Sunnyside
3d ago
the found the little girl one minute after amber alert issued so that's a blessing. Sounds like someone took the girl in and didn't report knowing maybe the mother was hurt not sure. Whatever makes someone do something like this is crazy and I hope they find him.
kslnewsradio.com
Last week’s Amber Alert triggered after stabbing incident
MIDVALE, Utah — An alleged stalking situation led to the stabbing of a woman and the kidnapping of her 4-year-old niece. An AMBER alert was issued Friday and the child was located shortly after. According to a probable cause statement, police arrested 20-year-old Jonathan Moises Waunloxten-Hidalgo on suspicion of...
KSLTV
Woman stabbed multiple times expected to survive, police say
MIDVALE, Utah — A woman stabbed multiple times Friday allegedly by her ex-boyfriend, which also prompted police to issue an Amber Alert, is improving and expected to survive, Unified police said Monday. Jonathan Moises Waunloxten-Hidalgo, 20, was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail on Saturday for investigation of...
ksl.com
Chase with carjacking suspect ends with police patrol car hit
MIDVALE — A man who police say has a "significant history of stealing vehicles" has been arrested for allegedly carjacking a woman and then getting into a chase with police that ended with a patrol car being hit. Ioelu Ioelu Toafe, 40, was arrested on Sunday for investigation of...
One in custody, one at large after stolen truck crash in Salt Lake City
Salt Lake Lake City Police have taken one of two suspects into custody involved in a crash on Monday, Dec. 12.
upr.org
Road rage shooting suspect arrested in West Valley
The suspect behind a road rage-induced shooting that took place in West Valley Friday night has been booked into Salt Lake County Jail. 33-year-old Kevin Steed was booked into the jail on one felony count of Discharge of a Firearm Causing Serious Bodily Injury. He is currently being held without bail.
ksl.com
Alleged burglar who promised to steal again if released from jail is arrested
SALT LAKE CITY — A man with an extensive history of theft and burglary, who allegedly told police during his prior arrest that he'd go right back to stealing once he got out of jail, has been arrested again after apparently staying true to his word. Anthony Jack, 44,...
Gephardt Daily
Man jailed after voyeuristic recordings found in his former Clearfield residence by current homeowner
DAVIS COUNTY, Utah, Dec. 12, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The former owner of a Clearfield residence has been jailed after the current owner found a hidden SD card containing recordings of people partially unclothed as they used the bathroom at the home. A 44-year-old suspect was booked into the...
1 shot in standoff in Eagle Mountain, schools placed on lockdown
An elderly man was shot in a domestic dispute that turned into a police standoff, according to the Utah County Sheriff's Office. The shooter is still barricaded in a house on Kestrel Way.
2 California women arrested in Taylorsville on suspicion of multi-state theft spree
Two women from California have been arrested in Taylorsville, Utah, for allegedly engaging in criminal activities in several states during a multi-agency operation targeting thefts at retail stores from Dec. 7 to Dec. 8.
kslnewsradio.com
Man allegedly connected to multiple burglaries arrested by SLCPD Sunday
SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake City Police Department arrested a suspect allegedly connected to multiple burglaries. SLCPD says in a press release that 44-year-old Anthony Jack is the suspect in several crimes, including multiple burglaries, in downtown Salt Lake City. Police say a recent burglary at the Utah Attorney General’s Office is among these crimes.
ksl.com
Man suspected in stabbing that led to Amber Alert arrested in Ogden
MIDVALE — Unified police confirmed Saturday that a man mentioned in a Friday Amber Alert who is suspected of stabbing a woman and kidnapping a child was located in Ogden and arrested. "We will bring him back to Salt Lake County for an interview. He will be booked into...
ksl.com
Police: Homeless man run over by SUV while sleeping under freeway off-ramp
SALT LAKE CITY — A 38-year-old man was seriously injured after being run over by an SUV while sleeping under an I-15 off-ramp early Monday. Salt Lake City police said they received a call about a traffic crash at 5:53 a.m. Officers responded along with the Salt Lake City Fire Department to the crash under the I-15 offramp near 545 W. 600 South.
ksl.com
Woman admits shooting, killing her husband in their mattress store
SALT LAKE CITY — A South Jordan woman has admitted to shooting and killing her husband at a mattress business in South Salt Lake where the two had lived. However, she said she considered her actions to be in self-defense. Prosecutors have agreed to recommend that she serve probation instead of prison time.
KSLTV
‘He just choked me out,’ Bluffdale teen recalls confrontation, before fatal police shooting
BLUFFDALE, Utah — A Bluffdale teen says a man choked him, causing him to pass out, in an unprovoked attack on Saturday leading to a deadly police shooting. Easton Lyons, 17, was trying to get his friend’s attention by knocking on his window at their apartment complex, Beacon Hill Apartments. Lyons said another neighbor then put both his hands around his neck.
KSLTV
Get Gephardt investigates spike in housing scams
STANSBURY PARK, Utah — Imagine finding a place to live, touring it with your family, paying a deposit, only to learn it was all a scam. It happened to a Tooele family, who decided it was time to Get Gephardt to investigate. It’s going to be a lean Christmas...
KSLTV
Salt Lake County police give back with ‘Shopping With the Shield’
MIDVALE, Utah — Normally, when you see a bunch of police cars outside of a Walmart, it is a sign that something went very wrong, but this time it was a sign everything here was going just right. The annual “Shopping With the Shield” took place at the Midvale...
Idaho State Journal
23 injured in Utah tour bus crash as snowstorm pelts region
TREMONTON, Utah — More than 20 people were injured, some critically, when a shuttle bus overturned in wintry conditions on Interstate 84 west of Tremonton early Monday morning. A Salt Lake Express bus en route from Boise to Salt Lake City was heading south on I-84 in the Bothwell...
ksl.com
Police: Several people could face charges in Sandy package thefts
SANDY — Police said they arrested three people Wednesday and several others could face charges after some porch thefts caught on doorbell video led to a key tip about the group's whereabouts. Chris Holland said he was at home around 8 a.m. when he heard a noise at the...
Man in custody after firing more than 20 shots in Tooele home
A man reportedly fired multiple shots in a house near Deer Hollow Road and Elk Meadow Loop Road. Tooele Police said they are handling it as a mental health crisis situation.
KSLTV
Weber County man hit by DUI driver makes significant strides on long road to recovery
OGDEN, Utah — Nearly four years after a devastating collision with a DUI driver, a Weber County man has made some large strides on his long road to recovery. On Jan. 19, 2019, Michael Clabaugh was at a gas station at 5500 S. 5500 W. in Hooper when police said the driver struck and pinned him between two cars.
