind: Saugatuck boys win home opener; Chix win

By Dan D'Addona, The Holland Sentinel
SAUGATUCK - The Saugatuck boys basketball team won its home opener Friday night in convincing fashion, beating the visiting Gobles Tigers 61-25.

It was a bit of a slow start for the Trailblazers who found themselves down 5-2 after the first couple minutes of play, but after a couple of buckets from junior Russell Vande Poel, they found themselves back on top. Junior Bradley Moorer hit a last second 3-pointer at the end of the quarter to take the score to 16-7 and the Trailblazers never looked back after that, putting the clamps down defensively in the second half and only allowing Gobles to score seven second-half points.

Vande Poel scored 16 points. Following close behind was senior Will Ayers with 11 points and junior Jack McCoy with 10 points.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Zeeland East 51, Jenison 43

Zeeland East boys basketball defeated Jenison 51-43.  Leading the Chix in scoring was sophomore BJ Walker with 17 points followed by junior Layne Risdon with 16.  After trailing 24-21 at halftime, the Chix were able to take a one point lead, 37-36 going into the fourth quarter.

"We were able to buckle down on defensive in the seconnd half and limit our turnovers giving us more opportunities to score a few more buckets down the stretch," Zeeland East coach Jeff Carlson said. "Shooting 20-for-23 from the free-throw helped push us to the win."

Watervliet 51, Fennville 29

The Blackhawks lost the SAC game.

Nick Beach had seven points. Aidan Swingle totaled six points and eight rebounds, while Ben Peterson had five points and seven rebounds.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Holland game canceled

The Holland girls game against Kelloggsville was canceled because of Kelloggsville not having enough healthy players.

Gobles 37, Saugatuck 35

The Trailblazers lost the close game after a late 3-pointer by the Tigers. Saugatuck had one final chance at the buzzer, but it was off the mark, just short.

“This one stings, are kids played hard and we had plenty of opportunities but the ball just wouldn’t go down on a few really good looks," Saugatuck coach Kevin Tringali said. "In tight games the self inflicted mistakes are magnified. We certainly had plenty of those. This groups resilient, we will roll them up on Monday and look to continue to improve."

Watervliet 55, Fennville 25

Fennville trailed 9-0 after one quarter of play and entered the half down 28-6.

Madisynn Jefferson led the Blackhawks with 13 points. Lila Rosema, Kyli Bushee, and Christina Mendoza each had 4 points on the night.

"We did some good things tonight, but it just wasn't enough to get the job done," Fennville coach Josh Weimer said. "We were able to outscore Watervliet 12-10 in the fourth quarter which is a reflection of the way the girls fought up until the very end."

