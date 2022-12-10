ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Bergen, NJ

PennLive.com

N.J. home comes with a gallery, stylish elevator and a secret lair for your pet dragon

The owners of a five-story townhouse for sale in Jersey City assure there isn’t a fire-breathing pet dragon nesting under one of the home’s staircases. But there’s room for one, thanks to one of the numerous renovations James Kafadar and Robinson Holloway have made over the years in their residence at 331 Newark Ave., which is now on the market for $5.25 million.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
New York Post

NYPD hands tied at ‘Zombieland’ | Urban Legend with Kevin Sheehan

Heroin junkies have taken over a block in East Harlem on 126th Street and Park Avenue in what the Nov. 6 cover of The Post called “the zombie apocalypse.” This comes as the Harm Reduction Legislative Package has decriminalized public possession and sale of hypodermic needles. On that same block, the organization On Point NYC is helping addicts safely use illegal drugs with the aim of lower deaths. When “Urban Legend” host Kevin Sheehan followed up on the story, he found “open-air drug sales and people shooting up in the street in front of tons of cops.” One resident told Sheehan that the addicts are “robbing and stealing and begging for money.” Meanwhile, New York City police officers have been instructed not to make arrests for public drug use. [youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BG7GG3YB-kc?version=3&rel=1&showsearch=0&showinfo=1&iv_load_policy=1&fs=1&hl=en-US&autohide=2&wmode=transparent&w=640&h=360]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New Jersey 101.5

NJ nun, 88, dies in Garden State Parkway crash

ABERDEEN — An 88-year-old nun died on the Garden State Parkway Saturday morning when she tried to drive across three lanes of traffic. Joan Butler of West Orange stopped on the right shoulder of the southbound lanes around Exit 118 around 10:45 a.m., State Police Sgt. Philip Curry said. Butler then re-entered traffic but instead of merging properly, she suddenly crossed all the way over to the left lane and was hit by a Lexus NX.
ABERDEEN TOWNSHIP, NJ
PIX11

What’s the most snow NYC has ever gotten in 1 storm?

NEW YORK (PIX11) – You don’t have to look back far in the record books to find the biggest snowstorm in New York City’s history. It dumped more snow in one storm than the city typically gets all winter. The all-time snowfall record in New York City was set on Jan. 22-23 in 2016. Central […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
tourcounsel.com

Visit Westfield Garden State Plaza in New Jersey

The Westfield Garden State Plaza mall is located in Paramus, New Jersey, just half an hour from Manhattan. It was built in 1957 and since then it has remained one of the best in the area. The commercial offer is headed by Macy's and Neiman Marcus , also having internationally...
PARAMUS, NJ
94.5 PST

A new program places ex-cons in tiny houses in New Jersey

A pilot program has been launched in South Jersey to help struggling prison parolees become productive members of society. The Village of Hope in Bridgeton, Cumberland County, consists of six almost identical 100-square foot mini homes that will house former prison inmates trying to make a fresh start. According to...
BRIDGETON, NJ
orangeandbluepress.com

Vulnerable Families in NYC Left Hungry and Helpless as EBT Fraud Grows

“Missing Money” in SNAP Card Leaves Families in NYC Hungry. A mother in the name of Evangelisse Tapia lost her remaining money from her SNAP card. She did not have any clue that the money was long gone. According to her she went shopping and bought new things and had some money left for a week’s worth of needs for the kids. Soon after when she told her daughter to purchase goods in the store, the balance was zero.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
News 12

Multiple stabbings, one fatal, across Hudson Valley this weekend

A double stabbing incident was reported in New Windsor on Sunday, marking at least the second stabbing incident in the Hudson Valley over the weekend. Police say two victims were injured on Cooper Court in a domestic incident involving a knife. The first stabbing occurred on Saturday night in Stony...
NEW WINDSOR, NY

