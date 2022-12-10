Read full article on original website
Virginia governor's early shine faces test
RICHMOND, Va. — Glenn Youngkin swept into office as a Republican sensation with a fresh formula for victory as the GOP contemplated its future beyond Donald Trump. But one year after Youngkin became the first Republican in more than a decade to win the Virginia governorship, some in his party believe the shine of his national star is being tested just as he quietly contemplates a 2024 presidential run.
Ohio exhibit honors oldest former US treasurer
When Mary Ellen Withrow first began her political career, she couldn't have her name on a credit card. Since 1994, her signature has sat in almost every Americans' hand—on the dollar bill. The 92-year-old democrat is the oldest living former U.S. Treasurer and the only person to serve in the role at the county, state and federal levels. an exhibit at a museum in Marion, Ohio is opening to commemorate her success.
Effect of Georgia's voting law unclear, despite high turnout
WASHINGTON — Georgia's 2022 election season ended dramatically last week, but that was because of the closely watched Senate runoff that solidified Democratic control of the chamber and not for any large-scale problems with voting. That led Republicans in the state to say concerns over a 2021 law that...
Experts: Fla. leaders misrepresented gender research
Behind Florida’s decision to block clinical services for transgender adolescents is a talking point — repeated by the state’s governor and top medical authorities — that most cases of gender incongruence fade over time. The Florida Board of Medicine voted Nov. 4 to approve a rule...
Approaching winter storm expected to hammer Nebraska with snow, rain
A winter storm moving across the country could bring heavy snow to some parts of western and northern Nebraska and some significant rain to the Lincoln area. More than a dozen counties in the Panhandle and north-central Nebraska are in a blizzard warning that begins Monday night and continues through Thursday, while another dozen or so counties in central Nebraska are in either a winter storm warning or a winter storm watch.
Gas prices fall again in NJ, nation as demand remains low
TRENTON. N.J. (AP) — Gas prices have again dropped sharply in New Jersey and around the country as demand remains slow and supplies continue to increase. AAA Mid-Atlantic says the average price of a gallon of regular gas in New Jersey on Friday was $3.49, down 14 cents from last week. Drivers were paying $3.42 a gallon on average a year ago at this time.
Malcolm bests Class A field at state play production
Malcolm, which opted up to compete in Class A play production this season, ended Gretna’s streak of 11 consecutive state titles at the Nebraska School Activities Association state championships in Norfolk on Friday. Malcolm claimed the Class A title for its performance of “Jumanji the Musical.” Gretna finished second,...
