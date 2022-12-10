When Mary Ellen Withrow first began her political career, she couldn't have her name on a credit card. Since 1994, her signature has sat in almost every Americans' hand—on the dollar bill. The 92-year-old democrat is the oldest living former U.S. Treasurer and the only person to serve in the role at the county, state and federal levels. an exhibit at a museum in Marion, Ohio is opening to commemorate her success.

MARION, OH ・ 23 HOURS AGO