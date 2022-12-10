ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midvale, UT

Comments / 2

Sunnyside
3d ago

the found the little girl one minute after amber alert issued so that's a blessing. Sounds like someone took the girl in and didn't report knowing maybe the mother was hurt not sure. Whatever makes someone do something like this is crazy and I hope they find him.

2
 

Last week’s Amber Alert triggered after stabbing incident

MIDVALE, Utah — An alleged stalking situation led to the stabbing of a woman and the kidnapping of her 4-year-old niece. An AMBER alert was issued Friday and the child was located shortly after. According to a probable cause statement, police arrested 20-year-old Jonathan Moises Waunloxten-Hidalgo on suspicion of...
OGDEN, UT
KSLTV

Woman stabbed multiple times expected to survive, police say

MIDVALE, Utah — A woman stabbed multiple times Friday allegedly by her ex-boyfriend, which also prompted police to issue an Amber Alert, is improving and expected to survive, Unified police said Monday. Jonathan Moises Waunloxten-Hidalgo, 20, was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail on Saturday for investigation of...
MIDVALE, UT
ksl.com

Chase with carjacking suspect ends with police patrol car hit

MIDVALE — A man who police say has a "significant history of stealing vehicles" has been arrested for allegedly carjacking a woman and then getting into a chase with police that ended with a patrol car being hit. Ioelu Ioelu Toafe, 40, was arrested on Sunday for investigation of...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
upr.org

Road rage shooting suspect arrested in West Valley

The suspect behind a road rage-induced shooting that took place in West Valley Friday night has been booked into Salt Lake County Jail. 33-year-old Kevin Steed was booked into the jail on one felony count of Discharge of a Firearm Causing Serious Bodily Injury. He is currently being held without bail.
WEST VALLEY CITY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Man allegedly connected to multiple burglaries arrested by SLCPD Sunday

SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake City Police Department arrested a suspect allegedly connected to multiple burglaries. SLCPD says in a press release that 44-year-old Anthony Jack is the suspect in several crimes, including multiple burglaries, in downtown Salt Lake City. Police say a recent burglary at the Utah Attorney General’s Office is among these crimes.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ksl.com

Police: Homeless man run over by SUV while sleeping under freeway off-ramp

SALT LAKE CITY — A 38-year-old man was seriously injured after being run over by an SUV while sleeping under an I-15 off-ramp early Monday. Salt Lake City police said they received a call about a traffic crash at 5:53 a.m. Officers responded along with the Salt Lake City Fire Department to the crash under the I-15 offramp near 545 W. 600 South.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KSLTV

Get Gephardt investigates spike in housing scams

STANSBURY PARK, Utah — Imagine finding a place to live, touring it with your family, paying a deposit, only to learn it was all a scam. It happened to a Tooele family, who decided it was time to Get Gephardt to investigate. It’s going to be a lean Christmas...
TOOELE, UT
Idaho State Journal

23 injured in Utah tour bus crash as snowstorm pelts region

TREMONTON, Utah — More than 20 people were injured, some critically, when a shuttle bus overturned in wintry conditions on Interstate 84 west of Tremonton early Monday morning. A Salt Lake Express bus en route from Boise to Salt Lake City was heading south on I-84 in the Bothwell...
TREMONTON, UT
ksl.com

Police: Several people could face charges in Sandy package thefts

SANDY — Police said they arrested three people Wednesday and several others could face charges after some porch thefts caught on doorbell video led to a key tip about the group's whereabouts. Chris Holland said he was at home around 8 a.m. when he heard a noise at the...
SANDY, UT

