Dauphin County, PA

Related
local21news.com

$1M raised for the Marine Toys for Tots Foundation ahead of holidays

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHP) — A month-long charity drive gathered more than $1 million to donate to the Marine Toys for Tots Foundation. According to a press release sent by bargain outlet store Ollie's, customers dropped off toy donations and contributed at the register between October 30 and December 4.
HARRISBURG, PA
local21news.com

Waitress strikes it big with random $1,300 tip

Springettsbury Township, York County — A big tip is making a big difference. One York County waitress was the lucky recipient of a $1,300 tip with the money coming at just the right time. In just four days, the video has been shared almost 2.5 million times on both TikTok and Facebook. A genuine gift with a genuine response with a deeper meaning worth more than money can count.
YORK COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

Neighborhood picks up the pieces after explosion destroys Susquehanna Twp. home

SUSQUEHANNA TWP., Pa. (WHP) — While the smoke has settled, daylight reveals the damage left behind after a house explosion on Crest Road Tuesday morning. “We looked out our backyards and saw, like, super black smoke rising up,” Zach Machamer, a neighbor, told CBS 21 News’ Samantha York. “It just literally, like, shook the whole house.”
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

Most speed/vehicle restrictions lifted on interstates in Central PA, PennDOT say

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — Most speed and vehicle restrictions have been lifted on interstates in the south-central Pennsylvania District 8 encompassing Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Perry and York counties. Vehicle restrictions and 45-mph speed restrictions were implemented this morning on Interstate 83 in Cumberland, Dauphin and...
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

Road crews prepare for first bit of winter weather

Manchester Township, York County — With the first real winter weather set to hit Central PA, road crews are gearing up for whatever Mother Nature offers. “The guys have been going over their trucks today, getting them as fixed up as we could. We don't see any issues right now, but like I said, it's the first one of the year and we wanna make sure we are good,” said Gary Ishman, PennDOT York County.
YORK COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

Barn fire at Kreider Farms in Lebanon County causes $12M in damages

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A fire at Kreider Farms-Mt. Pleasant in Lebanon County has caused $12 million dollars in damages and killed an estimated 250,000 chickens, according to fire officials. The fire happened Tuesday afternoon. Kreider Farms President Tom Beachler said in a statement to CBS 21 News:
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

"About that..." Importance of pronunciation

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHP) — CBS 21 has launched a new segment with anchor Joel D. Smith, that we are calling "About That..." In the news business, we need to accurately communicate. However when it comes to pronouncing words, sometimes the debate goes on for years. In this segment, Joel...
HARRISBURG, PA
local21news.com

Tax rebates and credits hope to attract new volunteer first responders

Shrewsbury, York County — In an effort to boost the volunteer fire and EMS ranks, York County approved a tax rebate for active members. A bit of incentive hopes to drive membership and participation to keep our community safe. “We need help. We need volunteers,” said Chief Brad Dauberman...
YORK COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

CBS 21 Weather Watch Day as messy winter storm impacts Central PA

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — WEATHER WATCH DAY TODAY:. Our wintry mess this morning has primarily consisted of sleet and freezing rain. Areas south of 30 are starting to see a transition to plain rain whereas areas along and north of the Turnpike will see that transition take place later this morning into the early afternoon. NW of I-81, rain will will mix with snow and even become all snow across the northern sections of the viewing area. Snow/sleet amounts will be greater in Mifflin and Juniata as temperatures remain colder there for a longer period of time. Several inches of snow will be possible in those two counties, especially over the higher terrain.
MIFFLIN COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

Man accused of killing person inside Harrisburg home in August arrested

HARRISBURG, Pa (WHP) — A man accused of causing the death of a person found inside a home in Harrisburg was arrested Tuesday afternoon. According to the Harrisburg Police Department (HPD), Charles Baumgartner, 37, faces homicide charges over the death of a man found inside a home on Evergreen Street in August.
HARRISBURG, PA

