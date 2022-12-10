Read full article on original website
Cash for NY families: Direct payments could be out by Andrew Gounardes as part of new proposal worth millionsMark StarNew York City, NY
Apply to get your money: Eric Adams paying millions to selected candidateMark StarNew York City, NY
Illegal border crossings at northern border increase 676% over last year; Vermont, New York newest smuggling routeLauren JessopVermont State
2 Kilos of Fentanyl Recovered During Traffic StopBronxVoiceQueens, NY
Minimum Wage Increase in NYBridget MulroyNew York City, NY
For generous N.J. jewelers, the ‘season of giving’ has a nice $5K ring to it | Calavia-Robertson
Just call Justin Wentzel “Santa” because this year the longtime jeweler from Mount Olive is making a very special Christmas wish come true for one lucky couple in New Jersey: He’s gifting them with a free, custom engagement ring that’s worth $5,000. And if Wentzel, 40,...
N.J. home comes with a gallery, stylish elevator and a secret lair for your pet dragon
The owners of a five-story townhouse for sale in Jersey City assure there isn’t a fire-breathing pet dragon nesting under one of the home’s staircases. But there’s room for one, thanks to one of the numerous renovations James Kafadar and Robinson Holloway have made over the years in their residence at 331 Newark Ave., which is now on the market for $5.25 million.
Incredible hidden caves in this N.J. town hold secrets from centuries past
In the basement of an unassuming red brick apartment building in Bergen County lies a secret passageway to local history few living people know about, much less, have ever seen. Through a crawl space in the basement’s lower level is a small hole, no more than 18 inches wide. That’s...
NYPD hands tied at ‘Zombieland’ | Urban Legend with Kevin Sheehan
Heroin junkies have taken over a block in East Harlem on 126th Street and Park Avenue in what the Nov. 6 cover of The Post called “the zombie apocalypse.” This comes as the Harm Reduction Legislative Package has decriminalized public possession and sale of hypodermic needles. On that same block, the organization On Point NYC is helping addicts safely use illegal drugs with the aim of lower deaths. When “Urban Legend” host Kevin Sheehan followed up on the story, he found “open-air drug sales and people shooting up in the street in front of tons of cops.” One resident told Sheehan that the addicts are “robbing and stealing and begging for money.” Meanwhile, New York City police officers have been instructed not to make arrests for public drug use. [youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BG7GG3YB-kc?version=3&rel=1&showsearch=0&showinfo=1&iv_load_policy=1&fs=1&hl=en-US&autohide=2&wmode=transparent&w=640&h=360]
NJ nun, 88, dies in Garden State Parkway crash
ABERDEEN — An 88-year-old nun died on the Garden State Parkway Saturday morning when she tried to drive across three lanes of traffic. Joan Butler of West Orange stopped on the right shoulder of the southbound lanes around Exit 118 around 10:45 a.m., State Police Sgt. Philip Curry said. Butler then re-entered traffic but instead of merging properly, she suddenly crossed all the way over to the left lane and was hit by a Lexus NX.
They Came In Through The Bathroom Window: Are Pair Nabbed By Paramus PD Part Of Burglary Ring?
A pair of burglars who were captured by Paramus police after they were spotted on security cameras may be part of a group of South American nationals who’ve been breaking into the homes of Asian victims, authorities said. The homeowner was out of state when his brother alerted police...
What’s the most snow NYC has ever gotten in 1 storm?
NEW YORK (PIX11) – You don’t have to look back far in the record books to find the biggest snowstorm in New York City’s history. It dumped more snow in one storm than the city typically gets all winter. The all-time snowfall record in New York City was set on Jan. 22-23 in 2016. Central […]
Jersey City to pay woman injured at Downtown park playground $550K
A Jersey City woman whose trip to a Downtown park playground with her daughter in 2018 ended in serious injury will receive more than half-a-million dollars in a settlement with the city. The City Council on Wednesday is expected to approve a $550,000 payment to Johanna Sanchez in exchange for...
tourcounsel.com
Visit Westfield Garden State Plaza in New Jersey
The Westfield Garden State Plaza mall is located in Paramus, New Jersey, just half an hour from Manhattan. It was built in 1957 and since then it has remained one of the best in the area. The commercial offer is headed by Macy's and Neiman Marcus , also having internationally...
NJ’s Freed Slave House is up for sale, raising fears its history won’t be honored
This home on Claremont Avenue in Montclair was formerly owned by James Howe. It was bequeathed to Howe by his former enslaver, Maj. Nathaniel Crane The home was bequeathed to James Howe by Maj. Nathanial Crane, his former enslaver and a member of Montclair, N.J.'s founding family. [ more › ]
Coast Guard: 2 men who set sail from New Jersey to Florida are missing
Kevin Hyde, 64, and Joe Dito-Masso, 76, were last seen departing Oregon Inlet, North Carolina aboard the boat named Atrevida II.
A new program places ex-cons in tiny houses in New Jersey
A pilot program has been launched in South Jersey to help struggling prison parolees become productive members of society. The Village of Hope in Bridgeton, Cumberland County, consists of six almost identical 100-square foot mini homes that will house former prison inmates trying to make a fresh start. According to...
Man, 19, shot and killed in New Jersey
Police are investigating the shooting death of a 19-year-old man in New Jersey early Monday morning, authorities said.
orangeandbluepress.com
Vulnerable Families in NYC Left Hungry and Helpless as EBT Fraud Grows
“Missing Money” in SNAP Card Leaves Families in NYC Hungry. A mother in the name of Evangelisse Tapia lost her remaining money from her SNAP card. She did not have any clue that the money was long gone. According to her she went shopping and bought new things and had some money left for a week’s worth of needs for the kids. Soon after when she told her daughter to purchase goods in the store, the balance was zero.
Famous store chain just opened another New Jersey location
A famous store chain with more than 950 locations in multiple states has just opened another new store location in New Jersey. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, December 8, 2022, the popular convenience store and gas station chain Wawa opened its newest New Jersey store location in Orange.
Ultimate jackpot: Empire City Casino GM discusses what's at stake if it gets coveted gaming license
Ed Domingo, the casino's general manager, sat down with Senior Investigative Reporter Tara Rosenblum to discuss what's at stake and what he's got planned for the 122-year-old Yonkers landmark.
2 missing Hudson Valley teens found safe
Police say 16-year-old Dylan Rosa and 15-year-old Reina Rolon have both been found.
New York Teen Drowns Day Before 18th Birthday While Vacationing With Mom In Florida
A 17-year-old teen from New York died while swimming in Cocoa Beach, Florida on Dec. 3., according to Times Union. Danielle Marceline was vacationing with her best friend Mary Doyle, her mother, Christine Marceline and a family friend. Danielle’s mother said they had gone on vacation after her daughter missed...
This Popular NJ Buffet Chain Has Been Named One of the Best in the Entire Country
New Jersey is home to dozens of different buffets that specialize in everything from Indian cuisine to Amish homestyle cooking but one, in particular, has caught the eye of the online food media outlet known as the Food Network.
News 12
Multiple stabbings, one fatal, across Hudson Valley this weekend
A double stabbing incident was reported in New Windsor on Sunday, marking at least the second stabbing incident in the Hudson Valley over the weekend. Police say two victims were injured on Cooper Court in a domestic incident involving a knife. The first stabbing occurred on Saturday night in Stony...
