$1M raised for the Marine Toys for Tots Foundation ahead of holidays
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHP) — A month-long charity drive gathered more than $1 million to donate to the Marine Toys for Tots Foundation. According to a press release sent by bargain outlet store Ollie's, customers dropped off toy donations and contributed at the register between October 30 and December 4.
Central Pennsylvania author using "Positive Vibes" to brighten the holiday season
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — We could all use a little positivity to brighten our day, especially during the holidays, which can be a particularly challenging time of year for some. Former news photojournalist Preston Mitchum left news after nearly 20 years to take over the family business while...
GoFundMe established for family whose home exploded in Dauphin County
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — A GoFundMe has been established for the family whose home exploded in Susquehanna Township, Dauphin County on Tuesday. The home was destroyed after a contractor hit a gas line and the home exploded, officials say. According to the online fundraiser, the Barber family lost...
Waitress strikes it big with random $1,300 tip
Springettsbury Township, York County — A big tip is making a big difference. One York County waitress was the lucky recipient of a $1,300 tip with the money coming at just the right time. In just four days, the video has been shared almost 2.5 million times on both TikTok and Facebook. A genuine gift with a genuine response with a deeper meaning worth more than money can count.
CBS 21 Days of Caring | Project Share sees increased need for its food pantry
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Project Share is a faith based food pantry based in Carlisle. They got their start 38 years ago as part of the Carlisle Area Religious Council. Like many other organizations CBS 21 News reached out to for 21 Days of Caring, they are seeing an increased need for their services.
Neighborhood picks up the pieces after explosion destroys Susquehanna Twp. home
SUSQUEHANNA TWP., Pa. (WHP) — While the smoke has settled, daylight reveals the damage left behind after a house explosion on Crest Road Tuesday morning. “We looked out our backyards and saw, like, super black smoke rising up,” Zach Machamer, a neighbor, told CBS 21 News’ Samantha York. “It just literally, like, shook the whole house.”
Most speed/vehicle restrictions lifted on interstates in Central PA, PennDOT say
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — Most speed and vehicle restrictions have been lifted on interstates in the south-central Pennsylvania District 8 encompassing Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Perry and York counties. Vehicle restrictions and 45-mph speed restrictions were implemented this morning on Interstate 83 in Cumberland, Dauphin and...
Spreading holiday cheer: group of friends in York tip waitress $1,300
YORK, Pa. (WHP) — Taking inspiration from social media, a group of friends in York County decided to spread some holiday cheer to a local waitress. Jamie Carmen and a group of friends went to the Stonybrook Family Restaurant on Saturday, where he gave the waitress a $1,300 tip.
Road crews prepare for first bit of winter weather
Manchester Township, York County — With the first real winter weather set to hit Central PA, road crews are gearing up for whatever Mother Nature offers. “The guys have been going over their trucks today, getting them as fixed up as we could. We don't see any issues right now, but like I said, it's the first one of the year and we wanna make sure we are good,” said Gary Ishman, PennDOT York County.
Barn fire at Kreider Farms in Lebanon County causes $12M in damages
LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A fire at Kreider Farms-Mt. Pleasant in Lebanon County has caused $12 million dollars in damages and killed an estimated 250,000 chickens, according to fire officials. The fire happened Tuesday afternoon. Kreider Farms President Tom Beachler said in a statement to CBS 21 News:
Woman, coworker shot in Wyomissing workplace parking lot, male shooter dead
BERKS COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A pair of coworkers were shot in the parking lot as they headed to work at a medical practice Thursday morning. According to Wyomissing Police Chief John Phillips, officers arriving on scene found two victims with gunshot wounds in the back parking lot who were still alive.
"About that..." Importance of pronunciation
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHP) — CBS 21 has launched a new segment with anchor Joel D. Smith, that we are calling "About That..." In the news business, we need to accurately communicate. However when it comes to pronouncing words, sometimes the debate goes on for years. In this segment, Joel...
Home explodes after contractor hits gas line in Dauphin County, officials say
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) – Authorities in Susquehanna Township said some people are allowed to go back into their homes after an explosion injured two people, explaining that the situation has been stabilized. A gas explosion at a house in Susquehanna Township around...
Boys and Girls Club of Harrisburg receives $20,000 donation for renovations
Teens at the Boys and Girls Club of Harrisburg are counting down the hours until they get to see the big reveal of their newly renovated “Aaron’s Teen Center Refresh.”. The newly renovated rec room comes from a generous donation of $20,000 from Aaron’s. Since 2015, Aaron’s...
Tax rebates and credits hope to attract new volunteer first responders
Shrewsbury, York County — In an effort to boost the volunteer fire and EMS ranks, York County approved a tax rebate for active members. A bit of incentive hopes to drive membership and participation to keep our community safe. “We need help. We need volunteers,” said Chief Brad Dauberman...
CBS 21 Weather Watch Day as messy winter storm impacts Central PA
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — WEATHER WATCH DAY TODAY:. Our wintry mess this morning has primarily consisted of sleet and freezing rain. Areas south of 30 are starting to see a transition to plain rain whereas areas along and north of the Turnpike will see that transition take place later this morning into the early afternoon. NW of I-81, rain will will mix with snow and even become all snow across the northern sections of the viewing area. Snow/sleet amounts will be greater in Mifflin and Juniata as temperatures remain colder there for a longer period of time. Several inches of snow will be possible in those two counties, especially over the higher terrain.
Man accused of killing person inside Harrisburg home in August arrested
HARRISBURG, Pa (WHP) — A man accused of causing the death of a person found inside a home in Harrisburg was arrested Tuesday afternoon. According to the Harrisburg Police Department (HPD), Charles Baumgartner, 37, faces homicide charges over the death of a man found inside a home on Evergreen Street in August.
Weather Watch Day Thursday for wintry mix in Central PA, warning in Juniata, Mifflin Co.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — Central PA is getting ready for a wave of winter weather to hit Thursday. The storm is moving in on schedule with snow, sleet developing by 4:00 a.m. from the west. TOMORROW: WEATHER WATCH DAY. A messy WINTER STORM is headed our way. We...
Suspect arrested for shooting that killed one, injured another in Lancaster Co.: police
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — The Columbia Borough Police Department and Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office say a suspect is in custody related to the fatal shooting on November 30 in the 200 block of North Second Street in Columbia. Officials say 29-year-old James E. Pilgrim Jr., 29...
Numerous vehicle break-ins reported in Lower Paxton Township, Dauphin Co., police say
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — Police in Lower Paxton Township say they have received numerous reports of vehicle break-ins and are reminding residents to lock their vehicles when they leave them. According to police, money, financial documents and other important items were stolen during the break-ins. Police say if...
